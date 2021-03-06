 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Equal Rights Amendment, sorry ladies not yours   (cnn.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....


They'll get right on that after eliminating the filibuster.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....

They'll get right on that after eliminating the filibuster.


You never know. They could be talking about it right now......
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The ERA would probably take away rights from women.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Obvious" tag bumping its head on that glass ceiling?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: The ERA would probably take away rights from women.


Concern Noted
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, not only has the deadline long passed, multiple states withdrew their ratification so it wouldn't be going anywhere anyway.

We need a new one.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....

They'll get right on that after eliminating the filibuster.


Man, could you imagine a party that feels a silly made up rule like the filibuster should keep women from having equal rights?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Daym it's still good to be white and male!

/Now go get me my sammich, woman!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Closed_Minded_Bastage: iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....

They'll get right on that after eliminating the filibuster.

Man, could you imagine a party that feels a silly made up rule like the filibuster should keep women from having equal rights?


A vote on the ERA would take more votes than the filibuster.  The filibuster is irrelevant to a Constitutional Amendment because a Constitutional Amendment takes more votes to pass.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, there's that pesky thing that stops the USA from being a democracy. Oh well, the Big Lie today is the QAnon bullshiat, but it is rather small compared to what women have to deal with since....1776.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This should be appealed to the Supreme Court so Ofdonald can give her opinion on it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just remember, Phyllis Schafly is rotting in hell right now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....


Odd how they say that the ERA expired long ago and yet they still keep alive that Koch-driven campaign to call for a Second Constitutional Convention, which would be like giving Robert Mercer the Infinity Gauntlet.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Era era" - J Roc
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Wanderlusting: Closed_Minded_Bastage: iheartscotch: All it would take to extend the deadline for the ERA would be an act of Congress....

They'll get right on that after eliminating the filibuster.

Man, could you imagine a party that feels a silly made up rule like the filibuster should keep women from having equal rights?

A vote on the ERA would take more votes than the filibuster.  The filibuster is irrelevant to a Constitutional Amendment because a Constitutional Amendment takes more votes to pass.


Are you under the impression that the deadline for the ERA is unable to be extended by an act of Congress?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why do people keep framing this as a Women's rights amendment? It guarantees equal rights to box sexes. I get conservatives dislike it because it might hinder the anti-choice agenda, but men would get equal treatment under the constitution as well.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm astonished that the freest country on Earth has to deal with this sh*t.
 
