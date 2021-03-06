 Skip to content
(AP News)   COVID-19 package passes Senate; Kamala Harris' vote not needed   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really wish I could repair my driveway for $1,400.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not like a Republican voted in favor of helping ordinary Americans.

Perish the thought
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it the one that the House passed? Or did they fark with the minimum wage so that it has to circle back to get voted on the adjustments?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Final tally?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Hooray! Table scraps!"
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Final tally?


50-49
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: Is it the one that the House passed? Or did they fark with the minimum wage so that it has to circle back to get voted on the adjustments?


It goes back to the House.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?


Dan Sullivan from Alaska left due to a family emergency.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Send money

/ASAP
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: Is it the one that the House passed? Or did they fark with the minimum wage so that it has to circle back to get voted on the adjustments?


Minimum wage didn't have 50 votes, so it will have to go back to the House.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: it has to circle back


*twitch*
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Such courage. Wow.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: "Hooray! Table scraps!"


And still infinitely more than we'd have gotten from Republicans.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?


Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had to leave Friday to return home to Alaska for a family funeral, leaving Republicans with just 49 no votes.
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-new​s​/stimulus-update-us-relief-bill-03-06-​21/index.html
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So even though most Republican voters support it, not a single Republican senator could be bothered to vote yes.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I realize the level of difficulty, but anyway, would like some explanation of why in the hell Rethuglicans, knowing full well that the relief was going to pass, would still not go on record for it.
This is more than simple cruelty to Americans and party allegiance, it is insane.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As usual, an article would be nice. One that includes things like who from the R side voted yes, and more details than "big, bold" from a politician's mouth.
 
JayCab
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blastoh: libranoelrose: Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had to leave Friday to return home to Alaska for a family funeral, leaving Republicans with just 49 no votes.
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news​/stimulus-update-us-relief-bill-03-06-​21/index.html


Well heck, how many bills can we get through the Senate before he gets back?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So even though most Republican voters support it, not a single Republican senator could be bothered to vote yes.


And the Republicans will somehow get reelected time and again.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So even though most Republican voters support it, not a single Republican senator could be bothered to vote yes.


They're representing the will you're too stupid to have.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are no tax cuts or stimulus checks for the wealthy so clearly this will do nothing for the economy.  Arthur Laffer is rolling over in his grave right now.  What's that?  He is still alive?  Well that is disappointing.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Weatherkiss: "Hooray! Table scraps!"

And still infinitely more than we'd have gotten from Republicans.


50 years of "But Republicans are worse" isn't stopping your country from rotting into a failed state.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: As usual, an article would be nice. One that includes things like who from the R side voted yes, and more details than "big, bold" from a politician's mouth.


Link was updated to the current AP News story one minute after the original tweet was greened.

Patience, young padawan.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: As usual, an article would be nice. One that includes things like who from the R side voted yes, and more details than "big, bold" from a politician's mouth.


Hit the reload button, enjoy the article.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shiatty country
 
darkeyes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Murkowski gets an amendment passed and then she votes no.  My God Republicans are the most worthless people in the country.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

So Moscow Mitch was elected to the Senate after the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snocone: Really wish I could repair my driveway for $1,400.


Can't you pave it with 140,000 pennies?
 
detonator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Republicans celebrating their new mascot
 
hawcian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: Is it the one that the House passed? Or did they fark with the minimum wage so that it has to circle back to get voted on the adjustments?


It's different from the House bill. No minimum wage, lowered income limits for checks, reduced UI benefits from $400 to $300 but also made them tax free up to $10,200.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Murkanen: DarwiOdrade: Weatherkiss: "Hooray! Table scraps!"

And still infinitely more than we'd have gotten from Republicans.

50 years of "But Republicans are worse" isn't stopping your country from rotting into a failed state.


No, it hasn't, but it's more honest than BSAB.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Brat E. Pants: Is it the one that the House passed? Or did they fark with the minimum wage so that it has to circle back to get voted on the adjustments?

It goes back to the House.


Are we still calling the checks "$2000"? I half expect not to see a cent from it til 2022, and they'll probably still try to claim their means-tested-to-death pittance was somehow helpful.

It's like they don't realize that the realwaste of money is too little too late.

(Well, they just don't care)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Murkowski gets an amendment passed and then she votes no.  My God Republicans are the most worthless people in the country.


This is what they did with the ACA. Why she or any other Republican was allowed any amendments is beyond me, because we know they're not going to vote in favor of the bill regardless. Why let them mess with something they're not going to support either way?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: FTFA: "The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

So Moscow Mitch was elected to the Senate after the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War?


