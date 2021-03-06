 Skip to content
 
(KTVZ Bend)   If you want to start off your criminal career with a series of carjackings, that's entirely up to you, but maybe you should wait until you're at least a teenager   (ktvz.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe he needed a ride. Have you ever tried to get picked up by a taxi at 12 years old?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
😐 but, why wouldn't you just snatch the gun away from the punk and beat him?
 
smilbandit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wonder if it's that baby chapelle was talking about at 3am in DC.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Personally, I advise against a life of crime, but if you really must jack cars, doing it before you're a teen is probably a good idea.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Four in an hour?! Helluva work ethic, gotta say. He's a go getter!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The older you are, the closer you are to being tried as an adult.
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Four in an hour?! Helluva work ethic, gotta say. He's a go getter!


At a place like that he can be rookie of the year.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My first thought:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will be blamed on Grand Theft Auto 5 somehow.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a kid raises in a location world renowned for having the highest concentration of criminals on the planet?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😐 but, why wouldn't you just snatch the gun away from the punk and beat him?


Guns are made only for killing.   Attempting to snatch the gun guarantees human beings die.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What do you expect from a kid raises in a location world renowned for having the highest concentration of criminals on the planet?


The U.S.?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Entrepreneurship.  American style.

Think of how useful his intellect and discernment would be if he had proper educational vectors.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the suspect approached a woman, opened the driver's side of the car, pointed a handgun and ordered her to get out of her car.

The woman was unable to understand due to a language barrier

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
