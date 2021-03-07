 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRCB)   Landlords facing eviction moratoriums are having to get creative to get rid of "undesirable" tenants. "Asinine" tag will have to do until Drew finally gives us an "Azzhole" tag   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
116
    More: Asinine, Chattanooga woman fears homelessness, Copyright, All rights reserved, Chattanooga News, Privacy, Openings Jobs, Public file, Tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

1451 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 12:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



116 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Wealthiest and most prosperous country in the world."  Sure sure.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I've spotted the problem....FFTA: She said the apartment on Sweetland Drive has been her home for 20 years.

She's rented that apartment for 20 years...she's probably paid for most, if not all, of the mortgage. I realize that not everyone can get a down payment together. Or earnest money. Or closing costs.....

I imagine that THAT is probably why she's rented for 20 years. Just does not have the money.

/ I know a guy who's racket is rent-to-own houses. You stay long enough, you own the house. You want to know how many people stay that long? Not very many.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.


So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


I would posit that doubling someone's rent during the middle of a pandemic just because you can is assholery of the highest degree
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


"But if we abolish rent seeking, how will I charge rent on all the houses I own?!"

Man, my point is we don't need somebody buying up all the houses and pretending as though they're offering people a service.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

I would posit that doubling someone's rent during the middle of a pandemic just because you can is assholery of the highest degree


And I would, and do, agree with you. That specific landlord is a grade-A asshole.

But what MattytheMouse was saying was completely different (and ludicrous).
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: rent increase is due to the higher market value of properties when they are bought."Owners still have to pay their mortgage payments as well," she said.

Landlords increase rent as much as the market and law will allow.   Their profit margin has nothing to do with this.  The goal of any business is to maximize profit.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: "But if we abolish rent seeking, how will I charge rent on all the houses I own?!"


If you are going to quote me, be honest and not lie by changing what I said. That just shows you can't defend= your own viewpoints and is intellectually dishonest.

MattytheMouse: Man, my point is we don't need somebody buying up all the houses and pretending as though they're offering people a service.


You really a special kind of idiot, aren't you? I am not "pretending" to offer people a service. I am offering them a place to live at a fair and affordable rate (my actual rental rates are considered below market average).

Once again, I ask you: Are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Landlords increase rent as much as the market and law will allow.   Their profit margin has nothing to do with this.  The goal of any business is to maximize profit.


Not true. There's a fine balance in setting rental rates between what pays our bills (mortgage, taxes, insurance, etc.) and what the market (renters) is willing to pay. Charge too much, and the property ends up vacant. You have to find the sweet spot where you keep the units occupied and still make a bit of profit.

There's also a decent number of landlords who are not greedy assholes and who, in fact, want to offer decent housing at a decent price.  And believe it or not, not every property owner is a heartless capitalist looking to oppress the downtrodden masses. I see my properties as long-term investments and don't feel a need to be "that guy" douchebro capitalist.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the freedoms the terrorists are jealous of.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not having money costs you money.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Once again, I ask you: Are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


Why would a ban on renting require the end of all private ownership?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.


Okay. In that case, I'll go ahead and sell all my rental properties. If the current tenants don't offer the best bid for the property, that's not my problem.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Differentiate between landlords, slumlords, and the Donald's.

One rents at a decent price, keeps things in good shape, and lets thing slide once in a while and covers the mortgage and utilities and taxes themselves if they can afford it.

Another gouges the lowest end possible, knowing they won't be able to afford court fees, and probably can't afford to show up around a police officer anyway.

The latter sprays gold leaf over a pile of shiat, hypes it up as exclusive, charges too dollar, then sells it for a massive profit and declares bankruptcy to preserve the profit while stiffing investors.

Something like that.   The first one is the one being screwed by moratoriums, unless they freeze the mortgage payments, too.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: TomDooley: Landlords increase rent as much as the market and law will allow.   Their profit margin has nothing to do with this.  The goal of any business is to maximize profit.

Not true. There's a fine balance in setting rental rates between what pays our bills (mortgage, taxes, insurance, etc.) and what the market (renters) is willing to pay. Charge too much, and the property ends up vacant. You have to find the sweet spot where you keep the units occupied and still make a bit of profit.

