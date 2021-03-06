 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 827: "Everyday Objects". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
35
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

62 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2021 at 12:01 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Everyday Objects

Description: Show us pictures of common things (NOT people or animals) most of us are surrounded by and/or use on the regular.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A ceiling fan and its pattern of light.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Lamp minus shade.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Dripping kitchen faucet.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Ceiling light fixture.
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF2006 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



lightbulbs
Charlotte, NC dry cleaner sign
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/mailbox
//Denver, NC
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Penguin timer by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Slappy and Jolene in Christmas cookie form by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/detail: bar stool seat
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of my favourite albums, too bad there is a kink in the tape...
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who doesn't have a pile of 3D printed save icons laying around the house, that they purchased new, sometime in the 1990's.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I have owned and worn a pair of Superstars since I was in 7th grade...... in 1978.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wall sconce on our back porch.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A guzmania bromeliad.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wood screws in a fence rail

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are pretty ubiquitous these days
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masks, Masks, Masks by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Harvester
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Surfman's tag replica.   Effect was done by using an amber filter over the flash gun.
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.