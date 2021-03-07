 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Adventure through a frozen ghost town -- a frozetown one could say   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Creepy, Apartment, Soviet Union, photographer Maria Passer, Temperature, Gulag, House, Ice, Urban planning  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im pretty sure that was a map on metro 2033.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Doctor Zhavago nods...then goes and cheats on his wife again...
 
crinz83
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
you'd have to be a lousy cork-soaker to live in a fargin icehole like that.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 350x144]
Doctor Zhavago nods...then goes and cheats on his wife again...


My thoughts the moment I saw the article.

/ I remember seeing it in the theater -- I got sick on Flick's chocolates.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.