(WPTV)   Today's fark ready headline: Vehicle crashes into waterfall in Atlantis   (wptv.com) divider line
9
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news; He found it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Aquaman!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers 106 miles to Chicago
Youtube TbF29c_FpV8
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's unclear if anyone was hurt."

Wow. Don't go out of your way to find out or anything.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dammit, Aquaman!


That's Sea-man.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
othmar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
don't drink and drive
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He should have stuck to the rivers and the lakes that he was used to.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paul McCartney - Waterfalls (Official Music Video)
Youtube YbvdQBz65tM
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Donovan - Atlantis (Audio)
Youtube SAMYGzwUTK4
 
