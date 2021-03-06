 Skip to content
 
Hey, Mississippi, just because you can, doesn't mean you should
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans just love disease.  They can relate to it.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So by my reading, some under and neanderthal populated, over represented shiathole states are about to become even more overrepresented. Anyway.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we will see if cases increase in 2 weeks.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oxford is filled with rich, white, stupid college kids of the fraternal bent.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's up with the stripes on their legs? It's not shadows or the girl in the middle would have them too. It looks like when you wrap a rubber band around your finger until it leaves an indent.
 
70Ford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Girl's Halloween - SNL
Youtube TVueoznrt9Y
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember one time I got a gash in my leg. It needed 37 stitches. It was healing, but because it wasn't getting any worse I ripped the stitches out a week early.

This is like that.
 
mjones73
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Biden was right, they are Neanderthals.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Must suck to be medical staff there. Because when these stupid assholes get sick, they'll come running demanding help. I swear, I'm sick of this bullshiat. It's a hoax and a joke and all crying liberal pussies until they get sick. Then they're humbled and beg for help. Idiots like me get to risk ourselves and our families for morons that think a drink and a shiatty steak at Outback is worth risking others' lives. Again, I'm sick of this bullshiat.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
who could have seen this coming?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Biden seems awfully prescient with his neanderthal comment.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The anti-mask folks sure seem to love that, "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety" quote.

Nearly 20 years ago, these were the same folks who were pissing themselves in fear after 9/11 and insisting that we needed to pass the Patriot Act, ban nail clippers from airplanes, and that we go to war with Afghanistan and eventually Iraq.

They may have the attention spans of gnats, but I remember.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Build the wall! Build the wall!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How do you fight such proud ignorance - such gleeful hate?
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will I feel this owned when they take the virus home to their parents, neighbors or whomever? I suppose I'll know in a couple weeks.
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republican leaders say Biden 'degraded himself' by calling reopening 'neanderthal thinking'

And we're gonna prove him right in about a month or less
 
70Ford
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was not supposed to be a "How to" guide.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dead Republicans?  I don't see any downside to that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turning the voters blue to keep the state red
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jst3p: I remember one time I got a gash in my leg. It needed 37 stitches. It was healing, but because it wasn't getting any worse I ripped the stitches out a week early.

This is like that.


Very good analogy. This virus is only going to stop if we take. If it can't find someone to infect, it will die out. These lunatics are right in each others faces. Even with masks on it is a dangerous thing to do. Without the mask, it is almost certain that most of them will get it. Maybe we can block the doors, that way they an party till they drop (dead).
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: The anti-mask folks sure seem to love that, "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety" quote.

Nearly 20 years ago, these were the same folks who were pissing themselves in fear after 9/11 and insisting that we needed to pass the Patriot Act, ban nail clippers from airplanes, and that we go to war with Afghanistan and eventually Iraq.

They may have the attention spans of gnats, but I remember.


Could you imagine a third of the population back in 2001 protesting the TSA, skipping the security checkpoints, demanding that they be allowed to take water bottles and shampoo on planes?

How else can they wash their hair at the destination!?

It is my right to get on an airplane with terrorists! If you don't want to fly with terrorists, then you can drive.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: So by my reading, some under and neanderthal populated, over represented shiathole states are about to become even more overrepresented. Anyway.


I stayed in Mississippi for a few months in 2019-2020.

Nuke it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: jst3p: I remember one time I got a gash in my leg. It needed 37 stitches. It was healing, but because it wasn't getting any worse I ripped the stitches out a week early.

This is like that.

Very good analogy. This virus is only going to stop if we take. If it can't find someone to infect, it will die out. These lunatics are right in each others faces. Even with masks on it is a dangerous thing to do. Without the mask, it is almost certain that most of them will get it. Maybe we can block the doors, that way they an party till they drop (dead).


it seems something else is also going around.  Probably the usual, but the fact people are getting sick means something is getting thru precautions.

My boss was feeling sick earlier this week and wrote an email last night saying he has covid.  A few other students of mine have emailed me asking for extensions due to being sick.  They are less likely to get tested to see if it is covid too.

Another coworker had a sinus/flu thing.  got tested and it wasn't covid at least.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Dead Republicans?  I don't see any downside to that.


Unvaccinated people exposing themselves to the virus gives the virus an opportunity to find a mutation that reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.

See the problem now?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Turning the voters blue to keep the state red


When in reality it would have the exact opposite effect as all the Republican anti maskers croak. Ironic? Let me go ask Alanis.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Biden seems awfully prescient with his neanderthal comment.


I mean, maybe we only thought they went extinct, but they're about to.
 
jst3p
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Urmuf Hamer: So by my reading, some under and neanderthal populated, over represented shiathole states are about to become even more overrepresented. Anyway.

I stayed in Mississippi for a few months in 2019-2020.

Nuke it.


Mississippi Burning = a good movie.

Burning Mississippi = a good idea.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just for reference, here's today's final tally that ended at 0 UTC or whatever time they use (sorted DESC by total cases):

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll be checking back on this in a week or two.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

70Ford: This was not supposed to be a "How to" guide.
[Link][i.imgflip.com image 500x749]


Lol you think they could read that.
 
