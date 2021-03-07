 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Family sues grocery store clerk for sharing the fact they took part in the January 6 terror attack   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Republican Party, Donald Trump, The Star-Spangled Banner, Kathryn Cagle, Rayven Goolsby, Pickens County, Thelma Cagle, late February  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Criminals sueing someone for reporting them to the police is a new on to me. Truly a case of trumpian terrorists.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Criminals sueing someone for reporting them to the police is a new on to me. Truly a case of trumpian terrorists.


In fairness she also said mean things about them on the internet and everyone knows only the former President is allowed to do that.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The anti-SLAPP suit notes that Katheryn Cagle deleted all of her social media history pertaining to Jan. 6. If the matter goes into discovery, both sides could be compelled to produce troves of personal data, such as GPS location history and message logs - "all kinds of stuff even a police officer would have trouble getting," Fleischman said.

He offered a bit of free legal advice to a general audience: 'You should not file defamation suits if you're worried about criminal liability.' "
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The family is a carton of egos, placed in the bottom of the paper bag.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: "The anti-SLAPP suit notes that Katheryn Cagle deleted all of her social media history pertaining to Jan. 6. If the matter goes into discovery, both sides could be compelled to produce troves of personal data, such as GPS location history and message logs - "all kinds of stuff even a police officer would have trouble getting," Fleischman said.

He offered a bit of free legal advice to a general audience: 'You should not file defamation suits if you're worried about criminal liability.' "


and we all know nothing really gets deleted. Social media companies can be subpoenaed to provide those deleted posts.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.


Actually there was some evidence, but they erased it from their FB, etc. pages, but someone (the clerk) had taken camera images of the FB pages to prove they did actually participate.  The clerk is counter-suing as it's a SLAPP suit and they will get their court and lawyer costs reimbursed in the end.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Laws don't affect me because Trump is GEOTUS!"
- far too many people
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now you're going to learn first hand what freedom of speech *really* means.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Family of dipshiats.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Porkbelly: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

Actually there was some evidence, but they erased it from their FB, etc. pages, but someone (the clerk) had taken camera images of the FB pages to prove they did actually participate.  The clerk is counter-suing as it's a SLAPP suit and they will get their court and lawyer costs reimbursed in the end.


No one erases anything from Facebook. I will see if I can find out if that is true or made up bullshiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Porkbelly: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

Actually there was some evidence, but they erased it from their FB, etc. pages, but someone (the clerk) had taken camera images of the FB pages to prove they did actually participate.  The clerk is counter-suing as it's a SLAPP suit and they will get their court and lawyer costs reimbursed in the end.

No one erases anything from Facebook. I will see if I can find out if that is true or made up bullshiat.


and I don't doubt that they did participate and I'm not defending them.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: "The anti-SLAPP suit notes that Katheryn Cagle deleted all of her social media history pertaining to Jan. 6. If the matter goes into discovery, both sides could be compelled to produce troves of personal data, such as GPS location history and message logs - "all kinds of stuff even a police officer would have trouble getting," Fleischman said.

He offered a bit of free legal advice to a general audience: 'You should not file defamation suits if you're worried about criminal liability.' "


Well if that proves where they were, their next set of coordinates should be 19°54′03″N 75°05′59″W.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truth is an absolute defense against defamation and libel.

Enjoy discovery, assholes.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately their comments are protected by Grocery Store Clerk-Customer confidentiality.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else love that they used the fascist face shot from that one commercial to display Donny?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kubo: Truth is an absolute defense against defamation and libel.

Enjoy discovery, assholes.


Forcing people to enjoy Discovery is cruel. Are they just supposed to ignore how it ruined Klingons?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unless given a very good reason not to, I will always side with the grocery store workers when asshole customers have a beef. That certainly holds here.

/solidarity
//five critical formative years of my life
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Unless given a very good reason not to, I will always side with the grocery store workers when asshole customers have a beef. That certainly holds here.

/solidarity
//five critical formative years of my life


Fist bump. Grocery store workers and busboys will always get the benefit of the doubt.
 
wantingout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
when i was a little kid, my dad said something that stuck with me:  do it or don't do it, but don't do it and be ashamed of it.
of course, simply not doing dumb shiat is good too, but i think he meant own your actions, and if you always do that you might get in the habit of thinking them through beforehand.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Capitol riot gang should have been mowed down by 50 caliber rounds.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Criminals sueing someone for reporting them to the police is a new on to me. Truly a case of trumpian terrorists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.


That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.


