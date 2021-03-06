 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   18 year old Capitol rioter promises judge he will be good if he can go home to mommy and daddy. Oh, and he is sorry for all the mean things he said   (ajc.com) divider line
54
    More: Followup, Judge, United States Senate, President of the United States, Appeal, Court, Jury, Joe Biden, parents' custody  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skid Row - 18 And Life (Official Music Video)
Youtube Ghd2bkIadG4
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White boys shocked to discover jail ain't no fun, want the ride to end now. Sad to discover they bought a non-stop ticket.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I will never be the same person, jail has had its full effect me (sic), I am completely humbled, deeply remoursefull (sic) and regretful!" Cua wrote. "After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor."

That same speech didn't work for Red in Shawshank, and it ain't gonna work for you.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat shiat, traitor.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at 18, you're legally allowed to experience things other teenagers probably can't. Carpe Diem, and enjoy jail, dumbass.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahahahaha!

Real life has consequences - and schadenfreude!


I guess when you see Trump getting away with things and you yourself are getting away with saying all kinds of crap on the 'net, then you think the consequences will never be the same for you.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHANO. Fark you.

You knew what you were getting into, now it's time to pay up.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnRzV​4​ehSxY
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, should be: 
No Thugs In Our House (2001 Remaster)
Youtube PnRzV4ehSxY
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should thell the other inmates about it and how he just wants to go back to Mom, which will probably be met with fistfulls of empathy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was photographed twirling a baton in multiple locations throughout the Capitol"

Ah a Lindsay republican.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just really enjoying this whole "Occupy Cell Block" operation the (R)'s have going on right now.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until the cell door slams shut. Then, it's hilarious.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good to see the lesson was learned, now you still have to pay the piper. Maybe when you get out you can share your experience with others so they won't do the same shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another man to mouse story. If they let these people off lightly, it will become the new norm every time they lose an election - most likely with escalating violence. Make examples out of them - all of them. Let's see how they behave in 4 years when President-Elect Harris gets certified.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am happy to state that my before I hit 18 I never did anything to get into any trouble and at 18 I had enough common sense to realize something like this could or most likely would result in life altering consequences that I would never wish for.

It's a shame for him that at 18 he is going to be held fully responsible for his actions. Though I only say that cause based on his letter to the judge. He sounds like someone with a maturity level that implies that he is not able to function as an independent adult and sees his jail time as a long term in school suspension he can talk his way out of.

Dude, you're 18, there is a reason why that age holds a lot of weight. You can be drafted (if that ever happens again), you can also sign your next few years away to the military voluntarily, you are an adult and can enter contracts as such, but yet you can't smoke or drink (which I still find ironic as all hell). Either way, the time for slaps on the wrist are probably long gone for you, welcome to life in the system.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "He was photographed twirling a baton in multiple locations throughout the Capitol"

Ah a Lindsay republican.
[Fark user image 424x577]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you don't understand, your honor. I'm white!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was prepared to rationalize how a kid from Milton, MA, was such an idiot MAGA follower, but then I saw he was from Milton, Georgia.  But anyway, Matt Pottinger was from Milton, MA, before he became a Trump loyalist.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this kid goes free, I hope that DC courts use the judge's rationale as the basis for commuting the sentence of every Black prisoner who they sent to jail when they were 18.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your (sic) being so meen (sic) to him. Maybe he can work on a GED wile (sic) hes (sic) in prison. So when he rites (sic) another letter it will show how gud (sic) the edjumacation (sic) is in prison. Smarmy little piece of schitt (sic sic sic sic-I am SIC of it).
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Prosecutors allege that Cua assaulted a federal officer while fighting his way to the Senate floor. He was photographed twirling a baton in multiple locations throughout the Capitol, joining the lawless mob that disrupted the counting of electoral college votes certifying the election of President Joe Biden."

"Oon Dec. 30 Cua wrote that "we just have to take back what's ours." Then, on Jan. 6, he wrote: "We didn't attack American people. We attacked the swamp rats." He also wrote that he wanted to "lock the swamp rat tyrants in the capitol and burn the place to the ground." "

"Prosecutors have objected to Cua's release to his parents' custody because it was his parents, Joseph and Alise Cua, who drove with him to Washington to attend former President Trump's "Save America" rally. "

Pretty solid reasons for keeping him in jail until trial.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  These stories remind me of an old Herman comic strip.  The convict is in his cell and he says to the guard "OK, I'm ready to apologize now".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "He was photographed twirling a baton in multiple locations throughout the Capitol"

Ah a Lindsay republican.
[Fark user image 424x577]


Wow. I remember when Jim Carrey's Riddler inspired southern Ontario stoner teeangers* to twirl batons, but lukcily it turned out to be farking difficult so they all gave up within a few days of trying. If QAnon is bringing it back, there's gonna be a lot of broken glass and sprained fingers this year.


