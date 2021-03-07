 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   Space Force rank insignia draws on proud Air Force tradition: E-4s will wear 17 chevrons, six rockers, three stars, a space ship, and five diamonds   (military.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, United States Air Force, Space Force, Military rank, Officer, rank insignia designs, Space Force members, Last month, Sergeant  
•       •       •

1744 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 1:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_A​i​r_Base
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


Yeah, it's kind of silly (husband was watching "Space Force" again last night, I'll never think of the USSF without thinking of Steve  Carell.

It is still a part of the Dept. of the Air Force, like the Marines are in the Dept. of the Navy, but without the history and traditions...though I'm sure the regular Air Force is already making jokes about the "Guardians".   The whole thing sounds like the idea was lifted from everything from Star Trek to Guardians of the Galaxy.   Leave the raccoon alone!.  Oh, I'll call them all Star Lords.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the clovers, blue moons and the red balloons?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?

Yeah, it's kind of silly (husband was watching "Space Force" again last night, I'll never think of the USSF without thinking of Steve  Carell.

It is still a part of the Dept. of the Air Force, like the Marines are in the Dept. of the Navy, but without the history and traditions...though I'm sure the regular Air Force is already making jokes about the "Guardians".   The whole thing sounds like the idea was lifted from everything from Star Trek to Guardians of the Galaxy.   Leave the raccoon alone!.  Oh, I'll call them all Star Lords.


Paramount should probably copyright claim the logo of Space Farce. It's the Federation logo
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, wagons ho.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I have to pick, the first row then. The AF copy is too similar.

Dewey Fidalgo: Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Ai​r_Base


My dad spent a lot of time there in the Cold War days. He was a navigator on KC-97 air refueling planes that went up to replenish the nuclear bombers sent up there to rattle the Soviet cage I've got a lot of photos, slides, and some 8mm of that.

Something from the bus, somewhere between 1956-1958:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: If I have to pick, the first row then. The AF copy is too similar.

Dewey Fidalgo: Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Ai​r_Base

My dad spent a lot of time there in the Cold War days. He was a navigator on KC-97 air refueling planes that went up to replenish the nuclear bombers sent up there to rattle the Soviet cage I've got a lot of photos, slides, and some 8mm of that.

Something from the bus, somewhere between 1956-1958:

[Fark user image 425x566]


That is some cool stuff to have.   I actually like the Arctic, top of my bucket is to go through the NW Passage.

I have to wonder, and I have no idea, why the Space Force was given Thule.  Are there capabilities there to launch you know, into space?   Or the cynical part of me wonders if the Air Force was told they had to give the SF some bases and thought, you know, Thule is kind of a pain the butt, let's give them that one.***

Oddly, when my Marine son was stationed at Kaneohe he was happy as a clam in mud.  He didn't mind the rain, growing up in the PNW (where the rain is cold), but some of the kids absolutely hated being stationed in Hawaii, several of them because of the rain (on the east side of Oahu.  It wasn't like they couldn't just drive the relatively short distance to the "deserty" west side).   Imagine some kids from warmer climates finding themselves stuck in the Frozen north.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: If I have to pick, the first row then. The AF copy is too similar.

Dewey Fidalgo: Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Ai​r_Base

My dad spent a lot of time there in the Cold War days. He was a navigator on KC-97 air refueling planes that went up to replenish the nuclear bombers sent up there to rattle the Soviet cage I've got a lot of photos, slides, and some 8mm of that.

Something from the bus, somewhere between 1956-1958:

[Fark user image 425x566]

That is some cool stuff to have.   I actually like the Arctic, top of my bucket is to go through the NW Passage.