They also funded and bussed a large number of people there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goolsby's remarks focused on Kathryn and Thelma Cagle for their alleged "central roles" in organizing busloads of attendees through the "Women for America First" tour; they also touched on William Cagle, husband of Thelma and father to Kathryn, calling him a homophobic "loser."
Goolsby's remarks, made in various community Facebook groups, were in reference to William Cagle musing on Facebook when the county was mulling separate bathrooms for transgender people that he did "not appreciate his tax dollars being spent on supporting indecency and a couple of FREAKS that can't make up their mind where to take a leak."

OMG, I hope Cagle's defense is, "It's defamatory to call me a homophobe. I harbor no ill will toward gays. I do hate trans people though."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


If deluded idiots like you weren't why we were here in the first place you'd be laughable.  You're still laughable, but that has more to do with your utter and complete lack as a human being.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


Oh fark right off. It was an act of domestic terrorism. I'm sorry your pals are scumbags, but that doesn't change the fact that they attacked and vandalized our nation's Capitol with the intention of murdering our elected officials.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a whole family of wastes of oxygen. I hope they lose everything they have and go to jail because they went to play 'hardcore patriot Tactilarpers' who believe they should suffer no consequences now that consequences are coming due. The government is going to be checking every aspect of your life, sucks to be you on the wrong side of history.
 
Watubi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Unless given a very good reason not to, I will always side with the grocery store workers when asshole customers have a beef. That certainly holds here.


I agree on principal, but when you point out pricing discrepancies, grocery workers are the ones that become assholes about it.  I'm not blaming you, dude, you're computer system sucks or some lazy-ass didn't change the pricing on the shelf.  I bought 10 ramen packages, I better get the damn discount
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


He genius, you may have forgot that an insurrection IS a riot that was directed against the function of the elected federal government.  That's why what happened on January 6th was 1000 times more corrosive to the republic than any run of the mill riot in a city, even the BLM riots in DC this summer. False equivalence is false
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


A question for you, and be honest. If several hundred black people had broken into the White House, smeared shiat on the walls, stole stuff, beat a cop to death with an American flag and a fire extinguisher, and chanted "Hang Donald Trump," while some trolled through the hallways saying, "Come out, come out Melania," would that be barely a riot or would you have been hopping up and down, hooting and hollering and jabbering incoherently and demanding the police kill those thugs?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrschwen: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.

They also funded and bussed a large number of people there.


So?  Are we not allowed to organize a protest and bus people in anymore?  If I'm not mistaken, that's how a hell of a lot of protests work.  There isn't any evidence that the people that filed the suit had anything to do with storming the capital.  It was just some dickhead following them around the facebook world and flinging shiat.
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mrschwen: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.

They also funded and bussed a large number of people there.

So?  Are we not allowed to organize a protest and bus people in anymore?  If I'm not mistaken, that's how a hell of a lot of protests work.  There isn't any evidence that the people that filed the suit had anything to do with storming the capital.  It was just some dickhead following them around the facebook world and flinging shiat.


Why did they delete social media post regarding 1/6 if they didn't do anything?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ongbok: Jeebus Saves: mrschwen: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.

They also funded and bussed a large number of people there.

So?  Are we not allowed to organize a protest and bus people in anymore?  If I'm not mistaken, that's how a hell of a lot of protests work.  There isn't any evidence that the people that filed the suit had anything to do with storming the capital.  It was just some dickhead following them around the facebook world and flinging shiat.

Why did they delete social media post regarding 1/6 if they didn't do anything?


This^
"Flinging shiate" seems to translate to "pointing out facts the family didn't want pointed out"
 
GORDON
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Instead of "Democracy Dies in Darkness" their logo should be "Democracy Dies in the Darkness of a Pay Ad You Can't Minimize."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yea, fark your feelings too you pitiful worthless fascist terrorists.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


You're kind of an idiot, aren't you?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL first they call it an insurrection, now a 'terror attack'? Oh good lord. It was barely a riot. Just slowly conditioning everyone for 'Patriot Act 2, Domestic Terror Boogaloo'


Rioters bring baseball bats, not a working gallows. This fact alone makes them insurrectionists and terrorists. Why go through all that work if you're not going to use it for it's intended purpose or to terrify people?

Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: They were in DC, but no evidence, now, they were actually involved with the mob.
Still, this should get laughed out of court.
Should.

That's what I was looking for.  Mr grocery store worker just made fark pol tab level comments about the lady and her mom planning a riot because they went to a protest.  The case is dumb and the grocery store dude is a dick.


"Now" is the operative word here. They didn't post pictures from the inside, but their phone's GPS records haven't been pulled yet. If they talked about committing crimes, and then those crimes were actually committed, it's not wrong to report them.

/you are now farkied as "insurrectionist apologist"
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If your grocery store clerk know, the gig is probably over.
 