There's also a decent number of landlords who are not greedy assholes and who, in fact, want to offer decent housing at a decent price.  And believe it or not, not every property owner is a heartless capitalist looking to oppress the downtrodden masses. I see my properties as long-term investments and don't feel a need to be "that guy" douchebro capitalist.


While this is true, it is also true that if someone bought my house today in order to rent it out, they'd have to charge nearly 2x what I'd need to charge to cover the mortgage payment, taxes, insurance, etc. And all of that value added has occurred just in the last five years since I bought it.

What you can charge as a not-profit-maximizing asshole landlord very much so varies with when you financed the property.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: iheartscotch: Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

I would posit that doubling someone's rent during the middle of a pandemic just because you can is assholery of the highest degree

And I would, and do, agree with you. That specific landlord is a grade-A asshole.

But what MattytheMouse was saying was completely different (and ludicrous).


Having strict property rights is what makes the U.S. the U.S. Having that enables for capital to be invested, growth to occur because you know there is a good chance at capital appreciation.

Also, landlords do provide services. Not everyone wants to own. Some people are fluid and move a lot. Who knows. But they need places to rent.

tl;dr Stong property rights are awesome. This landlord sucks. I agree with Man.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay good money to have the gutter trash that lives above me to be evicted.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see so much irrational hated towards landlords. It makes no sense.

70% of landlords own less than $400k in real estate and own less than three proprieties. They make less than a mediocre software developer.

They aren't rich and an eviction ban legislates that a huge financial burden lands on them.

These are not banks run by guys making millions per year. Even if you support all sorts of covid relief, you should be able to admit that this is a stupid way of doing it. Even if you support UBI or 100% rent controlled government housing, you should be able to acknowledge these options don't exist now and landlords fill a huge hole in the market. There are tons of renters that would be homeless if landlords didn't exist.

I was one such renter. Nobody here was going to lend 20-something me $150k to buy a run down condo. No bank was either.

This is like blaming locksmiths for getting rich and taking advantage of people who are afraid of high crime. Fix the high crime and people will stop needing locksmiths. Until then, locksmiths are providing a valuable service.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: "But if we abolish rent seeking, how will I charge rent on all the houses I own?!"

If you are going to quote me, be honest and not lie by changing what I said. That just shows you can't defend= your own viewpoints and is intellectually dishonest.

MattytheMouse: Man, my point is we don't need somebody buying up all the houses and pretending as though they're offering people a service.

You really a special kind of idiot, aren't you? I am not "pretending" to offer people a service. I am offering them a place to live at a fair and affordable rate (my actual rental rates are considered below market average).

Once again, I ask you: Are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


In addition to the "place to live" aspect of it, a landlord does provide a service to their tenants (or at least good ones do).  Roof's leaking? Broken water heater? Sewer needs replacing? If you own, that's your problem.  If you rent, you just email the landlord and let them deal with it.  That obviously favors long-term tenants over those who frequently move, but it's absolutely a service to deal with the time and inconvenience of coordinating major repairs as well as routine upkeep.  Obviously, there are crappy landlords who do the bare minimum, but I've also lived in homes with good landlords that stay on top of that stuff.  My experience is anecdotal, but the individuals that own a second or third property that they rent out are much better about providing an actual service compared to management companies that seem to just want tenant churn and rent increases.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Man On A Mission: TomDooley: Landlords increase rent as much as the market and law will allow.   Their profit margin has nothing to do with this.  The goal of any business is to maximize profit.

Not true. There's a fine balance in setting rental rates between what pays our bills (mortgage, taxes, insurance, etc.) and what the market (renters) is willing to pay. Charge too much, and the property ends up vacant. You have to find the sweet spot where you keep the units occupied and still make a bit of profit.

There's also a decent number of landlords who are not greedy assholes and who, in fact, want to offer decent housing at a decent price.  And believe it or not, not every property owner is a heartless capitalist looking to oppress the downtrodden masses. I see my properties as long-term investments and don't feel a need to be "that guy" douchebro capitalist.

While this is true, it is also true that if someone bought my house today in order to rent it out, they'd have to charge nearly 2x what I'd need to charge to cover the mortgage payment, taxes, insurance, etc. And all of that value added has occurred just in the last five years since I bought it.

