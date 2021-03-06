 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Amount of people hesitant to get Covid-19 vaccine dropping rapidly"   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hestiant to use prophylactic barriers, people seek medical intervention to prevent long term trauma.

Sound familiar?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been hesitant about it. I've also been masking, staying home and just trying to keep my distance from other people. My wife said she is going to get me signed up for the shot as soon as she physically can. I'm not arguing it.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Number of people." Even millions of people are countable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And remember, one is not actually better than the other.
You have a slightly better chance at still getting sick with the Johnson & Johnson, but there's a chance you will still get sick on either.
They both keep you from ending up on a ventilator or dying.
That's the point of getting a vaccine.
So you don't die.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's the point of getting a vaccine. So you don't die.


But it can still damage your lungs, heart and brain permanently. People are going to start to get (even more) smug and drop the social distancing and masks and wind up getting farked up for life.

/got the vaccine
//not dropping the masks and social distancing
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peer pressure will come in with time.

A cousin of mrs edmos's is not getting it. I had forgotten but she has allergy to every damn thing in the world,  literally dozens of drugs. Then risk of a bad reaction is worse than COVID for her.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After losing a whole year praying to the god of wine I could really use a jumper boost to graduate from the slow motion club and to finally be free of all this dread lingering in the background.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing the Biden administration did was to slip out a report that there weren't enough vaccine doses.  Suddenly, those that were complaining they wouldn't get vaccinated changed to: "Fark you!  I want mine!!!"

It was AWESOME.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And remember, one is not actually better than the other.


Any vaccine is better than no vaccine, but that doesn't mean that they're all equal. We don't have good data on which one is better, because each one set up its clinical trial differently and because the later trials included different variants of the virus than the earlier ones.

From what I have seen so far, I still think that the mRNA vaccines would come out on top in any fair side-by-side comparison. The J&J vaccine seems decent but I don't like their decision to half-ass it as a single shot. Our immune systems respond differently the second time they encounter something. Pfizer and Moderna could have proposed theirs as a single dose too, but they chose to go for a stronger immune response rather than aiming to be just good enough to get FDA approval.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not hesitant. Fill me up with that juicy mRNA. If that's not available I'll have a jab or two of that spicy genetically modified adenovirus. I'm not picky.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: cretinbob: That's the point of getting a vaccine. So you don't die.

But it can still damage your lungs, heart and brain permanently. People are going to start to get (even more) smug and drop the social distancing and masks and wind up getting farked up for life.

/got the vaccine


Getting mine's real soon.

//not dropping the masks and social distancing

Hell to the naw; no way am I going to stop masking and SDing.  Though the vaccine may help you overcome the worst of it, the vaccine doesn't necessarily stop it completely, it's that nasty.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: "Number of people." Even millions of people are countable.


I know quite a lot of people that I can't count on
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
put it in vodak, all a FARK will be good overnight
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: And remember, one is not actually better than the other.

Any vaccine is better than no vaccine, but that doesn't mean that they're all equal. We don't have good data on which one is better, because each one set up its clinical trial differently and because the later trials included different variants of the virus than the earlier ones.

From what I have seen so far, I still think that the mRNA vaccines would come out on top in any fair side-by-side comparison. The J&J vaccine seems decent but I don't like their decision to half-ass it as a single shot. Our immune systems respond differently the second time they encounter something. Pfizer and Moderna could have proposed theirs as a single dose too, but they chose to go for a stronger immune response rather than aiming to be just good enough to get FDA approval.


You've made it crystal clear that you know very little about immunology, clinical trials, or public health.

Seriously. The above is almost painful in the breadth and depth of its falsity. I want to find & gut-punch your high school science teacher.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was fortunate enough to get my first shot this morning. No fuss on the site location, FEMA & and the rest of the men and women working were extremely professional. After the shot they made me sit for 20 minutes and then I went home.

Now to deal with the survivor's guilt.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: You've made it crystal clear that you know very little about immunology, clinical trials, or public health.

Seriously. The above is almost painful in the breadth and depth of its falsity.


