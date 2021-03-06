 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Some people are not handling this pandemic as well as others
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh gee, another story like this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's gonna be an empty seat on the party bus tonight.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.


I was chit-chatting ten feet away from a grocery store worker filling shelves who kept pulling down his mask every time he wanted to talk. Yeah, I got the hell out of there.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hold up.  Handling it well is an option?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't bet on her odds of making it to Vegas.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Flight Tower, this is the Captain.  I have a runaway Karen -repeat - I have a runaway Karen!  Please advise!"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So pathetic that a simple little thing like wearing a mask to help not kill people is so hard for some people to do.
:(
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.


Why do people do that? Mask don't muffle that much. JFC. People are so annoying.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.

I was chit-chatting ten feet away from a grocery store worker filling shelves who kept pulling down his mask every time he wanted to talk. Yeah, I got the hell out of there.


Why are you chit chatting with people in a store?  Get your shiat and get the fark out.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Air travel could not be better designed to cause mental breakdowns. Crowded airports and planes. High-pitched whines of jet engines. Ears popping from air pressure. TSA feeling you up. Anxiety of separated luggage. Kafkaesque airline bureaucracy. Price gouging from terminal restaurants and gift shops.

And now add masks and disease. It's all a farking nightmare.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Among many reasons I'm not flying is not wanting to go at least five hours prepared to put someone in a submission hold.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.

I was chit-chatting ten feet away from a grocery store worker filling shelves who kept pulling down his mask every time he wanted to talk. Yeah, I got the hell out of there.


Why the fark are you talking to people? Stop. Please. fark. Oh and now Spouts is demanding that I verbalize that I'm over 21 with I'm asked for ID when buying beer.
Could we please make it go viral that companies should have us talking less while shopping? Because why are we talking? Do we not understand how transmission works? Talking places your lung juice into the farking air you farking idiots. Stop talking.
Stop asking me 3 things every time I buy crap you fark 👄 s
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love how they think that they are obeying the law if the have it on their chin. Put them all in one room and lock it. Don't till the screaming and crying stops.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: "Flight Tower, this is the Captain.  I have a runaway Karen -repeat - I have a runaway Karen!  Please advise!"


That's a negative Ghost Rider, the pattern is full.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Which Kardashian is that?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Air travel could not be better designed to cause mental breakdowns. Crowded airports and planes. High-pitched whines of jet engines. Ears popping from air pressure. TSA feeling you up. Anxiety of separated luggage. Kafkaesque airline bureaucracy. Price gouging from terminal restaurants and gift shops.

And now add masks and disease. It's all a farking nightmare.


Flying is a nightmare. I have only traveled by air once in the last decade, and that was only because I couldn't figure out a way to drive to Hawaii.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: I laughed every time I saw a football coach pull his mask down to yell at a player. But it's cool. It was up there when he was just breathing. The only time he pulled it down was to yell.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's how you wear a mask.  You pull it down to speak, to yell, to scratch your balls, whatever.  Everybody knows the routine by now. That's what we do.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So pathetic that a simple little thing like wearing a mask to help not kill people is so hard for some people to do.
:(


FTA:

I'M WEARING A MASK!!!
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The article wasn't clear, did she claim to be wearing a mask?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yikes...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
peterrigid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Which Kardashian is that?


Kanye.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From...

i.imgur.comView Full Size


... to week 60:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
