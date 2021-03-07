 Skip to content
 
(WSVN Miami)   At least his dog got a walk when he was blinding pilots   (wsvn.com) divider line
14
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Make him stare at the sun for a couple of hours, seems fitting punishment.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now I'm wondering what this 'additional device' was that he may have been using.

I get why they're not spilling details about that, but it does make one curious.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should have blamed the dog. Like with a fart.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now I'm wondering what this 'additional device' was that he may have been using.

I get why they're not spilling details about that, but it does make one curious.


A Lasers4Trump sextant.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.


It would be hard to hold the beam on a cockpit window, but easier to flash it a few times as you wave the laser in its general direction. You can see the beam of a sufficiently powerful laser so you're not aiming at random.

/not speaking from personal experience
 
Ringo48
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.


It doesn't seem that far fetched.  Snipers hit people from hundreds of feet away without a problem.

Maybe the "additional device" was a tripod with a telescope.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.


I get what you mean but I don't think the pilots who complained are making it up just to screw with the guy. If he's been shining lasers at airplanes he likely has a lot more misses than hits I would think.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now I'm wondering what this 'additional device' was that he may have been using.

I get why they're not spilling details about that, but it does make one curious.

A Lasers4Trump sextant.


Meanwhile, millions of White Privilege Lasers go scot free.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sidailurch: backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.

I get what you mean but I don't think the pilots who complained are making it up just to screw with the guy. If he's been shining lasers at airplanes he likely has a lot more misses than hits I would think.


You can tell it's a laser pointer because it flashes intermittently as the person holding it tries to keep it aimed on you.  It's obviously a laser due to its intensity, so you try to look away to keep from getting eye damage.
I've been hit by a laser pointer several times and you can pinpoint the neighborhood it's coming from.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.


Well, I have often thought the same thing. In this case, the article says the plane was taking off or landing:

Officials said Yague used a green laser pointer and shone it into the cockpits of airplanes as they took off from and landed at Miami International Airport for about a year.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man arrested, accused of shining laser into airplane cockpits for a year

Wow, I had no idea planes could stay in the air that long.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DRTFA: sidailurch: backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.

I get what you mean but I don't think the pilots who complained are making it up just to screw with the guy. If he's been shining lasers at airplanes he likely has a lot more misses than hits I would think.

You can tell it's a laser pointer because it flashes intermittently as the person holding it tries to keep it aimed on you.  It's obviously a laser due to its intensity, so you try to look away to keep from getting eye damage.
I've been hit by a laser pointer several times and you can pinpoint the neighborhood it's coming from.


Don't they make protective glasses that block lasers? I'd get a pair if jackasses tried to blind me regularly.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At exactly what angle does a laser need to be held to hit the cockpit windshield?  My inner mathematician tells me that it's a narrow AF target complicated by vast distances.  I just don't believe any of these accounts.


I've been hit with one.  Neither I nor the PIC were looking directly at it.  The best comparison would be a cell phone flash not pointed at you going off.  Just a momentary flash, enough to light up the cockpit, but not enough so leave an afterimage nor appear to affect our night vision.  We here turning final and proceeded to a normal landing.  The police did eventually catch the person.  She made the mistake of doing it to a border patrol helicopter loaded with high resolution night vision cameras.

Without some sort of stable tracking device IMO it would be difficult to affect vision enough to where the pilot(s) could not safely land/fly.  But it is a material distraction at the highest risk portion of the flight - landing.  So the danger may be overstated but it is a dangerous act.
 
