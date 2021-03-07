 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Once again, people, if you are flying out Pittsburgh, please leave your loaded gun at home   (wtae.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA " Police determined that the woman possessed a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the firearm in her purse."

And she needs to have her permit revoked.
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean that if we are flying out of Cleveland we can take our loaded guns?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Flying is the only activity I know of where if they catch you trying to bring a weapon in they let you in anyway.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Flying is the only activity I know of where if they catch you trying to bring a weapon in they let you in anyway.


True, but you also don't get your gun back.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well then I really don't know what I'm gonna do when I'm on an airplane, if I can't take out my artificial dick and play with it.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if you're not flying out of Pittsburgh you should be driving out of Pittsburgh as quickly as possible.
Don't know how this joke will land.
/only been to Pittsburgh once
//actually it was quite pleasant
/// nevermind .. something about Gritty
 
mateomaui
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: edmo: Flying is the only activity I know of where if they catch you trying to bring a weapon in they let you in anyway.

True, but you also don't get your gun back.


That puts me at ease. Thanks.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well then I really don't know what I'm gonna do when I'm on an airplane, if I can't take out my artificial dick and play with it.


Of course, it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of an artificial dick. We have to use the indefinite article "an artificial dick", never "your artificial dick".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: edmo: Flying is the only activity I know of where if they catch you trying to bring a weapon in they let you in anyway.

True, but you also don't get your gun back.


Nothing says she doesn't get it back.
The police have it now, they will give it back later.
And she'll be allowed to run around with it concealed.
No consequences whatsoever.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well then I really don't know what I'm gonna do when I'm on an airplane, if I can't take out my artificial dick and play with it.


This would be acceptable

bonus: it's inflatable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: And if you're not flying out of Pittsburgh you should be driving out of Pittsburgh as quickly as possible.
Don't know how this joke will land.
/only been to Pittsburgh once
//actually it was quite pleasant
/// nevermind .. something about Gritty


Wrong end of Pennsylvania.
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in Pittsburgh.

I know that's been a joke forever but I really like it here.
I'm from Reading.  I did NOT like it there.
I lived in Philly for a couple of years.  I HATED it.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shatner-like commas detected.
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the problem? If she forgot it was in her purse, she wouldn't know it was there and wouldn't have used it. This is another nothing burger from the freedom hating, sniveling socialistic fake news.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

slobberingoldfool: What's the problem? If she forgot it was in her purse, she wouldn't know it was there and wouldn't have used it. This is another nothing burger from the freedom hating, sniveling socialistic fake news.


Username checks out.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know what it is, we've only had metal detectors in airports for 40 years.
 
