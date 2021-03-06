 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Palm Beach Post)   Husband: You'll never find my wife's body. Police: You forget what state we are in Florida man. Challenge accepted   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2021 at 1:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...investigators found her remains in his backyard.

"That's the last place they'll look!"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: ...investigators found her remains in his backyard.

"That's the last place they'll look!"


Yeah, you live in a place with swamps full of gators, an ocean full of sharks and crabs and such and you hide the corpse in your OWN BACK YARD and then taunt the cops about never finding it?

farking moron.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Gomez-Mulett sounds like a member of the trailer park Addams family.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Cafe Threads: ...investigators found her remains in his backyard.

"That's the last place they'll look!"

Yeah, you live in a place with swamps full of gators, an ocean full of sharks and crabs and such and you hide the corpse in your OWN BACK YARD and then taunt the cops about never finding it?

farking moron.


I actually own a 1/4 acre of swampland in North Florida that is underwater at least 12 hours a day - I have offered it's "use" to friends.  They usually roll their eyes until I show them where it is on a map and mention the gator concentration.  Then I get less eyerolling and more side-eye.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.