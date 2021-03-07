 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Hells Superspreading Angels decend on Daytona   (apnews.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, Daytona Beach, Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week, The Daytona Beach News-Journal, DAYTONA BEACH, Bike Week, full Bike Week thing, COVID concerns  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 7:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's Florida...so helmets are optional.

/Darwin nods knowingly
Second one got the 'Rona and... :(
Third one went all Q.  0_0
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 720x508]


What part of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED don't you understand?

/Works just as well as smoking sections did
//The smoke stayed in there, just like the rona stays in the rona states
 
Sebas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"As far as masks are concerned, they are paying little attention to that," Sanchez said, with a shrug. "It's just the way it is. What can you do?"

You can die, or get infected and have your parents die. That's what it does. What you can do is wear a mask and make your customers wear a mask.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.