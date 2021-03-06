 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Hard to believe, youngsters, but it used to be that 90%-plus of the country watched one of three network news shows, for just 30 minutes a day. The most-watched was Walter Cronkite, whose last show was 40 years ago today   (thehill.com) divider line
19
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok Boomer
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gaaahhh!! Mods: please change "than" to "that."

/almost 20 years here and still don't get "Preview is your firewall against looking dumb"
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Ok Boomer


Done in 1
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that's the way it is
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freddyV: And that's the way it is


And that was the way we liked it uh huh uh huh.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you remove all the opinions about news, roughly 30 minutes is all that remains.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Together with Huntley-Brinkley, Cronkite presided over the era in which television overcame newspapers as the source where most Americans got their news.

I preferred the Huntley-Brinkley Report because they played Beethoven's 9th to close the show.

Symphony No. 9, 2nd Movement (Huntley-Brinkley Report)
Youtube vTMdfjy2a5I
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: When you remove all the opinions about news, roughly 30 minutes is all that remains.


There is no such thing as 'the straight news.' Determining what is newsworthy is not a purely objective task. Cronkite may have been perfectly objective in reporting the stories he reported, but that doesn't mean all of the stories are of real public interest or that events aren't being ignored because they may be embarrassing to corporate ownership.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Over the past year, I've seen a lot more network news. There's a lot to be said for it. The breathless cable networks hype everything to death.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Commander Lysdexic: Ok Boomer

Done in 1


What wit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's easier than ever to be completely uninformed.


Case in point:
STUDY: Watching Only Fox News Makes You Less Informed Than Watching No News At All
https://outline.com/https://www.busin​e​ssinsider.com/study-watching-fox-news-​makes-you-less-informed-than-watching-​no-news-at-all-2012-5


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: There is no such thing as 'the straight news.' Determining what is newsworthy is not a purely objective task. Cronkite may have been perfectly objective in reporting the stories he reported, but that doesn't mean all of the stories are of real public interest or that events aren't being ignored because they may be embarrassing to corporate ownership.


Not all news is created equal, and the traditional network news broadcasts still cover the most nationally-relevant stories in thirty minutes or less.  To this day.   For everything else there is Fark.  

Also, Cronkite leaned a little to the right, but everyone was okay with that, as long as Walter kept it professional, which he (mostly) did.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to deliver morning and evening newspapers. Often to the same address.

TV newscasts, at the time, only had the amount of news on about half of one page of a newspaper IIRC.  Maybe less.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: When you remove all the opinions about news, roughly 30 minutes is all that remains.


When the local news programs all asked for an additional 5 minutes and the late night talk shows caved, I was shocked. With all the filler in the news programs, what in the hell would they add? Nothing, as it turned out, except more blather and more filler.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.chzbgr.com image 408x512]


Cronkite wouldn't even be employed. At best he would have a podcast that last 2 years before before it became too expensive to operate more than once a week. In the 2010s and onward.

We have plenty of people with integrity. But integrity comes at a cost. One that companies don't want to pay for, and people with integrity wouldn't work for peanuts for.

Feels like blaming a guy for rolling coal whole ignoring British Petroleum for doing more damage than 1 person ever could cause.
 
suze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: DeathBySarcasm: When you remove all the opinions about news, roughly 30 minutes is all that remains.

When the local news programs all asked for an additional 5 minutes and the late night talk shows caved, I was shocked. With all the filler in the news programs, what in the hell would they add? Nothing, as it turned out, except more blather and more filler.


I try hard not to watch news, but news keep finding me with videos.

Gimme that written word.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

