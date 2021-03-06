 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Beirut hospital says it's world's first vegan-only hospital. "Our patients will no longer wake up from surgery to be greeted with ham, cheese, milk, and eggs... the very food[s] that may have contributed to their health problems in the first place"   (vegnews.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
JUST KILL ME NOW!!!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No one is being given anything like that when they wake up from surgery.

But hey, nothing wrong with that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"sleeper" woody allen wakes up from suspended animation in the "FUTURE" and tried to adjust.....

Sleeper (1973) "No deep fat, or steak or cream pies?"
Youtube 3iG6Hrh4v08
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: No one is being given anything like that when they wake up from surgery.

But hey, nothing wrong with that.


THAT usually you're lucky if you get a cup of warm chicken broth and a saltine a couple of hours later
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Welcome to Vegan Hospital, where death awaits you in our cafeteria.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All they gave me when I woke up was saltines and sprite. I now wonder if there's saltines with meat in them because that would be delicious.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
THE VEGAN MOOUSE.

Monty Python-The Meaning of Life-Death
Youtube YoBTsMJ4jNk
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for them.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would rather die than not wake up with ham and eggs.  I think I will go eat ham and eggs right now just in case someone in Beirut is waking up without them.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Beirut was once known as the Paris of the Middle East, and now you can't even expect to wake up in a hospital and have a decent croque madame. What has this world come to?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how many people were eating ham in a hospital in a country that's 60% Muslim, anyway.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: I would rather die than not wake up with ham and eggs.  I think I will go eat ham and eggs right now just in case someone in Beirut is waking up without them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ham n' egger...
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meat doesn't have to cause health problems lol....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So people will be greeted by a vegetable when they wake up?

/ughghg *drools*
 
