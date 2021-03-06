 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun) Good News: County sets up vaccine clinic to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19. Bad News: County shuts down clinic because 90% of those who registered were ineligible (baltimoresun.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So they canceled because of excess numbers of ineligible or because not enough eligibles are signing up?

Look, if eligible people aren't going to sign up, fark them. Vaccinate as many people as soon as you can.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ineligible?
Were they already dead?
How could any living breathing adult human be ineligible?

Oh yeah, Somebody farked up the supply chain on purpose.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Vaccinate as many people as soon as you can.


THIS!!!

Shots in arms, ASAP.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So they canceled because of excess numbers of ineligible or because not enough eligibles are signing up?

Look, if eligible people aren't going to sign up, fark them. Vaccinate as many people as soon as you can.


Yeah. I can support this.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about elsewhere, but it's been a clownshoes debacle in Maryland
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a little bit messed up, because many probably knew they weren't eligible and they likely allocated appointments away from those who were. But yeah. Shoot em up.

/I'm on a legit wait-list for sloppy seconds of the pfizer vax.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We need to give out shots to highest risk people"
'Can't. Most of those people are only high risk.'
"Then shut it all down. No one gets anything.  Toss these vaccines in the trash."
'What about the 20 highest risk people that did show up?'
"Did I farking stutter?"
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Give.
Them.
The.
Vaccine.

You stick to your dance card too strictly and you miss the one that changes everything.

If this administration and parties involved can and are producing at max capacity, then USE it.

You know who is eligible? Everyone who wants it.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robertus: Don't know about elsewhere, but it's been a clownshoes debacle in Maryland


I turn my back to you and flip both middle fingers towards the sky and shriek "FLORIDA"
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you read the article they blame link sharing. Seems like they'd have made it more clear that if you aren't eligible you'll be verified and shouldn't sign up, and not rely on just clicking a link. Like others have said they should have gone ahead with the vaccinations and shut down any future use of the link without saying that people that don't meet eligibility won't be vaccinated.

/in CA if you aren't over 65 you need an ID and a letter from your employer saying you can get the shot
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Their turn will come," she said.

That sounds ominous.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Counties and states literally had months to plan for this vaccine rollout. They should have been establishing databases of everyone interested, sorting them into the various categories, and then having a lottery to issue appointments. A computer could use a RNG to pick people and assign them appointments.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robertus: Don't know about elsewhere, but it's been a clownshoes debacle in Maryland


Yep. Our local CommUnity Clinic recently scheduled vaccinations at a place that is nearly out of the city and inaccessible by public transportation. They apparently assume that every impoverished senior citizen has a car.

Previously, they made "appointments" and gave everyone a shot whether they had an appointment or not. There was a line of 300 or so people. They did not keep the appointments, so why did they bother to have you sign up for one?

This incompetence comes from the top. They do not think, they just try to look good. However, the lower ranks of the local Health Departments are complicit in it. They do things such as delivering forms to fill out which are only in Spanish, which could have been an honest mistake from incompetent sorting. The little boxes to fill in are too small for writing, anyway. I filled it out in German and didn't bother to stay within the lines.

At this point, either give me the vaccine or give me the disease. I could have had the first vaccine shot 2 months ago.

/obviously, I need to be running this show
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My work offered the Moderna vaccine, only about 30% took it... some of those people only got it because of the 100$ gas cards that came with it.
People are dumb.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
90% of the workers in the state are considered "essential" under federal guidelines.  The state beaks out different types of the federal "essential" but you really need to dig down deep in the state's website to find the breakout.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eventually we're all going to need to get this thing, each day it matters less where or how we start and it only matters that we start.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't just do registrations through the DMV - your driver's license has your birthday as part of the data base and if you weren't local or old enough the database would show it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just farking vaccinate whoever shows up.  A vaccinated person is a vaccinated person.  Stop playing these stupid games and give people the shot.  It doesn't farking matter if you're rich, black, old, a shut in cat lady.  Get people vaccinated as quickly and without all the bullshiat.  But no, too many people are afraid someone who doesn't "deserve" it might get one.  Very republican.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

parasol: You know who is eligible? Everyone who wants it.


I think it makes sense to make the maximum effort to get those over 65, "essential workers," and those that have the highest risk of dying if they contract COVID vaccinated first. But denying people because of a fark up on the government's end is dumb.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Got my first shot last weekend.
Not because my age, although I'm within a few years.
But because I'm in Food and Agriculture.

/ Apparently cooking Meth is included in that category.
 
kelderiv
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lots of not reading going on in typical Fark fashion. 😂 If you tap Read More it continues on to say:

"A couple hundred eligible people who had signed up for Friday's clinic were vaccinated at another site, Mraz said. The health department also sent links to other eligible people who had pre-registered with the department to get vaccinated but didn't already have an appointment, so none of the doses went to waste, she said."

And then:

"Harford's Health Department will reschedule everybody who registered for Friday's clinic through a shared link for an appointment down the road, once they are eligible, Mraz said."

I'm ok with this! They didn't have the manpower to call the people who weren't eligible because there were so many of them. So they called the ones that were supposed to get vaccinated and then continued on to call in others who had been waiting and were also eligible. I see no problem here.

I'm lucky in Central NC. I'm am essential frontline worker, group 3. Just got my first Pfizer shot today after patiently waiting for my turn. If you can make sure the shots go into the arms of the people they're intended to be given to, without wasting any, that's a win to me!
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crappy IT services.  We had a similar thing happen here with a bunch of college kids sharing the link.  It really isn't that hard to stop, when the person answers the identity/eligibility questions and is given a scheduling link, the link should have a one time use identifier.  That way once the link has been used to schedule an appointment it's no good to anyone else.  The guuid could be tied to the registration email even, that way if someone managed to grab it through malware and try to use it, they would only be helping the original registered person schedule their appointment.

Single use links have been used for more than a decade to secure information systems.  Governments and clinics that don't know about IT security should be outsourcing to companies that do this stuff all the time.
 
jake3988
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do people not understand the meaning of PRIORITY.  That does not mean 'only'.  That means 'priority'.  If the people in the priority list aren't signing up, that means anyone can!

We're needlessly dragging this on for stupidity.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: So they canceled because of excess numbers of ineligible or because not enough eligibles are signing up?

Look, if eligible people aren't going to sign up, fark them. Vaccinate as many people as soon as you can.


I had a discussion with a relative about this issue, and the relative took your position. I felt conflicted, so I slept on it. I've decided that this country's goal should be equitable vaccination over widespread vaccination. The 'rona has  hit poor, minority population segments harder than any other, and society should make extraordinary efforts to vaccinate them, after healthcare workers (many of whom are vaccine hesitant themselves) and the elderly. This means the govt must go mobile - to agricultural fields, to poultry processing and meat-packing plants, to grocery stores, and to church services in minority communities. It must spend more money on training trusted community members to spread the message that the vaccine is safe and effective. It means restricting vaccinations to those within the zip codes adjacent to community health clinics and checking IDs for enforcement. Our country needs equity built into our public health efforts and a demonstration that we treat "essential" workers as though they truly are essential and not disposable.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spermbot: This means the govt must go mobile


Those that want it can show up at vaccination sites. You're waking it much harder and more expensive than it has to be by suggesting this.
 