For example?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Peer pressure will come in with time.

A cousin of mrs edmos's is not getting it. I had forgotten but she has allergy to every damn thing in the world,  literally dozens of drugs. Then risk of a bad reaction is worse than COVID for her.


My mom can't get it either as she has an autoimmune disorder and the vaccine would crank it up to eleven. I'm glad to hear more people are coming around and planning on getting it as she needs the herd to be immune.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got my first shot a week ago.

However, I'm mildly torn about getting my mom vaccinated. She's 90 years old, is allergic to penicillin and the flu shot, and has a variety of health issues, i.e. congested heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and arthritis. Yet except for me, she has been isolated from her family and friends for a year and I can see the emotional and mental toil it has taken on her (and me) not to be able to physically interact with the people she loves - including a 94-year-old sister.

So after talking with and getting encouragement from her doctor. I'm going to try to get her first vaccination sometime next week and hope and pray she doesn't have a negative reaction.
 
Conthan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn glad I'm vaccinated. I think we should be having a conversation about continued use of masks going forward though. Everyone remember after the first week of classes in college how everyone gets sick with the flu or whatever? We should be trying to eliminate that stuff too. If you think you might have something, wear a mask in to the store or wherever you need to go.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am fairly consistent in the fact that I don't trust percentages from polls, "a diverse group of 1000ish people" turns to x%of Americans believe this.

It drives headlines, they should always lead with amount polled and demographics
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conthan: Damn glad I'm vaccinated. I think we should be having a conversation about continued use of masks going forward though. Everyone remember after the first week of classes in college how everyone gets sick with the flu or whatever? We should be trying to eliminate that stuff too. If you think you might have something, wear a mask in to the store or wherever you need to go.


I'm planning on keeping with the mask, at least during the traditional flu season.

I've had the flu three times in the last ten years, and twice it damned near killed me (and yes, I had the vaccine, I just got a varient that wasn't covered...).
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaggspb: AliceBToklasLives: "Number of people." Even millions of people are countable.

I know quite a lot of people that I can't count on


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know of quite a few people that insisted this virus was overblown and not a big deal and are now all about getting that vaccination right damn now.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The wife and I are getting ours on Friday the 12th.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ltnor: I've been hesitant about it. I've also been masking, staying home and just trying to keep my distance from other people. My wife said she is going to get me signed up for the shot as soon as she physically can. I'm not arguing it.


I can't wait to get it. My son has an appointment next week. I want this pandemic over with. Maybe for the next one, we will close the country faster.
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA "the hesitant population of "wait and see how it's working" has dropped by nearly half during the last two months from 39% to 22%."

/this is ric romero reporting
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't wait to get my shot, I am going to run naked down the street screaming.  But I will still wear a mask out of respect for others.
Still got one coworker that won't get it because "A doctor got it and died two weeks later."  So I get to deal with stupidity like that but everyone else I work with seems to want to get vaccinated.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I know of quite a few people that insisted this virus was overblown and not a big deal and are now all about getting that vaccination right damn now.


Reminds of those people who hate computers and the moment they get one they swear they're experts.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's been said from the beginning that the number of people avoiding the vaccine was overblown, because the actual idiots were being lumped in with people who were simply worried it was a rush job, and didn't want to be in the first wave in case nasty side effects were missed. Now that a metric crapload of people have gotten it with very, very few major side effects reported, that second group will disappear.

The big question is, is the combination of GQP idiots and nastier strains going to stop us from achieving herd immunity, or will we stop this thing for good? I don't think there's a clear answer to that yet.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I know of quite a few people that insisted this virus was overblown and not a big deal and are now all about getting that vaccination right damn now.


People who insisted this was a hoax & refused to wear masks, furious they have to wait behind old people & first responders & docs/nurses. Scheming on how to sneak themselves in front of the teachers.

They're shiat. And I want nothing to do with them going forward. Trumpists, every one of them.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got my second shot (Pfizer) this last Sunday. It's been almost a week, so 2 more to go before I reach maximum protection.

