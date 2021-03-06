 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonite (8PM ET) - Madison High is fed up with Mr. Conklin's fines for just about anything, Liz & George get handcuffed by the neighbor kid. Clark & Perry are still being held captive and Metropolis' football team is poisoned   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Carelessness Code - 7/17/49 - The teachers and students are having to contribute to a kitty to have a bust of Osgood Conklin made by paying a fine every time Conklin's ever-changing code is violated.

My Favorite Husband - Handcuffed - 12/30/49 - .  While playing "Dick Tracy" with the neighbor kid, George and Liz get handcuffed together, and of course there's no key.  This script was the basis of the Season 2 I Love Lucy episode, The Handcuffs.

Superman - Dr Roebling and the Voice Machine - Parts 13 - 15  8/25 to 8/29/41.  Clark Kent and Perry White are being held captive by the criminal Duke Reynard.  Clark pretends he's "broadcasting" his whereabouts in the hopes that Dr Roebling's voice machine will pick him up.  The story wraps up tonight.

Metropolis Football Team Poisoned - Parts 1 & 2 - 9/1 - 9/3/41.  A strange sickness comes over the Metropolis University football team, who is already favored to go undefeated and be a shoo-in for the Rose Bowl.  Fortunately, the football team fails their Atlanta Falcons impersonation this time, but Clark's reporter mind is already churning.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infection that kept me off last week all taken care of.  Needed a root-canal, first procedure was done Friday.  Think I worked all of 4 hours last week.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here & listening! Just took a few scripts to allow, and now it's "radio as it was" -- suddenly I'm back to the days when I had nothing but a short wave radio, back when life was much simpler.

wooden_badger: Infection that kept me off last week all taken care of.  Needed a root-canal, first procedure was done Friday.  Think I worked all of 4 hours last week.


Hey, but you're feeling better -- that's all that matters, and that makes me smile. :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Root canal is no fun.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Root canal is no fun.


Compared to the deep-cleaning I had 2 years ago, which required about 10 shots of Novocain, the root-canal is nothing.  Of course, the 2nd appointment next Friday might be a different story.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Infection that kept me off last week all taken care of.  Needed a root-canal, first procedure was done Friday.  Think I worked all of 4 hours last week.


Hope you're feeling better.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like the sound of the Zoom microphone better for the announcements.  It has a little bit of stereo effect there.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lorelle: wooden_badger: Infection that kept me off last week all taken care of.  Needed a root-canal, first procedure was done Friday.  Think I worked all of 4 hours last week.

Hope you're feeling better.


Yes, thanks.  I'm very fortunate that it happened at the beginning of the month where my absence isn't much of a problem as opposed to the end of the month where everyone's going crazy.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fortunately my weekly shopping & laundry is done today, so tomorrow I can just do nothing except watch lots of TV.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I should pull out the cat carrier tomorrow and put it in Sophie's sight.  Her vet appointment (checkup & she's scratching a spot raw on her face) is Tuesday morning.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the TV show, it's Fred's handcuffs that Lucy puts on herself and Ricky. The handcuffs were so old they were difficult to open even for a locksmith.
 
