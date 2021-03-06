 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Hundreds of killer crocodiles on the loose after mass breeding farm escape near Cape Town South Africa. Think that's scary? It's more like thousands according to some (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are non-killer crocodiles, but you have to pay them union rates.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crocs are serious about union rules.
Extraordinary moment man pushes away a crocodile in a river
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why breed crocs in Mass, wouldn't they die during the winter?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying that a 5 ft croc isn't dangerous but they make it sound like a farking herd of dinosaurs has gotten loose. You don't think people in South Africa are accustomed to dealing with the stray wild croc? The impact on local wildlife is probably a great deal more urgent than the chance of people getting devoured on the street.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amateurs they just needed to rebrand the escape as part of a wetland protection program.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Killer crocs" is the problem. They should breed pacifist crocs that close to an urban area.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just *why* are we breeding crocodiles?

They've survived 200 million years... I don't think they need our help.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: I'm not saying that a 5 ft croc isn't dangerous but they make it sound like a farking herd of dinosaurs has gotten loose. You don't think people in South Africa are accustomed to dealing with the stray wild croc? The impact on local wildlife is probably a great deal more urgent than the chance of people getting devoured on the street.


They have to release the pythons then.

Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He just wants to dine on turtle soup.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just for your nightmares.

leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: And just *why* are we breeding crocodiles?

They've survived 200 million years... I don't think they need our help.


thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Just for your nightmares.

[Fark user image 506x284]


Cyndi Lauper is a snake lover?
 
roc6783
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Though crocodiles are indigenous to SA, they are not part of the natural fauna of the Western Cape."

If 900 of them have just been released, they are now. Hopefully, they don't go like the cane toads in Australia or pythons in the Everglades.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
funny-jokes.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GIANT CROCODILES! Everybody PANIC!!!


It's the end of the world.
 
