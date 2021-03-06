 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   TORN FROM THE FRONT PAGE OF THE BANGOR DAILY NEWS: "Goats pee on their faces to attract mates"   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
44
    More: Giggity, Goat, male goat, female goat, buck's hormones, breeders call rut, natural part of goat behavior, Kassie Dwyer, unique smell  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 3:26 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But what may smell disgusting to humans is like Axe body spray to goats, Dwyer said.

OK, any Fark ladies wanna admit that they actually like Axe body spray? I'm going to go ahead and say very few.

disclaimer: never actually tried Axe body spray myself
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe if we gave goats Axe body spray, they'd stop using pee.

Also, would that qualify for a Kickstarter campaign?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh sure, it's just fine for goats - but try this a half-hour before closing time and they kick you out of the bar early ...
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to raise pygmy goats. Yes, they really do this. And more.

Have you ever heard the phrase "Smells like a goat"? I know that smell.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Therion: Oh sure, it's just fine for goats - but try this a half-hour before closing time and they kick you out of the bar early ...


maybe try an Arby's next time.......
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scumm: Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!


what is goatse?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: scumm: Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!

what is goatse?


Exactly.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sounds....disturbing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: some_beer_drinker: scumm: Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!

what is goatse?

Exactly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goat yoga takes a sudden turn.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 591x393]


Who is that ugly looking man Jesus Christ his face give me the heebie-jeebies
 
mateomaui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: scumm: Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!

what is goatse?


Hahahahahahhahahahahhaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaa
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iToad: I used to raise pygmy goats. Yes, they really do this. And more.

Have you ever heard the phrase "Smells like a goat"? I know that smell.


I secretly dream of being able to poop only pellets like a goat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That's sounds....disturbing.


And slightly impressive I didn't read the full article do they actually pee on their own face or do they get someone to pee on their face
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why the return of the goatee always surprised me. Especially after Hemingway threw that particular shade.
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iToad: I used to raise pygmy goats. Yes, they really do this. And more.

Have you ever heard the phrase "Smells like a goat"? I know that smell.


Cows are mad into drinking each other's pee
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jvl: This is why the return of the goatee always surprised me. Especially after Hemingway threw that particular shade.


Please elaborate for us less well-read
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty acrobatic move for a goat.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Marcus Aurelius: some_beer_drinker: scumm: Been a long time since we had a goatse thread!

what is goatse?

Exactly.

[Fark user image image 850x443]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What does the goat see?
Yindindindininindindin 🎶
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't everyone..?

-asking for a friend.

(Anyone want a new friend..?)
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iToad: I used to raise pygmy goats. Yes, they really do this. And more.

Have you ever heard the phrase "Smells like a goat"? I know that smell.

I secretly dream of being able to poop only pellets like a goat


Six of them provided as many pellets as about 12,000 rabbits. I didn't wear my good shoes in the back yard. I also didn't know that they bred like rabbits too. Start with two, wind up with twenty.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I used to Bangor Daily, but I've aged quite a bit and don't have the energy anymore.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [thumbor.forbes.com image 416x416]


lols idk how that pic got so screwed up, oh well.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that explains a lot about Bangor. All of Maine really. In fact  most of new england. Whole US i guess. Tiss a silly place.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goats: truly the greatest of all time.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone commented on the goat Trump correlation?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Maybe if we gave goats Axe body spray, they'd stop using pee.

Also, would that qualify for a Kickstarter campaign?


You want to make goats smell WORSE?  Dude...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This habit naturally lends itself to the "social media influencers," whose masterful upside-backwards pissing technique can only be truly appreciated in the 4th dimension.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How can you guys not want to live in Maine?
This is what is in our newspapers.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a newsflash? A common behavior of adult male goats, an animal that humanity's been observing since before the dawn of civilization?

What's tomorrow's big surprise? That dogs like to eat cat poop?

/sorry, maybe I should have put a spoiler alert first.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: That's sounds....disturbing.

And slightly impressive I didn't read the full article do they actually pee on their own face or do they get someone to pee on their face


The flexibility isn't all that impressive but not drowning themselves is. I've seen goats piss a a full minute straight.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My friend Ralph from El Salvador said that if you pee on your woman in the shower she will never leave you.
What's old is new again.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goatse?  Hell, I'm thinking Tub Girl.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RodneyToady: Maybe if we gave goats Axe body spray, they'd stop using pee.

Also, would that qualify for a Kickstarter campaign?

You want to make goats smell WORSE?  Dude...


The hell of it is that after a while, you stop noticing the smell. The billy goat would rub up against me when I put their hay out every morning and I didn't know about the musk glands behind the horns. My pants frequently smelled vaguely like goat and I didn't realize it. I visited the Siegfried and Roy tiger exhibit at one of the casinos, and definitely got the full attention of one of the tigers. They know lunch when they smell it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thedailydeliverance.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Hey, has anyone commented on the goat Trump correlation?
[Fark user image 850x425]


fixed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: waxbeans: kdawg7736: That's sounds....disturbing.

And slightly impressive I didn't read the full article do they actually pee on their own face or do they get someone to pee on their face

The flexibility isn't all that impressive but not drowning themselves is. I've seen goats piss a a full minute straight.


I couldn't figure out the flexibility thing myself until I looked it up on YouTube. Apparently their erections poke out at just the right angle that the goat just needs to turn his head.

Male goat pees in his face and mouth
Youtube UQN7QcdyfMY
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not not licking goats.

Banned from every petting zoo in the Greater Montreal Area!

Misunderstood love.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iToad: waxbeans: iToad: I used to raise pygmy goats. Yes, they really do this. And more.

Have you ever heard the phrase "Smells like a goat"? I know that smell.

I secretly dream of being able to poop only pellets like a goat

Six of them provided as many pellets as about 12,000 rabbits. I didn't wear my good shoes in the back yard. I also didn't know that they bred like rabbits too. Start with two, wind up with twenty.


I have lost count of the male kids I've extracted from chain link fences. I don't own goats; I'm just driving along and see the poor little idiot, his horns just starting to grow. He sticks his head through the chain link fence because he sees something shiny, and voila he's stuck. Found two that were dead.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.