I have to wonder, and I have no idea, why the Space Force was given Thule.  Are there capabilities there to launch you know, into space?   Or the cynical part of me wonders if the Air Force was told they had to give the SF some bases and thought, you know, Thule is kind of a pain the butt, let's give them that one.***

Oddly, when my Marine son was stationed at Kaneohe he was happy as a clam in mud.  He didn't mind the rain, growing up in the PNW (where the rain is cold), but some of the kids absolutely hated being stationed in Hawaii, several of them because of the rain (on the east side of Oahu.  It wasn't like they couldn't just drive the relatively short distance to the "deserty" west side).   Imagine some kids from warmer climates finding themselves stuck in the Frozen north.


Missile Detection and Defense was on of AFSPC's core missions. Now that AFSPC is Space Force, that mission is now theirs. Thule has one of the over-the-horizon ballistic missile early warning radars along with Shemya, AK, Clear AFS, AK, Beale AFB, CA, RAF Fylingdales, UK, Cape Cod, MA, Cavalier AFS, ND, the one at Eglin AFB FL, and the Sea Based X-band radar out of JBPHH, HI.

The debate now is if the US ICBM fleet should move over to Space Force or stay with the Air Force's Global Strike Command.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


Because it wasnt Trump's idea.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


Call me traditional but I agree with you, Mugato. We're still doing this Space Force wingding?

Perhaps the powers-that-be want another military branch/appendage to focus funding of space assets versus both air & space assets? If so, I vote for the second row of enlisted ranks. If the Air Force birthed the Space Force, let's share the ranks.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should use this row but remove the insignia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: We're still doing this Space Force wingding?


Yes.

I suggest everyone in this thread read the book Space Chronicles by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. He can explain it much better than I can and then you would understand why for the past decade there has been calls to establish such a military branch.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>sigh<

They're actually going through with this.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical military thinking. They have the opportunity to do something different, really new. They go and copy someone else.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: If I have to pick, the first row then. The AF copy is too similar.

Dewey Fidalgo: Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Ai​r_Base

My dad spent a lot of time there in the Cold War days. He was a navigator on KC-97 air refueling planes that went up to replenish the nuclear bombers sent up there to rattle the Soviet cage I've got a lot of photos, slides, and some 8mm of that.

Something from the bus, somewhere between 1956-1958:

[Fark user image 425x566]

That is some cool stuff to have.   I actually like the Arctic, top of my bucket is to go through the NW Passage.

I have to wonder, and I have no idea, why the Space Force was given Thule.  Are there capabilities there to launch you know, into space?   Or the cynical part of me wonders if the Air Force was told they had to give the SF some bases and thought, you know, Thule is kind of a pain the butt, let's give them that one.***

Oddly, when my Marine son was stationed at Kaneohe he was happy as a clam in mud.  He didn't mind the rain, growing up in the PNW (where the rain is cold), but some of the kids absolutely hated being stationed in Hawaii, several of them because of the rain (on the east side of Oahu.  It wasn't like they couldn't just drive the relatively short distance to the "deserty" west side).   Imagine some kids from warmer climates finding themselves stuck in the Frozen north.

Missile Detection and Defense was on of AFSPC's core missions. Now that AFSPC is Space Force, that mission is now theirs. Thule has one of the over-the-horizon ballistic missile early warning radars along with Shemya, AK, Clear AFS, AK, Beale AFB, CA, RAF Fylingdales, UK, Cape Cod, MA, Cavalier AFS, ND, the one at Eglin AFB FL, and the Sea Based X-band radar out of JBPHH, HI.

The debate now is if the US ICBM fleet should move over to Space Force or stay with the Air Force's Global Strike Command.


Like morale wasn't low enough in the ICBM ranks?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all well and good, but I think what is really needed right now is a Photoshop thread to show the new uniform designs.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?

Yeah, it's kind of silly (husband was watching "Space Force" again last night, I'll never think of the USSF without thinking of Steve  Carell.

It is still a part of the Dept. of the Air Force, like the Marines are in the Dept. of the Navy, but without the history and traditions...though I'm sure the regular Air Force is already making jokes about the "Guardians".   The whole thing sounds like the idea was lifted from everything from Star Trek to Guardians of the Galaxy.   Leave the raccoon alone!.  Oh, I'll call them all Star Lords.


