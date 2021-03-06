 Skip to content
 
(ABC 15)   Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Now, we'll never know   (abc15.com) divider line
14
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k the Hickman brothers. I have reasons to say that.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And I thought it smelled like barbeque chicken while they were doing my LASIK procedure...


/Normally the answer to the headline question is "the rooster"
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dinosaurs laid eggs before there was ever such a thing as a chicken
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: And I thought it smelled like barbeque chicken while they were doing my LASIK procedure...


/Normally the answer to the headline question is "the rooster"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Excelsior: And I thought it smelled like barbeque chicken while they were doing my LASIK procedure...


/Normally the answer to the headline question is "the rooster"

[pbs.twimg.com image 320x399]


*shakes fist*
 
70Ford
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eggs for lunch isn't weird.
Youtube wl8QCFqawEc
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's Ovum.  By observation you change the results.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Dinosaurs laid eggs before there was ever such a thing as a chicken


While jesus was riding them!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The egg.  The thing that laid it wasn't exactly a chicken.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All those poor chickens. That is a terrible way to die.

Now they will never get to cross the street. (Sorry, my family deal with death by joking)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

valenumr: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Dinosaurs laid eggs before there was ever such a thing as a chicken

While jesus was riding them!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Poor animals.
 
