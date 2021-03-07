 Skip to content
 
(Dutch News)   Criminality blossoms in the seedy underworld of international flower trading   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
inner ted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Petaling flowers takes bulbs
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inner ted: Petaling flowers takes bulbs


Most people don't have the stamena.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inner ted: Petaling flowers takes bulbs


Planting tulips on my bulbs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you are European or North American, those roses were probably grown in Kenya, on huge plantations, and picked by virtual slaves, many of them without gloves to protect their hands against the sap and the thorns.

A world market is a great benefit AND a great evil. It produces vast amounts of goods and services, but at what price?

So it goes, and so it goes.

Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Slaughter House Five (his wartime memories as an 18-year-old war prisoner housed in the depths of a slaughter-house during the Fire Storm that was Dresden, Germany)

Evil and good. Sometimes we are still uncertain which is which and whether it is merely a question of POV. The Knowledge of Good and Evil fails us, as does Immortality, the fruit of the other forbidden tree in Eden.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 236x301]


I love Maxine. She is created by a team, almost a committee,  but they do an uncommonly good job keeping her funny and smart and consistent.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Dutch + tulips = Bad News
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be in the STEM tab?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see the Fark punsters have already rose to the occasion.
 
