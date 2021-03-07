 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Susan Rice burns sage in her West Wing office to get rid of the Trump demon Stephen Miller   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
35
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


I can smell his stink  through the screen.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She may need to burn the West Wing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sage? I was hoping for a voodoo doll and an acetylene torch.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: She may need to burn the West Wing


It's been 70 years since the WH was taken down to the studs for renovation. After four years of hamberder and fried chicken farts, diet coke piss on the bathroom floors, High Karate, flop sweat, and sunless tanning cream greased onto the door handles, desks, and banisters, and the unholy stench of self loathing and mediocrity oozed into ever molecule of Miller's office, it sorely needs it again. Tell the 'Muricans and the GQP that a prophet from a FL panhandle megachurch had a vision that gay Chinese lizard people had planted demon seeds in the walls that had only been kept at bay by Dump's masculine presence, and now they're sprouting and will pass legislation making it illegal to speak in tongues while in lone at Chick Fil A; they'll send you their last dollar.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capn' fun: MaudlinMutantMollusk: She may need to burn the West Wing

It's been 70 years since the WH was taken down to the studs for renovation. After four years of hamberder and fried chicken farts, diet coke piss on the bathroom floors, High Karate, flop sweat, and sunless tanning cream greased onto the door handles, desks, and banisters, and the unholy stench of self loathing and mediocrity oozed into ever molecule of Miller's office, it sorely needs it again. Tell the 'Muricans and the GQP that a prophet from a FL panhandle megachurch had a vision that gay Chinese lizard people had planted demon seeds in the walls that had only been kept at bay by Dump's masculine presence, and now they're sprouting and will pass legislation making it illegal to speak in tongues while in lone at Chick Fil A; they'll send you their last dollar.


Wait... There's a Chick-fil-a in Ione?

/Must be because of the prison
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: High Karate


Ah, yes. The Axe Body Spray of the 1970s

TV ads were fun tho

Hai Karate - vintage TV commercial
Youtube jtwh3nQP5Uo
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: High Karate

Ah, yes. The Axe Body Spray of the 1970s

TV ads were fun tho

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jtwh3nQP​5Uo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=4&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I last used that in 1982.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: ababyatemydingo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: High Karate

Ah, yes. The Axe Body Spray of the 1970s

TV ads were fun tho

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jtwh3nQP​5Uo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=4&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I last used that in 1982.


I'm still curious as to how that applies to anything I've said
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude's so white you'll need garlic.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.c​o​m image 850x566]

I can smell his stink  through the screen.


I'd give anything to be able to run up while he was on national TV and just slap that farking shiny cueball of his like I was spiking a volley ball.

Just, SLAP!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: She may need to burn the West Wing


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size



media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Figuratively, of course.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.c​o​m image 850x566]

I can smell his stink  through the screen.


Jfc, you could project an IMAX film on that bellend of a head
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Susan Rice is back in the WH? Shouldn't she be out hunting down all the traitors from the Trump Administration?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


be careful. he's likely still lurking about.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"bEhoLd tHe mAsTeR rAcE"
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I inherited that office from that guy, I'd smudge it with sage and nag champa too.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: High Karate

Ah, yes. The Axe Body Spray of the 1970s

TV ads were fun tho

[YouTube video: Hai Karate - vintage TV commercial]


I have never smelled it. Is it as bad as people say?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 552x366]

"bEhoLd tHe mAsTeR rAcE"


Of course, the real "master race" folks wouldn't let a Jew into their club.
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.


do you complain when people eat corn ?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh. A smudge to remove a stain. Novel, I guess.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dunno, considering how expensive holy water is on Amazon I'd guess sage is a good deal.

/Yes, I looked it up
//Free shipping with Prime, though!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.


Displaying artwork is not cultural appropriation. But you already knew that, I hope, because the alternative is that you're dumber than a box of rocks.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.


Except it's a religious practice, not a cultural one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She hasn't tried sulfer (sulphur for the British)?

I hear they tried doing that during the Black Death to get rid of rats.

Rodents don't like unfamiliar smells (mint for example) but quickly become used to them.

I'm sure that Stephen Miller is used to the stink of brimstone and fire.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.

Except it's a religious practice, not a cultural one.


I actually didn't read the article. I just took the headline at fave value that she was smudging the office. Oops!

Disregard me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.

Displaying artwork is not cultural appropriation. But you already knew that, I hope, because the alternative is that you're dumber than a box of rocks.


I will take that under advisement and think about it some. Some other time, perhaps.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would use Mr. Clean, chlorine bleach, peroxide bleach, Febreze, sage, patchouli, nag champa, a shaman, a exoricst, a crystal healer and then a flame thrower.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Herr Morgenstern: MattytheMouse: I hate to be that guy, but there is a bit of irony in using cultural appropriation to throw shade on a racist.

Except it's a religious practice, not a cultural one.

I actually didn't read the article. I just took the headline at fave value that she was smudging the office. Oops!

Disregard me.


Smudge is a good word. Smudging is a bit more moot, perhaps.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Get some Ti leaves and Hawaiian salt, ask Mazie she probably can probably help.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: [bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.c​o​m image 850x566]

I can smell his stink  through the screen.


Thats Kellyanne
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's one way to get the smell of burnt books out.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She has to burn sage by the bale.

There are some cultures that believe that energy is left behind after a person vacates a place.  If that's true, or more importantly, if that's what she feels, she should request to move her office.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

toraque: I dunno, considering how expensive holy water is on Amazon I'd guess sage is a good deal.

/Yes, I looked it up
//Free shipping with Prime, though!


Sage is witchcraft. Or Native American custom. At one time, and for some today, still the same thing, I guess, with the addition of yoga exercises.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