Trash pandas?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, lets spend some time and money on some patches, while suicides, abuse and bigotry in the military are continuing unabated at record levels. Thats a good idea huh?.......sigh.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear "Space Force", I instantly think of this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


Trump vanity project. He had everyone in Congress cucked, so no one said no. Now we're stuck with it. He wasn't capable of doing anything, so he did something.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a black, Russian codpiece.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: Every time I hear "Space Force", I instantly think of this:

[i.imgur.com image 538x303]


There are very few episodes of SG1 that get switched off. This is one of them.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rank insignia? Pffft... when you see me in my velour uniform you'll know who's in charge. Me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have to wonder, and I have no idea, why the Space Force was given Thule. Are there capabilities there to launch you know, into space?


Thule theoretically has the ability to do sub-orbital launches, but I think it's been some time since that's happened, so who knows.  There's also other reasons why having a ground station that far north would be useful for various instrumentation that Space Command Force would find useful.

cman: AirForceVet: We're still doing this Space Force wingding?

Yes.

I suggest everyone in this thread read the book Space Chronicles by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. He can explain it much better than I can and then you would understand why for the past decade there has been calls to establish such a military branch.


AFSPC has/had been around for almost 40 years.  Does Tyson give any reason why we needed to move it to a different part of the org chart, and give it the exact same job, & a dumb-sounding name?  Cuz that's all that's happening here.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww. The second one looks like quaffles from harry potter.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gets to wear red shirts?
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant keep the lights on, or pass meaningful legislation, and there seems to be little interest in actually solving the obvious problems we have, but we got a space force.

This sure is a functioning country.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: If I have to pick, the first row then. The AF copy is too similar.

Dewey Fidalgo: Fun fact, while looking up something else about Greenland, I discovered that the Thule base up in the middle of freezing nowhere is now a Space Force base.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Ai​r_Base

My dad spent a lot of time there in the Cold War days. He was a navigator on KC-97 air refueling planes that went up to replenish the nuclear bombers sent up there to rattle the Soviet cage I've got a lot of photos, slides, and some 8mm of that.

Something from the bus, somewhere between 1956-1958:

[Fark user image 425x566]

That is some cool stuff to have.   I actually like the Arctic, top of my bucket is to go through the NW Passage.

I have to wonder, and I have no idea, why the Space Force was given Thule.  Are there capabilities there to launch you know, into space?   Or the cynical part of me wonders if the Air Force was told they had to give the SF some bases and thought, you know, Thule is kind of a pain the butt, let's give them that one.***

Oddly, when my Marine son was stationed at Kaneohe he was happy as a clam in mud.  He didn't mind the rain, growing up in the PNW (where the rain is cold), but some of the kids absolutely hated being stationed in Hawaii, several of them because of the rain (on the east side of Oahu.  It wasn't like they couldn't just drive the relatively short distance to the "deserty" west side).   Imagine some kids from warmer climates finding themselves stuck in the Frozen north.

Missile Detection and Defense was on of AFSPC's core missions. Now that AFSPC is Space Force, that mission is now theirs. Thule has one of the over-the-horizon ballistic missile early warning radars along with Shemya, AK, Clear AFS, AK, Beale AFB, CA, RAF Fylingdales, UK, Cape Cod, MA, Cavalier AFS, ND, the one at Eglin AFB FL, and the Sea Based X-band radar out of JBPHH, HI.

The debate now is if the US ICBM fleet should move over to Space Force or sta ...


It's the dork factor (and not in an endearing way)....the  trappings of "Space Force" I find so ridiculous.   "Guardians", lifting straight of Science Fiction movies?

