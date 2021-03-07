 Skip to content
(IFL Science) Octopuses can, among other things; shape-shift, change color, figure out complex problems, and are now known to be sentient to the point of having emotions. Your octopus wants a good therapist
    Pain, Mollusca, wide range of pains, pain experience of octopuses, neural activity, Invertebrate, pain perception, pain relief  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Octupussesses

/pet piiave
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Octopuses given a painful injection of acetic acid,..."
It is time we started giving these sick mofo research scientists a dose of everything they give their animals.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think therefore I squirt ink!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah I've seen My Octopus Teacher too
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jackal_N: "Octopuses given a painful injection of acetic acid,..."
It is time we started giving these sick mofo research scientists a dose of everything they give their animals.


THIS.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a friend who thinks they're aliens. Seriously
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
animalspot.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images2.memedroid.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Octopi.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Octopodi.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image 850x478


Yup. It's the only reason I don't eat it anymore, because sadly, they are tasty, tasty. But, fair is fair, these creatures I believe meet all the requirements to call a being intelligent.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can feel a little pain. Don't be an octopussy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that and they're delicious!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image image 850x478


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com


When the cephalopod is dead, leeku will eat its tentacles and gain its power.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VEEMO!

i.redd.it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I have a friend who thinks they're aliens. Seriously


I wouldn't rule it out. I sometimes wonder why we think all the aliens are in outer space somewhere.

Other sea life is known to be very intelligent. Something special about the water.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image 850x478


but, how do get the pudding?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm... hobotnica!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to be really surprised when we discover that octopodi superioris has already established a role in pop culture and abductions.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Octopi.


And that is what set my teeth on edge more than the tooth i cracked last night.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image 850x478

but, how do get the pudding?


"You! Yes, you! Stand STILL, laddie!"
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: Yup. It's the only reason I don't eat it anymore, because sadly, they are tasty, tasty. But, fair is fair, these creatures I believe meet all the requirements to call a being intelligent.


That's the same reason I stopped eating Border Collie. It seems wrong to eat something that's probably smarter than I am.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: whyRpeoplesostupid: I have a friend who thinks they're aliens. Seriously

I wouldn't rule it out. I sometimes wonder why we think all the aliens are in outer space somewhere.

Other sea life is known to be very intelligent. Something special about the water.


They'd be able to tell pretty easily by looking at the DNA.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the evolution stakes, my money is on cephalops. Raccoons and monkeys look promising because they have cunning little hands, but calimari are both smart and delicious. I'm not so sure about raccoons and monkeys.

I am glad I have never had monkey brains. Ghastly, especially the way some people eat them.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popping in to see what y'all are saying about my cousins.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image image 850x478


Yeah I made the mistake of watching My Octopus Teacher. No more delicious takoyaki for this boy. Ever.
 
ktybear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: edmo: whyRpeoplesostupid: I have a friend who thinks they're aliens. Seriously

I wouldn't rule it out. I sometimes wonder why we think all the aliens are in outer space somewhere.

Other sea life is known to be very intelligent. Something special about the water.

They'd be able to tell pretty easily by looking at the DNA.


yeah, about that

they edit their own DNA

/I'm on the side of alien
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never underestimate an octopus. It always has the upper hand.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: Octupussesses

/pet piiave


Uh excuse me, it's "baby Cthulhus", thanks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's think about this for a moment.

Octopi have been observed to learn by observation; if you place an octopus somewhere that they could observe another octopus performing an act to be given a treat, it stands to reason that they would learn to perform this trick as well.

For instance, place an octopus in a fish tank, and place in that tank a lever connected to an octopus feeding machine in such a way that if the lever is pulled, the octopus feeding machine will dispense an octopus pleasing snack.  Now, take a much larger plastic or glass aquarium, and place in that a testing assistant wearing a scuba suit and an octopus costume, with a similar if larger scaled replica of the lever-activated-octopus-snack-dispensi​ng device.  Have the testing assistant pull the lever while being observed by the octopus, and then visibly devour the octopus snack (not the octopus, which would kind of defeat the purpose of the experiment,)  Also, if not mentioned previously, fill the fish tank with water, but only the one with the octopus in it, unless you also equip your testing assistant with a SCUBA tank.  The octopus should then learn to pull the lever, and be treated with an octopus-pleasing snack.

Now, we advance our experiment by removing the lever from the fish tank and testing assistant aquarium and replacing them with a steering wheel and accelerator lever.  The fishtank is placed on top of a large remote controlled toy car, in such a fashion that manipulating the steering wheel and lever will drive the toy car carryting the fishtank around.  On the far of the testing chamber, place the automatic octopus feeding device set up in such a way that should the fishtank-toy car-octopus-steering-wheel assembly come into contact with it, it will dispense an octopus-pleasing snack.

