(Stuff.co.nz) First real-world data for Covid-19 vaccines is in - the vaccines are really working and are far exceeding scientists' expectations
40
723 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 10:15 AM



40 Comments
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My evil plan is going better than I could have ever imagined!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're just saying that to trick the anti-vaxxers into getting liquid Win95 injected into them. Study it out.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maintaining masking and social distancing has probably helped to raise effectiveness as well.  It's why this flu season is almost non-existent.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

My evil plan is going better than I could have ever imagined!


Those billionaire "Eyes Wide Shut" parties are even weirder than I imagined.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is it so hard to determine if the vaccine prevents spread?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank goodness, we may actually see an end to this mess.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally, science.  I'd be happier but there are people that think snow is fake in Texas... Not certain they'd listen to reason.  They're out there driving right now...That scares the **** out of me. Damn.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petey4335: mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.


Maybe COVID will be known as " The Last Great Plague" until the next great plague.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But if the vaccines work how can the government keep us cowering in the basement waiting for the benevolent government to grant us relief this can't be allowed we must discredit the vaccines
 
RyogaM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...


Wearing masks and social distancing helps both of those. Flu is especially rare this year:

Some 136 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021, and there were 292 deaths involving influenza during that period, the CDC reported. One child has died.

The flu season is far from over - it usually begins in the fall, and peaks between December and February.
But in comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 died, including 434 children, during the entire 2019-2020 season, which the CDC described as "severe" for kids 4 years old and younger, and for adults 18-49 years old.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: But if the vaccines work how can the government keep us cowering in the basement waiting for the benevolent government to grant us relief this can't be allowed we must discredit the vaccines


The vaccine doesn't last. You need to keep getting it. From the government.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

My evil plan is going better than I could have ever imagined!


Joke's on him, I got my second shot yesterday and have already hacked his 5G chips to run Linux!  I now have the internet wired directly into my body and brain and it's all completely open source! It's amazing and I couldn't feel betterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

BUG: unable to handle kernel NULL pointer dereference at (null)
IP: [<ffffffffa03e1012>] my_oops_init+0x12/0x21 [oops]
PGD 7a719067 PUD 7b2b3067 PMD 0
Oops: 0002 [#1] SMP
last sysfs file: /sys/devices/virtual/misc/kvm/uevent
CPU 1
Pid: 2248, comm: insmod Tainted: P           5.11.2.3-85.fc13.x86_64
RIP: 0010:[<ffffffffa03e1012>]  [<ffffffffa03e1012>] my_oops_init+0x12/0x21 [oops]
RSP: 0018:ffff88007ad4bf08  EFLAGS: 00010292
RAX: 0000000000000018 RBX: ffffffffa03e1000 RCX: 00000000000013b7
RDX: 0000000000000000 RSI: 0000000000000046 RDI: 0000000000000246
RBP: ffff88007ad4bf08 R08: ffff88007af1cba0 R09: 0000000000000004
R10: 0000000000000000 R11: ffff88007ad4bd68 R12: 0000000000000000
R13: 00000000016b0030 R14: 0000000000019db9 R15: 00000000016b0010
FS:  00007fb79dadf700(0000) GS:ffff880001e80000(0000) knlGS:0000000000000000
CS:  0010 DS: 0000 ES: 0000 CR0: 000000008005003b
CR2: 0000000000000000 CR3: 000000007a0f1000 CR4: 00000000000006e0
DR0: 0000000000000000 DR1: 0000000000000000 DR2: 0000000000000000
DR3: 0000000000000000 DR6: 00000000ffff0ff0 DR7: 0000000000000400
Process insmod (pid: 2248, threadinfo ffff88007ad4a000, task ffff88007a222ea0)
Stack: ffff88007ad4bf38 ffffffff8100205f ffffffffa03de060 ffffffffa03de060
0000000000000000 00000000016b0030 ffff88007ad4bf78 ffffffff8107aac9
ffff88007ad4bf78 00007fff69f3e814 0000000000019db9 0000000000020000
Call Trace:
[<ffffffff8100205f>] do_one_initcall+0x59/0x154
[<ffffffff8107aac9>] sys_init_module+0xd1/0x230
[<ffffffff81009b02>] system_call_fastpath+0x16/0x1b
Code: <c7> 04 25 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 31 c0 c9 c3 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
RIP  [<ffffffffa03e1012>] my_oops_init+0x12/0x21 [oops]
RSP <ffff88007ad4bf08>
CR2: 0000000000000000
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 850x478]

My evil plan is going better than I could have ever imagined!


Damn you, now I have to watch that sketch on YouTube again.

*tiny fist*
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.


Will people be able to afford?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just proving it was a hoax all along.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Tom_Slick: But if the vaccines work how can the government keep us cowering in the basement waiting for the benevolent government to grant us relief this can't be allowed we must discredit the vaccines

The vaccine doesn't last. You need to keep getting it. From the government.


As opposed to who else?

There is zero info on lasting resistance from the vaccine on a virus that is 1 year old.

Should I be counting on my neighbor Jim down the street for a future fix?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Petey4335: mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.

Will people be able to afford?


What a wonderfully american problem
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.


