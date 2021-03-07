 Skip to content
 
CSB Sunday Morning: The moment that changed your life
Dryad [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The moment I realized if you tell both your girlfriends they are the 'other woman', they take care of all the sneaking around and clandestine logistics, so you don't have to.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Otera: July 6, 2006 (there WILL be typos.  I will be too emotional telling this story to see them and/or correct them)

My mother had been in treatment for breast cancer several years, but had reached a point where the doctors gave her a choice-- let the cancer kill her or be killed by the chemotherapy. Mom picked the cancer. She came home, called her friends to tie up her loose ends ("cannyou forgive me for anything I may have ever done that might have hurt you?" "Oh. Sweetheart, you've been the very best friend, you've never done anything that need to be made right"), gathered the family, and she tried to give her children lasting comfort. One night, she called us all into her room and dad poured out a vase full of white river stones out onto the bed. Mom put her hands into the pile and told us "I am pouring all my love for you guys into these stones.  That way, when I am gone, you still have a part of me.  I will be able to be there when you graduate, whennyou get married, or have children. I will be there for you when you are at your lowest, to give you strength. As long as you have at least one of these stones, I will still be there with you"
After setting that up, she had each of us come and have a heart-to-heart talk, where she did her best to pass on her wisdom, all the things that her children would need to know, she tried to make sure she told us.

On July 6, 2006, she was in a coma when we woke up. We were sent to the babysitter's house for the day, and dad called all his siblings and mom's siblings, letting them know it was their last chance to see her alive and say goodbye.
Between lunch and dinner, my sister and I were suddenly overwhelmed with a sense of existential dread, and both of us started shouting in unison that we needed to get home right way to see mom, crying and frantic, panicking for a reason we couldn't identify.  I called home, knly to be hung up on. Ten minutes later, dad called back, and his voice was somber. He had been lying by mom's side for those ten minutes, drifted off into a snooze for a little bit, and during that short time he was snoozing, mom passed on.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

The next morning, I called a friend to get out of the house, I couldn't handle remaining in the house (where mom had just died) after that. Too emotional to stay inside. She saw the state I was in and had a recommendation. She said that she knew just the person to help distract me. She called up a guy friend of hers, and we met up with him. Nearly fifteen years later, he's still comforting me when I get emotional about mom-- only now it's as my husband


Fark user imageView Full Size

One of those riverstones and my favorite picture of Mom.  The way she glows....
 
proco [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
One Saturday in February 2010. My ex & I hadn't yet pulled the trigger on our divorce.  She's working backstage at a local theater (yes - she was there. I knew people there).

Rather than sit home alone, I go to my running club's annual gala. I'm new to the club & know no one. End up at a table with a ton of people I don't know - don't really talk to anyone because that's NOT who I am.

At some point something inside me snapped. No one knows me. I'm not trying to pick anyone up. So I cut loose and actually have fun. And get to know a few more people. Later a few folks start telling me to join a group run. They allude to me being "fun".

Wait. They thought that guy at the gala was is who I am? I can't let them see how shy & quiet I really am - they'll hate me. So I act like the same guy from the gala.

Over time that becomes who I am. I'm no extrovert by any stretch. But I'm now a lot more comfortable in social situations and speak my mind a lot more freely.

Since that night I found a pack of great friends, got remarried, served as president of said running club for 4 years, and just generally have more confidence than I ever had in my life.

Choosing to go to the gala - and choosing not to sit like a plant in a corner - laid the foundation for who & where I am today.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I realized I have enough money if I simply adjust slightly my definition of "enough". There was no reason I had to go on turning for my tedious, unfulfilling corporate drone job.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The summer of 1990. I'd graduated from college two years earlier, spent time overseas, then lazed around doing temp work and applying for jobs in the newspaper, and slowly realized that although I was proud of the research thesis I had done for my major, nobody cared and it was a one-way trip to unemployment. I'd moved into a cheap apartment with a high school friend and my college girlfriend. It was the peak of summer and hot as hell in our top-floor apartment, and I was getting dressed to get to my lousy temp job in the factory, getting pissed off with the sweat running down my face, and I went to pick something up in a corner, stood up, and banged my head on the ceiling. I stood there rubbing my head, overwhelmed, thinking I've got to get a real job to make my life better.

Seven years later, I'd gotten work and teaching experience, applied to grad schools, earned my M.A. and Ph.D., and was a tenure-track professor.

/Spoiler alert: Being a professor sucked, and I quit after a year and a half. That was another moment that changed everything.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
I dont remember the exact day.  I do remember i was around 11 years old when my sister was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease.   To say that day changed my life is really putting it mildly.
 
MythDragon
3 minutes ago  
Being born.
Before then it was all warm, soft, and mom's heartbeats. It all went downhill after that.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
2 minutes ago  
The day I told my stepfather of 6 years that I loved him.
At 17 years old.
First time I ever actually felt that emotion.
 