What you can charge as a not-profit-maximizing asshole landlord very much so varies with when you financed the property.


This.

When rates are artificially kept low, home prices explode. Thanks Fed. I truly love ya guys making housing be ridiculous.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fundamental human right like housing shouldn't be a business. Landlords are predators and it's only a matter of time before they get into the business of renting out food and water access.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if there's an eviction moratorium, it doesn't really matter how much the rent is.  You can't evict the tenants for not paying it.

So it wouldn't make sense to double it to "get people out"

More likely:  market forces (supply and demand) have given landlords an opportunity to raise it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: There's also a decent number of landlords who are not greedy assholes and who, in fact, want to offer decent housing at a decent price.  And believe it or not, not every property owner is a heartless capitalist looking to oppress the downtrodden masses. I see my properties as long-term investments and don't feel a need to be "that guy" douchebro capitalist.


You'll have to forgive some of us if we have a hard time believing you. I've had over a dozen landlords in my life. Two of them were decent. Most were outright cockbags. If you want to be in that business that's up to you, but you shouldn't be surprised if you aren't highly thought of.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I see so much irrational hated towards landlords. It makes no sense.

70% of landlords own less than $400k in real estate and own less than three proprieties. They make less than a mediocre software developer.

They aren't rich and an eviction ban legislates that a huge financial burden lands on them.

These are not banks run by guys making millions per year. Even if you support all sorts of covid relief, you should be able to admit that this is a stupid way of doing it. Even if you support UBI or 100% rent controlled government housing, you should be able to acknowledge these options don't exist now and landlords fill a huge hole in the market. There are tons of renters that would be homeless if landlords didn't exist.

I was one such renter. Nobody here was going to lend 20-something me $150k to buy a run down condo. No bank was either.

This is like blaming locksmiths for getting rich and taking advantage of people who are afraid of high crime. Fix the high crime and people will stop needing locksmiths. Until then, locksmiths are providing a valuable service.


It's probably an honest oops and not an intent to present misleading facts, but individual investors also own less than half of rental units.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think I've spotted the problem....FFTA: She said the apartment on Sweetland Drive has been her home for 20 years.

She's rented that apartment for 20 years...she's probably paid for most, if not all, of the mortgage.


Don't know about the mortgage on an apartment, but she has certainly seen other rent increases in 20 years.

Here's the deal. Affordable public housing is available for disabled people. Disability is her entire income. The wait for public housing might be 2 to 4 years, but if she had considered her situation, long ago she would have been in a place that she could afford for the rest of her life.

I'm not trying to blame the victim here. The management company is acting like azzholes which they surely are.

/ok. I blame the victim.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: TomDooley: Landlords increase rent as much as the market and law will allow.   Their profit margin has nothing to do with this.  The goal of any business is to maximize profit.

Not true. There's a fine balance in setting rental rates between what pays our bills (mortgage, taxes, insurance, etc.) and what the market (renters) is willing to pay. Charge too much, and the property ends up vacant. You have to find the sweet spot where you keep the units occupied and still make a bit of profit.


That's what I mean by the market rate.

There's also a decent number of landlords who are not greedy assholes and who, in fact, want to offer decent housing at a decent price.  And believe it or not, not every property owner is a heartless capitalist looking to oppress the downtrodden masses. I see my properties as long-term investments and don't feel a need to be "that guy" douchebro capitalist.

Some charge above the market rate and some below.  But if you are charging half the market rate like the landlord in the article was then something doesn't smell right.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


Notice how you just went to the very extreme argument that landlords should get zero dollars. Weird. It's almost like you have some subconscious guilt or something.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orbister: Man On A Mission: Once again, I ask you: Are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

Why would a ban on renting require the end of all private ownership?


So apartment complexes should be free for everyone? Use some logic here.

Bazzlex001: What you can charge as a not-profit-maximizing asshole landlord very much so varies with when you financed the property.


Exactly. One of the rental properties I own is actually the first house I ever bought to live in. When I moved, I kept it and rented it out to an old army buddy and his wife. They have have been there for a decade and plan to make an offer on the house once they get their own finances in order (they had a real rough spot and screwed up their credit royally a decade or so ago).

