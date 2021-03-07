 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   NYC's "Naked Cowboy" arrested at Daytona Beach's Bike Week for being "Naked in Daytona," aggressive panhandling   (clickorlando.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daytona Beach police don't fark around.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think "Naked Cowboy" is false advertising, much like "Naked Chef". Neither of them are naked. Mind you the Naked Chef was kinda cute when he was younger and slimmer. But all that cooking seems to have got to him. It often does.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back when people might have cared:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, I suppose he still isn't fugly.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't take long.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More like False Advertising Cowboy
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't say I blame him for changing venues. The past couple of weeks in NYC have been cold as fark.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF


That could mean running/walking away or even sitting down and refusing to move.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think "Naked Cowboy" is false advertising, much like "Naked Chef". Neither of them are naked. Mind you the Naked Chef was kinda cute when he was younger and slimmer. But all that cooking seems to have got to him. It often does.


I learnt two things in the military:

1. Never volunteer;
2. Never trust a skinny cook.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF


Which started as aggressive panhandling.

They problem told him to scram at least once already, the typical "Get lost and if I see you panhandling again I'll arrest you."

/Don't mess with the bull, old man
//Neo maxi zoom dweebie and all
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF

That could mean running/walking away or even sitting down and refusing to move.


Pretty much.

"You need to move/do whatever."
"Nope.  Not gonna."
"I'll have to arrest you then if you won't."
"Whatever not gonna."

And then you get arrested.  It's an improvement vs. the "Kick the shiat out of them and drag them off" alternative that the respect my authoritay types prefer.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd bet my money he wasn't "aggressively panhandling" any more than he was just standing around and being a street performer like he usually does in New York. The locals were probably just looking for an excuse to get that blue state freak off their streets.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF


Are you being honest, or do you require an explanation of arrest vs investigative detention and how resistive arrest charges apply to both?

This isn't the gotcha against police it is generally made out to be.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF


Also having now rtfa, he wasn't only charged with that.

It is so easy to criticize police one wouldn't think lying would be required.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TorpedoOrca: What am I being arrested for??

Resisting an officer without violence

Well, you've got me on that one

WTF

That could mean running/walking away or even sitting down and refusing to move.


Could be a crackhead cop. Got holt of the wrong stuff and and it told him to go out in the country to play a fascist

Who all seen the fascist say yeaaaaah
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I'd bet my money he wasn't "aggressively panhandling" any more than he was just standing around and being a street performer like he usually does in New York. The locals were probably just looking for an excuse to get that blue state freak off their streets.


On second thought, he does seem pretty damn annoying.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I'd bet my money he wasn't "aggressively panhandling" any more than he was just standing around and being a street performer like he usually does in New York. The locals were probably just looking for an excuse to get that blue state freak off their streets.


Joke's on them. Last I knew, dude was a Trump supporter.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Up in NEW YORK CITY, he had to have a vendors license to pan handle under the guise of being a character like Batman, Spiderman or Superman. In Daytona he was just a guy walking around in his underwear asking for money for a photo. Good work if you have a permit.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think "Naked Cowboy" is false advertising, much like "Naked Chef". Neither of them are naked. Mind you the Naked Chef was kinda cute when he was younger and slimmer. But all that cooking seems to have got to him. It often does.


Send him up here to Portland. As long as he has a "political reason" to do it, he could stand around in the buff as much as he likes, no underpants required.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Naked" Cowboy and his giant ass.
 