Seriously, just let them wear the old Star Trek (original series)  uniforms.   All the lower ranks can be red shirts.   Hell, even have the women dress in those tiny dresses.   That's what Trump would have wanted.   Though to be honest I can't help but get a Sea Org vibe from it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the insignia don't have Trump's face on them?  That's bogus, man!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In December, then-Vice President Mike Pence announced that space professionals would be called Guardians.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jen Psaki responds to Space Force question with a joke
Youtube 1ryOM-ZkAzA


WOW....Space Force
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


because of the invading aliens.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for? Because it wasnt Trump's idea.


It doesn't matter whose drug induced idea it was, he was the one pushing it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

i'll join the space force when we have some of these
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?

because of the invading aliens.


Cruz said it is because of space pirates.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4​4​3923-ted-cruz-says-space-force-is-nece​ssary-to-prevent-space-pirates
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: We're still doing this Space Force thing now that Trump's out? WTF for?


Because it was passed into law.

This just in, when someone loses reelection for president, the laws passed during their Administration don't go away unless another law is passed repealing them.

Also setting up a system which a branch of the armed forces is established and repealed every four years is wasteful and childish. In the end, the SF is basically making the AF's Space Command independent of the AF a few decades before it was actually needed to be for the sake of Trump's vanity. The money to make them independent of the AF has been spent. To go back will cost more money. Either way, it won't change what the military does in space. The military has had a presence in space since before I was born and I am in my fifties.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Space Force will forever be the Aquaman of the DOD's Justice League.

"Navy, go sail a couple carriers off that coast and start a strike campaign! Marines, go with them, do a landing, and kick some ass! Air Force, fuel up those long range bombers and get to flattening the capitol city! Army, get those tanks rolling! Spec Ops, go do that thing we talked about. And Space Force...you guys, uh, go talk to the satellites or something. "
 
narlic [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 620x460]


clearly, he has never seen a ufo
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Space Force will forever be the Aquaman of the DOD's Justice League.

"Navy, go sail a couple carriers off that coast and start a strike campaign! Marines, go with them, do a landing, and kick some ass! Air Force, fuel up those long range bombers and get to flattening the capitol city! Army, get those tanks rolling! Spec Ops, go do that thing we talked about. And Space Force...you guys, uh, go talk to the satellites or something. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And Space Force...you guys, uh, go talk to the satellites or something.


I suppose it's kind of nice to know that someones keeping an watching brief on all those satellites used for GPS, communications, weather analysis & intelligence gathering.

Plus, y'know, the satellites get bored if they can't mess around with some poor dumb organics here at the bottom of Earth's gravity well.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Space Force will forever be the Aquaman of the DOD's Justice League.

"Navy, go sail a couple carriers off that coast and start a strike campaign! Marines, go with them, do a landing, and kick some ass! Air Force, fuel up those long range bombers and get to flattening the capitol city! Army, get those tanks rolling! Spec Ops, go do that thing we talked about. And Space Force...you guys, uh, go talk to the satellites or something. "


The disparate elements of this force would find the communications and reconnaissance abilities of those satellites extremely useful
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But, more importantly, what kind of insignias will their spouses wear?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Space Force will forever be the Aquaman of the DOD's Justice League.

"Navy, go sail a couple carriers off that coast and start a strike campaign! Marines, go with them, do a landing, and kick some ass! Air Force, fuel up those long range bombers and get to flattening the capitol city! Army, get those tanks rolling! Spec Ops, go do that thing we talked about. And Space Force...you guys, uh, go talk to the satellites or something. "

The disparate elements of this force would find the communications and reconnaissance abilities of those satellites extremely useful


Yeah, probably. It's just that everyone else can actually do something, make stuff go boom, kill people. Space force is in charge of "turning it off and back on again" when the satellite no workey. I mean, the other services find janitors pretty useful, but we don't spin off Janitor Force into its own thing with a massive bureaucracy. Everyone else gotta eat, but Food Corps isn't a thing. I fail to see what was wrong with having the Air Force guys get "taking care of space stuff" as a collateral duty. But no, now I need a service Secretary and a service chief, and a secretariat, and vast new organizations all in charge of overseeing work that was already getting done.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People are getting paid a lot of money for this.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.