/*Jim Carrey is from the area, so In Living Color was cool and he was godlike in these parts
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't rebel if you can't take the cell

Don't do the coup if you can't take dicks where you poo.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the families of these people are being looked at as well.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lesson-learning hasn't even started.

Odds are he won't qualify for "camp points" when he gets to Federal Prison, so he'll go to at least a Low, behind the fences. Mommy and Daddy will get to visit in accordance with BOP regulations; they should buy shoes that are easy to remove and replace.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor."

No, it's not. Prison serves two purposes, it removes people who have shown they can't behave in society, and it punishes them for their wrongdoing. Any rehabilitation or lessons learned are entirely inconsequential.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, his parents raised him stupid.  Probably best to remove his DNA from existence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about no? Does no work for you?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I hope the families of these people are being looked at as well.


Drive someone to a store and they rob it, you go down for the crime.

Find any social media post, email, text, etc that shows the parents knew of his intent or more likely shared it themselves and charge them.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He does sound sorry... That he got caught.

/Consequences? For  my actions?!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rennisa: I am happy to state that my before I hit 18 I never did anything to get into any trouble and at 18 I had enough common sense to realize something like this could or most likely would result in life altering consequences that I would never wish for.


Well, you were smarter than me, I suppose.  I went through a poorly-timed stupid phase right around turning 18, basically just summer break between 12th grade and freshman year of college.  Making poor choices about who to hang around / listen to got me in trouble - thankfully, to a much lesser degree than this guy - for the first and last time.  Of course, I wouldn't be where I am today without having continued to make poor life choices for another thirty years thereafter... but those tended to be less the sort that get law-enforcement involved.

Rennisa: It's a shame for him that at 18 he is going to be held fully responsible for his actions.


Yeah, it's a shame, but having been held responsible for mine, I don't excuse his.  If he's a first-time offender, he's likely to get off a lot easier than many of the others.2
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Why don't we just go ahead and release him, and all his Q-tip buddies from all their troubles...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor."

No, it's not. Prison serves two purposes, it removes people who have shown they can't behave in society, and it punishes them for their wrongdoing. Any rehabilitation or lessons learned are entirely inconsequential.


You might want to look up the difference between prison and jail. He's in jail, not prison.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, and I hope he serves every day of that possible 20 year sentence once he's convicted.

The country could use more people like him in its prisons.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is his he even facing serious charges?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He should definitely be tried as an adult
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He should work on his sic spelling skills while in jail.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Young people are often misguided, impetuous, and lack judgment....film at 11

/good time to learn actions have consequences
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: Oh, and I hope he serves every day of that possible 20 year sentence once he's convicted.

The country could use more people like him in its prisons.


He's going into the Federal prison system. I believe that there's no probation or parole there. BTW, the federal system includes ADX Florence, where the bad people go. It is the only federal prison to be condemmed by Amnesty International for human rights violations.
 
1funguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We only get 40 comments now.

It will be completely forgotten by April.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Democrats scream all day long about cash bail being in humane but then cheer when people are held without bail.  At least you're consistently hypocrites
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iToad: jmr61: Oh, and I hope he serves every day of that possible 20 year sentence once he's convicted.

The country could use more people like him in its prisons.

He's going into the Federal prison system. I believe that there's no probation or parole there. BTW, the federal system includes ADX Florence, where the bad people go. It is the only federal prison to be condemmed by Amnesty International for human rights violations.


There's no Federal parole, but inmates can earn "good time" to reduce their residency. There is probation, usually a set term of supervised release after the residency.

No chance he goes to ADX Florence unless he kills two guards on the bus on the way to prison. He'll go to Atlanta or, more likely, Jessup.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He misses mommy and daddy. Fu*k him.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Democrats scream all day long about cash bail being in humane but then cheer when people are held without bail.  At least you're consistently hypocrites


In humane what?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: "I will never be the same person, jail has had its full effect me (sic), I am completely humbled, deeply remoursefull (sic) and regretful!" Cua wrote. "After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor."

That same speech didn't work for Red in Shawshank, and it ain't gonna work for you.


Should get additional time for the shiatty spelling.
 
moike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Die mad locked in a hole, farkface.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Democrats scream all day long about cash bail being in humane but then cheer when people are held without bail.  At least you're consistently hypocrites


The difference being that some crimes make you ineligible for release due to severity or likelihood of fleeing to avoid trial, while others would allow you to be released until trial, if only you could afford it.

Details, they're important.
 
