(CNN)   A Pennsylvania town surprised its UPS driver with a $1,000 gift thanking him for his hard work during the pandemic, showing there is some good in this world   (cnn.com) divider line
19
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dauphin as well, not too far from where I live.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. It's nice to see some people trying to distance.
While also trying to be nice. 💜
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mask shaming?
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's actually allowed to accept it. Still nice of those folks.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the expression of a guy who looks incredibly grateful, but still has a shiat ton of packages to deliver in a short amount of time.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The hand wringing just brings it all together
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's sweet.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No love for the Fedex guy?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a Grand gesture. Thumb UPS.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of our UPS guy and so are my dogs.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If there was a porch pirate even considering touching those treats, I'm sure a replacement solid wood front door would be required.
 
starsrift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just imagine how much time on a hospital bed with Covid-19 that $1,000 will buy!
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure this violates UPS policy somehow. He'll be fired.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: That's the expression of a guy who looks incredibly grateful, but still has a shiat ton of packages to deliver in a short amount of time.

[Fark user image image 780x438]

The hand wringing just brings it all together


If he is worth a shiat he make six figures annually.

Keep buying shiat online and returning it the next day people. It is what your life has become. Woohoo!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just more white privilege. If he was black they would have shot him.

/amIdoingitright?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: No love for the Fedex guy?


No unions. Ground service is franchised.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: Just imagine how much time on a hospital bed with Covid-19 that $1,000 will buy!


Meh. If he isn't infected and on a hospital bed yet he will probably live a long time being told that he has much to fear so that the last and scared can continue to buy Chinese made widgets and return them the next day.

Besides, there are plenty of loaders that will fill his shoes if he falls to keep the freedom flow of chinese widgets flowing to the socially just.

Please people, if you care about landfills, keep buying and returning so that the landfills can be filled with all the packaging in fulfillment of their purpose.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm sure this violates UPS policy somehow. He'll be fired.


Teamsters take care of their own.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Just more white privilege. If he was black they would have shot him.

/amIdoingitright?


He's brown, so he delivers dildos and adult poop for a living.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What about the postman? Does he get anything?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Must be a tiny town.

/Never sees the same driver twice in LA...
 
