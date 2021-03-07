 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Last surviving child of falling Wallendas founder dies firmly planted on the ground   (local10.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, The Flying Wallendas, Tightrope walking, Karl Wallenda, Nik Wallenda, Carla Wallenda, Family, high-wire act, last surviving child of the famed troupe  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They all died firmly planted on the ground.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll always remember the Wallendas and Maxwell House coffee together

/Both good to the last drop
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flying Wallendas
Youtube 4zTyZXseN2g
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'll always remember the Wallendas and Maxwell House coffee together

/Both good to the last drop


Just like a good lynching.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know the Wallendas are an institution, but I always loved Philippe Petit. The guerrilla aspect of his escapades had a greater appeal to me.

There's a fantastic documentary about his Twin Towers walk. I think it's called Man On a Wire.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We can all make cheap jokes but she took bigger stones with her than any of us carry.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a very respectful headline.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: That's not a very respectful headline.


Subby was working without a net
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't fault her for doing what she loved.  Some day, I hope my obit reads that I died riding my bicycle, whether on the way to the grocery, or out on a fun ride.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice to see someone still toeing the line.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gotta give her some respect for living into her 80s considering her career choice.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.