Or the same amount of tax cuts as soon at Trump was elected?

Odd.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As co-owner of MAGA Mike's Body Armor, Ammo, Booze and Pulltab Emporium in the Spokane Valley, sounds like it might be a good month.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So even though most Republican voters support it, not a single Republican senator could be bothered to vote yes.


And yet it's the Democrat senators who need to worry about 2022.  Such bullshiat.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: darkeyes: Murkowski gets an amendment passed and then she votes no.  My God Republicans are the most worthless people in the country.

This is what they did with the ACA. Why she or any other Republican was allowed any amendments is beyond me, because we know they're not going to vote in favor of the bill regardless. Why let them mess with something they're not going to support either way?


Democrats need to learn how to play politics. fark the gop.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: FTFA: "The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

So Moscow Mitch was elected to the Senate after the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War?


I think what he means by "haphazard" is that Democrats are once again trying to spend tax dollars fixing the massive fark ups of unchecked GOP power.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's not like a Republican voted in favor of helping ordinary Americans.


Have you actually looked at the breakdown of that bill? $100million for a subway in Silicon Valley, half a billion dollars for Native American language preservation, $2billion for Amtrak, $16billion to farmers, $10billion to "foreign affairs" that hasn't been clearly specified yet, billions to support teachers unions (as opposed to the actual kids) and it goes on and on.

The fact that people think this bill is helping "ordinary Americans" is pretty farking scary.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everyone had better thank Democratic voters in Georgia profusely for this day. If the GQP won there, none of this would have happened.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: austerity101: darkeyes: Murkowski gets an amendment passed and then she votes no.  My God Republicans are the most worthless people in the country.

This is what they did with the ACA. Why she or any other Republican was allowed any amendments is beyond me, because we know they're not going to vote in favor of the bill regardless. Why let them mess with something they're not going to support either way?

Democrats need to learn how to play politics. fark the gop.


I don't get it. There is zero utility with working with the Republicans on anything. Anything. All they'll do is chisel away at progress and then vote against it anyway. We know this. They've done it for years. How is it that people like us see this as blindingly obvious but somehow they don't get it?

This is some sh*tty rich white people thing, isn't it?
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Senate voted Friday to eject a House-approved boost in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, a major defeat for progressives. Eight Democrats opposed the increase, suggesting that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives pledging to continue the effort in coming months will face a difficult fight.

Screw those people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Party leaders also agreed to restrict eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus checks that will go to most Americans. That amount would be gradually reduced until, under the Senate bill, it reaches zero for people earning $80,000 and couples making $160,000. Those amounts were higher in the House version.

Screw those people too.

Many of the rejected GOP amendments were either attempts to force Democrats to cast politically awkward votes or for Republicans to demonstrate their zeal for issues that appeal to their voters.
These included defeated efforts to bar the bill's education funds from going to schools closed for the pandemic that don't reopen their doors, or that let transgender students born male to participate in female sports. One amendment would have blocked aid to so-called sanctuary cities, where local authorities balk at helping federal officials round up immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

But screw these people worse than the above people.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Murkowski gets an amendment passed and then she votes no.  My God Republicans are the most worthless people in the country.


A perfect example of how much they actually intend to legislate; for the GOP, wasting time is the goal.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: libranoelrose: Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?

Dan Sullivan from Alaska left due to a family emergency.


Fark that bullspit.

He shouldn't get to grieve while there are citizens that can't take a day off or afford gas money to go to a funeral right now.

Evil bastard.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 597x186]


Well that's fake news. This bill does not extend the eviction moratorium.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JayCab: blastoh: libranoelrose: Which biatch ass Republican wouldn't go on record as voting against it?

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had to leave Friday to return home to Alaska for a family funeral, leaving Republicans with just 49 no votes.
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news​/stimulus-update-us-relief-bill-03-06-​21/index.html

Well heck, how many bills can we get through the Senate before he gets back?


"And in an unprecedented display of legislative acumen and opportunism, the Democrats passed Medicare for All, $15/hour minimum wage, Universal Basic Income, and the 'Abortions for Some, Miniature American Flags for Others' Act all in the same day while one Republican Senator was away attending a funeral. "
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So even though most Republican voters support it, not a single Republican senator could be bothered to vote yes.


You assumed incorrectly that republican politicians are working for ordinary people and there to only serve the demands of foreign despots and the filthy stinkin' rich.
 