I still have 2 layer cloth masks with the carbon P2.5 insertion filter, as well as a box of disposables for going out and getting stuff from the delivery person.

I have 2 64 oz refills for my Softsoap dispenser. That's the minimum I could order from Amazon since all of the local stores were out of that and hand sanitizer.

In short, I'm good to go.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even Donald "Covid's no worse than the cold" Trump made sure he got his vaccine before leaving office.  As did his whole family.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

browneye: I got my first shot a week ago.

However, I'm mildly torn about getting my mom vaccinated. She's 90 years old, is allergic to penicillin and the flu shot, and has a variety of health issues, i.e. congested heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and arthritis. Yet except for me, she has been isolated from her family and friends for a year and I can see the emotional and mental toil it has taken on her (and me) not to be able to physically interact with the people she loves - including a 94-year-old sister.

So after talking with and getting encouragement from her doctor. I'm going to try to get her first vaccination sometime next week and hope and pray she doesn't have a negative reaction.


My 91-year-old dad and 100-year-old grandmother-in-law have both had their shots despite various health conditions.

They had almost no reactions of any kind- my sister was a lot worse.
 
petec
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: And remember, one is not actually better than the other.

Any vaccine is better than no vaccine, but that doesn't mean that they're all equal. We don't have good data on which one is better, because each one set up its clinical trial differently and because the later trials included different variants of the virus than the earlier ones.

From what I have seen so far, I still think that the mRNA vaccines would come out on top in any fair side-by-side comparison. The J&J vaccine seems decent but I don't like their decision to half-ass it as a single shot. Our immune systems respond differently the second time they encounter something. Pfizer and Moderna could have proposed theirs as a single dose too, but they chose to go for a stronger immune response rather than aiming to be just good enough to get FDA approval.

You've made it crystal clear that you know very little about immunology, clinical trials, or public health.

Seriously. The above is almost painful in the breadth and depth of its falsity. I want to find & gut-punch your high school science teacher.


man, you must have took AP science, my high school never covered vaccine engineering and FDA approvals
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I know of quite a few people that insisted this virus was overblown and not a big deal and are now all about getting that vaccination right damn now.


You must be mighty conflicted, on the one hand hoping they get vaccinated quickly so they stand less of a chance of spreading the virus to you, but on the other hand vindictively hoping they die so you can say Told Ya So.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a warped and twisted way, I think all the stories in the news about the rich and powerful manipulating the system to hop to the front of the line are actually helping.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My 80 year old mother got her first of two shots recently, so I'm back to obligated hugging again.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trerro: It's been said from the beginning that the number of people avoiding the vaccine was overblown, because the actual idiots were being lumped in with people who were simply worried it was a rush job, and didn't want to be in the first wave in case nasty side effects were missed. Now that a metric crapload of people have gotten it with very, very few major side effects reported, that second group will disappear.

The big question is, is the combination of GQP idiots and nastier strains going to stop us from achieving herd immunity, or will we stop this thing for good? I don't think there's a clear answer to that yet.


That was me. I waited until enough people got it and didn't grow a second head before I got mine.
 
petec
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: My 80 year old mother got her first of two shots recently, so I'm back to obligated hugging again.


lots of people lost there mother, suck it up, ok?
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Conthan: Damn glad I'm vaccinated. I think we should be having a conversation about continued use of masks going forward though. Everyone remember after the first week of classes in college how everyone gets sick with the flu or whatever? We should be trying to eliminate that stuff too. If you think you might have something, wear a mask in to the store or wherever you need to go.

I'm planning on keeping with the mask, at least during the traditional flu season.

I've had the flu three times in the last ten years, and twice it damned near killed me (and yes, I had the vaccine, I just got a varient that wasn't covered...).


I got hit hard by a flu my 2nd year at college. Felt like trash for a few weeks. A few years later one of my childhood friends died from a flu, he was a type-1 diabetic and it killed him in a weekend. Life is precious, I don't want to lose mine over something easily avoidable.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flight 357 Delta Southwest now boarding, gate 18... gate 19...

/gate 20...
 
