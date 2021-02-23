 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Nuclear submarine USS Montana nears completion, will then be sunk by undersea aliens and dived on by ragtag crew of oil company roughnecks and Navy SEALs   (helenair.com) divider line
42
    More: Misc, Montana, Virginia-class submarine, USS Montana Committee, Billings, Montana, Helena, Montana, Submarine, Idaho, shipyard's submarine pier  
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image image 425x238]


And ping'd her mercilessly.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana's construction since the work began in 2015, officials said.

They do know how to spread the pork
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"


"Float?" -- Montana shipbuilder
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"


I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"


I came here to say the same. Well done.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The James River is probably one of the few waterways where launching a metal tube filled with nuclear waste into it makes it cleaner.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
[Fark user image 850x502]


USAT Montanan
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As long as surfaces  = dives.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image image 425x238]

And ping'd her mercilessly.


One ping only.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have they already installed the screen doors?
 
Trotline [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.


The media repeats what is it told, not knowing much about anything military.  Filling them with BS helps, by making our potential adversaries underestimate our real capabilities.  The B-17, too, was roundly criticized before WWII.  The Israeli response, though, is very telling, indeed.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Have they already installed the screen doors?


That would be the Polish navy.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.


Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe​/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16
 
Trotline [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
[Fark user image 850x502]


Every ship gets one chance to be a submarine.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trotline: 169th Cousin: Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
[Fark user image 850x502]

Every ship gets one chance to be a submarine.


One sink only.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trotline: The B-17, too, was roundly criticized before WWII


To be fair, the B-17 was designed as a maritime defense bomber to make the Navy obsolete. B-17's sank something like 2 ships that were underway during the entire war. For its original mission, it did suck.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trotline: 169th Cousin: Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
[Fark user image 850x502]

Every ship gets one chance to be a submarine.


Some of them even get to be a mine sweeper first.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.

Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16


Playing it low.  Smart move.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana's construction since the work began in 2015, officials said.

They do know how to spread the pork


That's called the Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex and ain't nothing gonna change until we quit the warmongering.

/the opportunity cost of endless war is all but uncountable at this point, it's so rampant
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Not to be confused with the USS MONTANAN, which could also go underwater...with some slight modifications courtesy of The Kaiser's Navy.
[Fark user image 850x502]


It's how the Kaiser rolled.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.

Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16


Did you read the article? Because scare headline aside, it states that it failed by costing too much,which is probably true. It also provides no context around the General's statement, which immediately sets of "I have an axe to grind, so I will carefully filter the reality you see" vibes. Finally, it's from Forbes, who has been reporting on the imminent bankruptcy of Apple since 1988.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.

Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16


And here is the context that the hack at Forbes conveniently omitted to generate clicks:

Reports of F-35's demise are greatly exaggerated (airforce-technology.com)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.


Are they buying 15,000 of them?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the electric eels will destroy it like in that one crap movie.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're gonna raise it up

Then wax it down

And put it in a little white box

To sell downtown
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yaw String: NewportBarGuy: Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image image 425x238]

And ping'd her mercilessly.

One ping only.


Well, let's get to it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"and dived on by ragtag crew of oil company roughnecks and Navy SEALs"

Charlie Sheen needs the work.  Really needs the work.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image image 425x238]

And ping'd her mercilessly.


Hanna Montana?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The US spends trillions on the military, and China, NK, and Russia are driving the US to a civil war using a few million dollars of cyber hacking and social media disinformation.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Yaw String: NewportBarGuy: Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image image 425x238]

And ping'd her mercilessly.

One ping only.

Well, let's get to it?

[Fark user image 300x168]


I can't believe they even made that movie.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana's construction since the work began in 2015, officials said.

They do know how to spread the pork


The part you bolded is the definition of an unstoppable weapon in the joke I've heard.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It has a big ass window in the tower.  That's different.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
nationalinterest.orgView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4 missile tubs?  I can't believe it's not plutonium.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought state names were reserved for SSBNs, not SSNs? Since when they did they allow attack subs to be named after states? If it doesn't have vertical-launch ballistic-missile tubes, it should be named after cities, not states. It should be the Chicago-class, not the Virginia-class.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.

Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16


That "failure" is based on the original intent for it to be cheap and meet one particular goal.

That intended role was quickly shelved in favor of a top-of-the-line command fighter that could slave a lot of other weapons systems to its own control. Basically, its true value will be when accompanied by a bunch of drone aircraft. The drone aircraft don't need their own fancy sensors etc, they can all rely on a specialized platform that shares with the F-35, which then assigns targets to the whole swarm.

Now, I haven't seen any article specifically spelling that out, but from what they have said about its capabilities and its publicly intended role and all the various systems that they have reported problems with, that is the subtext I have read into it.

There isn't going to be a next cheap fighter plane. Cheap equipment will be unmanned. Pilots are far too valuable to not cocoon in the most expensive systems available.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All you folks making with the Hunt For Red October jokes are missing subby's reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: DrKillPatient: CheatCommando: koder: I wonder how long it will float. Judging by the F-35, I'd guess "not long"

I'd be careful. I was on the "F-35 sucks" bandwagon for a really long time. Then someone pointed out to me that the Israelis are buying them hand over fist and using them. They are realists when it comes to military hardware.

Not good news...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/​2021/02/23/the-us-air-force-just-admit​ted-the-f-35-stealth-fighter-has-faile​d/?sh=37e085f11b16

And here is the context that the hack at Forbes conveniently omitted to generate clicks:

Reports of F-35's demise are greatly exaggerated (airforce-technology.com)


Sure, it can fly escort for the newly-minted F-15EX squadrons.
 