Next, the testing assistant wearing the scuba tank and octopus costume will be placed back in the aquarium, which will not be placed on top of a suitably sized riding lawnmower (with blades disengaged--remember, safety first as always in Science!) set in such a way that duplicate controls to the riding lawnmower will be within the aquarium, allowing the testing assistant to use a costumed tentacle to drive the riding lawnmower-aquarium-steering wheel-testing assistant costumed as an octopus assembly to a similar automatic octopus feeding machine, and have them visibly devour the subsequently dispensed octopus-pleasing snack.

Should our hypothesis hold true, the octopus will learn by observation and become skilled at the art of driving the fishtank-toy car-octopus-steering-wheel assembly, and you will have created an autonomous roving squidmobile!

Okay, technically, it would be an octopusmobile but 'squidmobile' sounds better.  Enjoy!

/Yes I have had 'squidmobile.com' registered for almost twenty years now
 
FF Goose
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who else watched this episode of the newest edition of The Twilight Zone?

https://www.thrillist.com/entertainme​n​t/nation/twilight-zone-season-2-episod​e-6-review-octopus
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ktybear: big pig peaches: edmo: whyRpeoplesostupid: I have a friend who thinks they're aliens. Seriously

I wouldn't rule it out. I sometimes wonder why we think all the aliens are in outer space somewhere.

Other sea life is known to be very intelligent. Something special about the water.

They'd be able to tell pretty easily by looking at the DNA.

yeah, about that

they edit their own DNA

/I'm on the side of alien


They have very should life spans, but seen to have more acquired knowledge than they should. In a documentary on saw years ago they were theorizing that the had genetic memory and the parents experiences could be passed on in the their DNA.

Facinating critters, but it would still be obvious if they evolved on another planet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read a story a few years ago where an octopus in a tank somewhere (something like Sea World or something.  Apparently, it figured out how to unlock the top of its tank, slithered out, across the floor and down some little tube that ends up in the sea.  I believe there were pictures or video IIRC.
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope that one day when humans are extinct that some kind of cephalopod civilization rises out of the sea.

I also hope that by then some kind of bear-based civilization is around to fight them. Bear-men vs Cthulloids - the battle for Earf.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'm not so sure about raccoons and monkeys.



"I can't wait to eat that monkey."

Fark user image
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if technology can be developed underwater. I mean, it's not like a wheel would be helpful to octopi even if they invented one. They can't harness fire underwater.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They also decorate their abode.

We should really quit eating them
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have never seen evidence that octipuses do not have emotions.

Nobody who understands science has seen evidence that any animal lacks emotions.

Stop being Christian nucases, you fascit farks. It's only the Christian dogma linked to Aristotle's chain of being that you've internalized that makes you act so stupidly.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I read a story a few years ago where an octopus in a tank somewhere (something like Sea World or something.  Apparently, it figured out how to unlock the top of its tank, slithered out, across the floor and down some little tube that ends up in the sea.  I believe there were pictures or video IIRC.


I don't remember that one but I do remember the story about the octopus that'd disable a light it didn't care for.
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/s​t​ory.php?storyId=96476905
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.com image 800x950


It's light years ahead of slamming on your brakes and yelling "HEY, GIRL" out the window as a means of attempted procreation.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not to mention their superior gardening skills.

I mean, even the Beatles wrote a song about them.
 
McBish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My favorite octopus story is the story of the missing mussels.  The octopus was in a tank and across the room was another tank of mussels.  Soon the mussels started vanishing from their tank.  Someone set up a camera to watch them over night.  The video showed the octopus climb out of his tank, crawl across the room, eat a mussel and bury the shell in the tank before crawling back to his own tank. This process including removing and replacing the lids on both tanks.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, i've seen the video of one octopus learning from another by observation. That's more than I can say for about half of the people I know. Maybe I hang out with a slow bunch.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Winterlight: My wife used to love octopus sashimi. Then she found out how smart they were and has never eaten any since.

Moral of the story: never meet the meat.

Fark user image 850x478

Yup. It's the only reason I don't eat it anymore, because sadly, they are tasty, tasty. But, fair is fair, these creatures I believe meet all the requirements to call a being intelligent.


"Food that talks is not food."
 
Rob4127
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FARK.com: (1417571) Scientists observe previously unknown behaviour in octopuses: walking (with video goodness)
 