I charge enough to cover the mortgage (which is going to be paid of in 2022) and insurance/taxes, which I can afford to do since I bought the house for well under market value and got a really good loan rate when I did.

What the guy in TFA is doing, however, is reprehensible. He's not acting in good faith at all. Most likely wants her out so he can flip the property and make "big bucks" on a resale.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I lucked out and have the best landlady in the world for this. We have an understanding that while I have the money, I am unemployed and using it to ride this out until vaccinated. Then we'll work on getting squarsies. Wish more were in my situation and we, the people, should band together somehow - perhaps in a union of some kind - to create a civil and just society where that's possible.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: "Wealthiest and most prosperous country in the world."  Sure sure.


Who claims that?

There's easily available lists. :/
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: A fundamental human right like housing shouldn't be a business. Landlords are predators and it's only a matter of time before they get into the business of renting out food and water access.


So is healthcare. Why doesn't everyone hate on doctors?

So is food. Why doesn't everyone hate on restaurants?

So is clothing. Why doesn't everyone hate on...The Gap?

Even housing... Do you realize how many professionals make a living off our need for housing? Why do we only hate landlords? What about real estate agents? They do far less and get far more for it. What about the banks that give mortgages? What about the builders who profit from the same need of housing?

Like, okay, if you want to say that every basic human need should be provided... Cool. But why is Fark, and other sites, so against landlords?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: A fundamental human right like housing shouldn't be a business. Landlords are predators and it's only a matter of time before they get into the business of renting out food and water access.


Wait till the precious child here finds out that supermarkets and restaurants don't give away free food and that water companies actually, gasp!, charge fees for water.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Futurama - "You can't own property, man"
Youtube MxRkHeQ7-B8
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What complete idiot politicians enacted an eviction moratorium without also putting in place a freeze on rent? What the fark did they think would happen?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Allow me to share things from a landlord's perspective. I own my home, which is to say, I'm responsible for making sure the true owner (the bank) gets their mortgage payment. I live in one of the most expensive areas for housing in the country. I pay more for property tax than some millionaires.

I wouldn't be able to afford my house on my salary alone, so I rent out some rooms. I recently had a tenant have a bipolar manic episode. When they commenced to vandalizing my yard. Breaking my stuff. Carving up the vegetables in my garden. On top of that, they were dealing drugs from my house.

Could I do shiat about it? Nope.

Headache wasn't worth the $500 in rent and utilities they paid, but I couldn't evict them due to the NJ eviction moratorium. Fortunately they decided to move out and I decided to allow them to break the lease.

The bank doesn't care about your financial situation, only their financial situation. If you can't pay the mortgage, well, that's on the landlord.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: iheartscotch: I think I've spotted the problem....FFTA: She said the apartment on Sweetland Drive has been her home for 20 years.

She's rented that apartment for 20 years...she's probably paid for most, if not all, of the mortgage.

Don't know about the mortgage on an apartment, but she has certainly seen other rent increases in 20 years.

Here's the deal. Affordable public housing is available for disabled people. Disability is her entire income. The wait for public housing might be 2 to 4 years, but if she had considered her situation, long ago she would have been in a place that she could afford for the rest of her life.

I'm not trying to blame the victim here. The management company is acting like azzholes which they surely are.

/ok. I blame the victim.


No. You're absolutely right. While perhaps it sucks that she has fallen into this situation, it is her fault. At some point, people have to advocate for themselves. Lilies of the field and all, but I am pretty sure that having to move out of an apartment you had the fortune to rent for $375 is far from the biggest disasters that have occurred in the last year.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Fark_Guy_Rob: I see so much irrational hated towards landlords. It makes no sense.

70% of landlords own less than $400k in real estate and own less than three proprieties. They make less than a mediocre software developer.

They aren't rich and an eviction ban legislates that a huge financial burden lands on them.

These are not banks run by guys making millions per year. Even if you support all sorts of covid relief, you should be able to admit that this is a stupid way of doing it. Even if you support UBI or 100% rent controlled government housing, you should be able to acknowledge these options don't exist now and landlords fill a huge hole in the market. There are tons of renters that would be homeless if landlords didn't exist.

