 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Pro tip. If you're giving witness testimony in an online court hearing, try not to be in the same house as the defendant   (sturgisjournal.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1610 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love it when the tag is literally applied.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... except the witness giving testimony was also the victim, and there was reason to believe that her life was in danger. But you do you, subby, and blame the victim...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middleton [the judge] told Harris [the defendant] to go outside with his cell-phone and take a photograph of the house number. Harris declined, saying he was limited by low phone battery and that his device was connected to a charger.
A few moments later, Davis [Prosecutor's assistant] said the police were at the door of Lindsey's [the victim / testifying witness] confirmed location to check on her. Lindsey was instructed to go to the door to speak to police.

The guy was AT HER HOUSE. Reading comprehension: how tf does it work?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before we mock Subby too much, can someone check that Harris isn't in the same room coercing the submission of dumb headlines?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Before we mock Subby too much, can someone check that Harris isn't in the same room coercing the submission of dumb headlines?


Highly unlikely, since his bond was revoked and he was arrested.

Die in prison, you POS. (Harris)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out! The testimony is coming from inside the house!
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Middleton [the judge] told Harris [the defendant] to go outside with his cell-phone and take a photograph of the house number. Harris declined, saying he was limited by low phone battery and that his device was connected to a charger.
A few moments later, Davis [Prosecutor's assistant] said the police were at the door of Lindsey's [the victim / testifying witness] confirmed location to check on her. Lindsey was instructed to go to the door to speak to police.

The guy was AT HER HOUSE. Reading comprehension: how tf does it work?


SO, she *shouldn't* try to not be in the same place as him?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Middleton [the judge] told Harris [the defendant] to go outside with his cell-phone and take a photograph of the house number. Harris declined, saying he was limited by low phone battery and that his device was connected to a charger.
A few moments later, Davis [Prosecutor's assistant] said the police were at the door of Lindsey's [the victim / testifying witness] confirmed location to check on her. Lindsey was instructed to go to the door to speak to police.

The guy was AT HER HOUSE. Reading comprehension: how tf does it work?

SO, she *shouldn't* try to not be in the same place as him?


Maybe.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamAwake: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Middleton [the judge] told Harris [the defendant] to go outside with his cell-phone and take a photograph of the house number. Harris declined, saying he was limited by low phone battery and that his device was connected to a charger.
A few moments later, Davis [Prosecutor's assistant] said the police were at the door of Lindsey's [the victim / testifying witness] confirmed location to check on her. Lindsey was instructed to go to the door to speak to police.

The guy was AT HER HOUSE. Reading comprehension: how tf does it work?

SO, she *shouldn't* try to not be in the same place as him?


She probably didn't have a choice, as a victim of an abusive man literally at arm's length from her.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not a witness.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those who didn't read the article (including subby, apparently):

Man beats his lady, gets charged with assault.

In court for a preliminary hearing, over video conference, the lady is giving testimony, but it seems funky.  Her movements and behavior seem nervous.

Proceedings are paused to get man to prove he's not there, intimidating the witness/victim.

Turns out he is, and the cops show up and arrest the farker.


If there is any justice in the world, the next step is that he spends the next 20 years in prison so she can build a better life without him.
 
fasahd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw this play out in a courtroom. It was a misdemeanor domestic and the woman wanted the 'no contact' dropped. Upon questioning it turned out they had ridden together to court in the same car and they took him to jail.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark you subby.
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Your Honor, me and Mary both don't want the no-contact," Harris said. "I ask that be dropped. I'm sorry I lied to you. I knew the cops were outside. I don't know why I..."

This would probably be more convincing coming from the abusee rather than the abuser.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Yeah... except the witness giving testimony was also the victim, and there was reason to believe that her life was in danger. But you do you, subby, and blame the victim...


Sounds to me like she and the defendant were still banging. Domestic violence is a complicated mess.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the plus side... his idiocy now hopefully means she's actually safe, long term.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Yeah... except the witness giving testimony was also the victim, and there was reason to believe that her life was in danger. But you do you, subby, and blame the victim...

Sounds to me like she and the defendant were still banging. Domestic violence is a complicated mess.


Yeah... complicated to the point that "still banging" is likely a tragically gross mischaracterization.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Yeah... except the witness giving testimony was also the victim, and there was reason to believe that her life was in danger. But you do you, subby, and blame the victim...

Sounds to me like she and the defendant were still banging. Domestic violence is a complicated mess.


And Stockholm Syndrome is pretty common. Victims occasionally become their abuser's mightiest defender.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mchaboud: For those who didn't read the article (including subby, apparently):

Man beats his lady, gets charged with assault.

In court for a preliminary hearing, over video conference, the lady is giving testimony, but it seems funky.  Her movements and behavior seem nervous.

Proceedings are paused to get man to prove he's not there, intimidating the witness/victim.

Turns out he is, and the cops show up and arrest the farker.


If there is any justice in the world, the next step is that he spends the next 20 years in prison so she can build a better life without him.


How about we start with a temporary restraining order and wait until he is convinced before sentencing? I know, crazy talk
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fasahd: I saw this play out in a courtroom. It was a misdemeanor domestic and the woman wanted the 'no contact' dropped. Upon questioning it turned out they had ridden together to court in the same car and they took him to jail.


Good, get to the farking courthouse yourself and if the order is dropped you can ride home together
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Yeah... except the witness giving testimony was also the victim, and there was reason to believe that her life was in danger. But you do you, subby, and blame the victim...

Sounds to me like she and the defendant were still banging. Domestic violence is a complicated mess.


What indication do you have that she wanted him inside her house?  You literally don't have her side of the story.   What's up with your need to defend the guy here?  He's objectively wrong, it's not even subjective.  Yet you implicate her.  I wonder if you can understand what that says about you.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mchaboud: For those who didn't read the article (including subby, apparently):

Man beats his lady, gets charged with assault.

In court for a preliminary hearing, over video conference, the lady is giving testimony, but it seems funky.  Her movements and behavior seem nervous.

Proceedings are paused to get man to prove he's not there, intimidating the witness/victim.

Turns out he is, and the cops show up and arrest the farker.


If there is any justice in the world, the next step is that he spends the next 20 years in prison so she can build a better life without him.

How about we start with a temporary restraining order and wait until he is convinced before sentencing? I know, crazy talk


How about you realize that he's 100% farked on obstruction of justice (lying to a judge) plus disobeying  a "no contact" order plus witness intimidation.

He played himself, and he's likely a violent asshole. Nice to see where your sympathies lie, though.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.