I read Moderna and others are already starting to look at mRna for HIV, flu, and a few others.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: They're just saying that to trick the anti-vaxxers into getting liquid Win95 injected into them. Study it out.


Liquid Win95 is finally available? I can finally play Riven again? Inject it into my eyeballs, please.

/Riven is the far superior in comparison sequel to Myst and it doesn't work on newer versions of Windows, even in compatibility mode.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 315x350]


you're helping
 
proteus_b
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why is it so hard to determine if the vaccine prevents spread?


From the article: 
Conclusive studies showing vaccines cut transmission are hard to do, as scientists have to devise ways of showing a person did or did not pass on a virus.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I only trust the vaccines they developed post-Trump
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RyogaM: Maintaining masking and social distancing has probably helped to raise effectiveness as well.  It's why this flu season is almost non-existent.


Covid measures... awesome at stopping the flu, bad at stopping covid.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Petey4335: mRNA vaccines are going to be a big game changer when we start designing for other-than-covid.

Will people be able to afford?


In first world countries that have their shiat together? Im guessing so. American exceptionalism at its finest. As in 'first world countries except the USA.'
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RyogaM: Eric Shun: Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...

Wearing masks and social distancing helps both of those. Flu is especially rare this year:

Some 136 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021, and there were 292 deaths involving influenza during that period, the CDC reported. One child has died.

The flu season is far from over - it usually begins in the fall, and peaks between December and February.
But in comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 died, including 434 children, during the entire 2019-2020 season, which the CDC described as "severe" for kids 4 years old and younger, and for adults 18-49 years old.


Obviously, a lot of deaths attributed to Covid were actually flu, and Big Medicine recategorized them to get sweet sweet government handouts. But since no one has actually died of Covid, all the numbers are hoax numbers anyway and no one ever gets sick except by exposure to liberal ideas.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
> "... and the vaccines' effectiveness have once-again shot past scientists' expectations."

Reporters inserting casual puns at every opportunity is a sign that the coronavirus pandemic really is on the way out.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why is it so hard to determine if the vaccine prevents spread?


We can't prove it helps spread, all we can prove is that when nurses and police officers were vaccinated, they did not continue murdering old people by giving them diseases and then neglecting them.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: RyogaM: Eric Shun: Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...

Wearing masks and social distancing helps both of those. Flu is especially rare this year:

Some 136 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021, and there were 292 deaths involving influenza during that period, the CDC reported. One child has died.

The flu season is far from over - it usually begins in the fall, and peaks between December and February.
But in comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 died, including 434 children, during the entire 2019-2020 season, which the CDC described as "severe" for kids 4 years old and younger, and for adults 18-49 years old.

Obviously, a lot of deaths attributed to Covid were actually flu, and Big Medicine recategorized them to get sweet sweet government handouts. But since no one has actually died of Covid, all the numbers are hoax numbers anyway and no one ever gets sick except by exposure to liberal ideas.


Is this humor? I can't tell anymore.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why is it so hard to determine if the vaccine prevents spread?


We're not putting people in boxes in labs and having them breathe on each other. The studies look at vaccinated people in the wild and whether they do or don't get infected.

How do you design a study to see if a vaccinated infected person spreads the virus or to see if an infected person caught the virus from a vaccinated or nonvaccinated person? It's easy if you start throwing people in boxes and having them breathe on each other, but we're not going to do that, cause, you know, decency.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: RyogaM: Maintaining masking and social distancing has probably helped to raise effectiveness as well.  It's why this flu season is almost non-existent.

Covid measures... awesome at stopping the flu, bad at stopping covid.


If it weren't for all the plague rats constantly fighting against every countermeasure, we probably would have been able to hold COVID down to typical flu-season numbers. But it seems like there's always some contingent whose only pleasure in life is to ruin things for everyone else.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...


We already have vaccines for the flu.  And as for the so-called common cold, how do you propose we come up with a vaccine for a disease that doesn't exist?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FatherDale: Madman drummers bummers: RyogaM: Eric Shun: Cool. Now do one that covers all flu and common cold...

Wearing masks and social distancing helps both of those. Flu is especially rare this year:

Some 136 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021, and there were 292 deaths involving influenza during that period, the CDC reported. One child has died.

The flu season is far from over - it usually begins in the fall, and peaks between December and February.
But in comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and 22,000 died, including 434 children, during the entire 2019-2020 season, which the CDC described as "severe" for kids 4 years old and younger, and for adults 18-49 years old.

Obviously, a lot of deaths attributed to Covid were actually flu, and Big Medicine recategorized them to get sweet sweet government handouts. But since no one has actually died of Covid, all the numbers are hoax numbers anyway and no one ever gets sick except by exposure to liberal ideas.

Is this humor? I can't tell anymore.


Humor? I suppose, if you can call being resigned to having to put up with idiot conspiracy theories "humor."

But to be clear, it was indeed meant as satire.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: They're just saying that to trick the anti-vaxxers into getting liquid Win95 injected into them. Study it out.


It turned my dad into a pink iMac!

/...he got better.......
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Great, now if only those vaccines were widely available we mighthave a chance of beating this.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's revisit this rosy assessment in 28 days.
 
