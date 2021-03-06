 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Potatoe People
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Child abuse.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Potatoe People


As an Irish-American, I am offended by your comparison of these utter idiots to legitimate potato-people.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ca.....can I have those masks?  PPE is in short supply, and supply costs are through the roof.  I could use masks in my dental practice.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember when the republicans gathered their children together to burn big metal drums full of condoms during the AIDS epidemic?

Hey, they made the comparison first.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Ca.....can I have those masks?  PPE is in short supply, and supply costs are through the roof.  I could use masks in my dental practice.


Can't make a statement without screwing others over you know. You're just out of luck.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those children will grow older and become self aware and then be absolutely mortified at what they were co-opted into.

"You're an idiot, mom! And you made me look like one!"

/no, your an idiot
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: The Googles Do Nothing: Potatoe People

As an Irish-American, I am offended by your comparison of these utter idiots to legitimate potato-people.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/They say "controversial", reviews say it's one of the worst films ever made.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, give 'em a taste for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Ca.....can I have those masks?  PPE is in short supply, and supply costs are through the roof.  I could use masks in my dental practice.


You're admitting to being a dentist here on FARK?  Alt-like typing detected?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Incidentally, those are some butt-ugly "superior race" specimens.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Remember when the republicans gathered their children together to burn big metal drums full of condoms during the AIDS epidemic?

Hey, they made the comparison first.


And now I'm remembering disco-burning in the '70s. Disco records, that is, not buildings.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Arrestocrats!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, they really owned the libs with their pointless, futile, stupid and self-destructive grandstanding there.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am all for having a mask burning.  Sometime in the next year, or possibly in the fall when we've got this under control.

Now seems to be a little bit premature.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach the children gooder.   FTFY
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kids, having sh*t parents
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll keep a few on hand for another year or two, until we find out if this will be around as often and as widely as the flu.

And really, I'll keep masks for flu season. Masks and distance worked great against the flu this year.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: Poor kids, having sh*t parents


Obviously they're wealthy, going around and burning masks like they're a dime a dozen and whatnot.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I am all for having a mask burning.  Sometime in the next year, or possibly in the fall when we've got this under control.

Now seems to be a little bit premature.


It's like spiking the ball at the 10-yard line
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, teaching your kids to not give a fark about anyone else. You have to start them young if you want them to be True Christians.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: I'll keep a few on hand for another year or two, until we find out if this will be around as often and as widely as the flu.

And really, I'll keep masks for flu season. Masks and distance worked great against the flu this year.


I won't be surprised if they catch on more in hawaii. They weren't particularly common prior to all this mess, but they weren't exactly rare either.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: I'll keep a few on hand for another year or two, until we find out if this will be around as often and as widely as the flu.

And really, I'll keep masks for flu season. Masks and distance worked great against the flu this year.


I do hope that one permanent change that comes out of all of this is for it to become socially acceptable in at least the dense/urban areas to wear a mask as-needed.  That way if you have the flu or even just prefer always to use one commuting on crowded subways, you can do so without getting looked at like a weirdo.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: KB202: I'll keep a few on hand for another year or two, until we find out if this will be around as often and as widely as the flu.

And really, I'll keep masks for flu season. Masks and distance worked great against the flu this year.

I do hope that one permanent change that comes out of all of this is for it to become socially acceptable in at least the dense/urban areas to wear a mask as-needed.  That way if you have the flu or even just prefer always to use one commuting on crowded subways, you can do so without getting looked at like a weirdo.


Depends on where you live. I wear one everywhere in Florida and I'm scoffed at and stared at like I've two heads

/f*king idiots around here
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I am all for having a mask burning.  Sometime in the next year, or possibly in the fall when we've got this under control.

Now seems to be a little bit premature.


It's a little practice run, and should have been a good time to take measurements of fumes and toxins released into the air, by the burning if various synthetic materials.
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time I poop, I'm going to burn some soap instead of washing my hands. Just to prove a point.

/Hey, why won't this stuff light?
//Maybe if I mix it with gasoline...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am assuming they are burning old contaminated masks so as not to risk spreading covid to sanitation workers who have to pick up the trash, and that they are all about to put on a fresh one.

Right?  Faith in humanity restored?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
only going to get worse post pandemic as so many people will be "homeschooling" from now on.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I am all for having a mask burning.  Sometime in the next year, or possibly in the fall when we've got this under control.

Now seems to be a little bit premature.


Or how about "Hey, these little bits of cloth prevented unchecked spread of a deadly disease. Maybe I'll clean them and put them in storage in case I need them another time"?

I wear a respirator when I spray paint, or cut wood. It's like any other PPE. It's just a tool to help us stay safe. But I don't burn my respirator every time I finish a project. Should we burn our parachutes when we reach the ground?
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can't wait to move from this state...
 
buntz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goosh schtepping moronsh like you should try wearing mashksh inschted of burning them!
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More like lurn dem kids gud
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Ca.....can I have those masks?  PPE is in short supply, and supply costs are through the roof.  I could use masks in my dental practice.


Name hopefully doesn't check?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: dhcmrlchtdj: The Googles Do Nothing: Potatoe People

As an Irish-American, I am offended by your comparison of these utter idiots to legitimate potato-people.

[Fark user image image 351x500]

/They say "controversial", reviews say it's one of the worst films ever made.


I didn't know this existed, and now I know my life is incomplete having not seen it. You've ruined everything just by telling me this is a thing.
Thanks.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guess you shiatkickers won't be needing vaccines either then eh?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Incidentally, those are some butt-ugly "superior race" specimens.


That's the real tragedy of it all. They think their extra chromosomes are what make them a master race.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Guess you shiatkickers won't be needing vaccines either then eh?


They shouldn't have a choice for either.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: dhcmrlchtdj: The Googles Do Nothing: Potatoe People

As an Irish-American, I am offended by your comparison of these utter idiots to legitimate potato-people.

[Fark user image 351x500]

/They say "controversial", reviews say it's one of the worst films ever made.


I liked it. A look at modern sexual malaise and relationships.

Johnny Vegas is disgustingly great.
NSFW
Johnny Vegas - 18 Stone of Idiot Best Bits
Youtube _mme2ntl4IU
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guarantee they consider themselves to be Christian. The Christian thing to do would be to donate their masks of they themselves chose to not wear them.

Frauds.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: NINEv2: Guess you shiatkickers won't be needing vaccines either then eh?

They shouldn't have a choice for either.


If we didn't give them a choice, more of these morons would probably refuse to take it.
/Freedumb!
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It deeply surprises me that no obe has mentioned these are likely to be the same folk who grow up to burn crosses, churches, and likely books.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is how domestic terrorists are  radicalized.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are people so psychotic about this mask thing? How is it a big deal?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Should we burn our parachutes when we reach the ground?


Well, definitely not at 3000 feet.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with the smell of burnt polypropylene, but deliberately exposing children to the fumes probably isn't a good idea.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Proof that Neanderthals used fire and passed down a lack of critical thinking from generation from generation.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Guarantee they consider themselves to be Christian. The Christian thing to do would be to donate their masks of they themselves chose to not wear them.

Frauds.


Christians are often the least Christian among us
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: It deeply surprises me that no obe has mentioned these are likely to be the same folk who grow up to burn crosses, churches, and likely books.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