I was one such renter. Nobody here was going to lend 20-something me $150k to buy a run down condo. No bank was either.

This is like blaming locksmiths for getting rich and taking advantage of people who are afraid of high crime. Fix the high crime and people will stop needing locksmiths. Until then, locksmiths are providing a valuable service.

It's probably an honest oops and not an intent to present misleading facts, but individual investors also own less than half of rental units.


That's a fair point, but I usually don't consider those landlords. Like, yes, technically the CEO of McDonald's is a "Fast food worker" but I wouldn't describe him as one.

The CEO/owner or whatever of some huge chain of properties isn't what most people describe as a landlord.

a person, especially a man, who rents land, a building, or an apartment to a tenant.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


The end of private property for the purpose of rent seeking does seem like a good idea.

Tenants would still pay rent, of course. But the rent would go towards maintenance, and creating more housing. Like where I live, very nice.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neapoi: Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

Notice how you just went to the very extreme argument that landlords should get zero dollars. Weird. It's almost like you have some subconscious guilt or something.


Reading comprehension, how does it work?

Weird. It's almost like you have no idea what is actually being asked and discussed in this thread and just want to support a troll or something.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: A fundamental human right like housing shouldn't be a business. Landlords are predators and it's only a matter of time before they get into the business of renting out food and water access.


Don't be such a drama queen
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like the invisible hand of the Free Market has made a mutherfocking decision.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: "But if we abolish rent seeking, how will I charge rent on all the houses I own?!"

If you are going to quote me, be honest and not lie by changing what I said. That just shows you can't defend= your own viewpoints and is intellectually dishonest.

MattytheMouse: Man, my point is we don't need somebody buying up all the houses and pretending as though they're offering people a service.

You really a special kind of idiot, aren't you? I am not "pretending" to offer people a service. I am offering them a place to live at a fair and affordable rate (my actual rental rates are considered below market average).

Once again, I ask you: Are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


You sound stupid when you try to paint things in simplistic black and white definitions, and not only that, you decide what black and white are.

You didn't exactly win many debates at school I gather.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Karma Chameleon: A fundamental human right like housing shouldn't be a business. Landlords are predators and it's only a matter of time before they get into the business of renting out food and water access.

So is healthcare. Why doesn't everyone hate on doctors?

So is food. Why doesn't everyone hate on restaurants?

So is clothing. Why doesn't everyone hate on...The Gap?

Even housing... Do you realize how many professionals make a living off our need for housing? Why do we only hate landlords? What about real estate agents? They do far less and get far more for it. What about the banks that give mortgages? What about the builders who profit from the same need of housing?

Like, okay, if you want to say that every basic human need should be provided... Cool. But why is Fark, and other sites, so against landlords?


Because Fark is full of idiots that both think that people should be paid far more money and that businesses should always charge less. According to the Fark economists everyone running a business needs to charge as close to their running costs as possible or else it isn't fair.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

The end of private property for the purpose of rent seeking does seem like a good idea.

Tenants would still pay rent, of course. But the rent would go towards maintenance, and creating more housing. Like where I live, very nice.


If there is no profit, no new housing would be built. There has to be incentives for the creation of housing.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?


Of course they are, this is Fark. The land of plenty and its always someone's else's fault. Rich people are all assholes and every single one of them wants to destroy poor people.

No doubt you tripled your prices to your tenants, took all their possessions, the family pet was murdered by you, and your looking to sleep with their daughters for next months rent. Because at Fark we lump everyone in to the same category and always figure that one person doing something wrong means EVERY person is doing it too.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The end of private property for the purpose of rent seeking does seem like a good idea. Tenants would still pay rent, of course.


That doesn't parse. Who are the tenants supposed to pay the rent to?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Man On A Mission: MattytheMouse: Land lords are vampires and rent seeking should be outlawed.

So I should just let people live in housing that I own for free? What am I supposed to pay the property mortgage with? Unicorn farts? (And yes, I own rental property)

Or are you advocating for the end of all private property ownership?

I would posit that doubling someone's rent during the middle of a pandemic just because you can is assholery of the highest degree


I would argue that she has lived there twenty years without a increase, if she can't afford this increase it has been a long time since she could afford what the market will bear for her apartment
 
Displayed 50 of 116 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.