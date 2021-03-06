 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   Sabmyk, a religion based on a Biblical prophecy by Noah about a savior with XX marks on its body wielding the sword of Shahnawaz once owned by the Orion Kings of Atlantis, is the latest alphabet salad to storm the minds of QAnoners   (newsweek.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm confused, can we get an episode of Soap to help me with this?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crap... I only have the dagger of Sha-na-na.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't you kids know anything? The Serpent of Rehoboam? The Well of Zohassadar? The Bridal Feast of Beth Chadruharazzeb?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?


No, this is Fark, worship a beer instead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess these people are really tired of waiting on actual Jesus to come back so they keep inventing new messiahs.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?


i am groot
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA, f*ck these stupid a**holes.
 
saultydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a while since I cracked open a DM's guide, but I'm guessing the Sword of Shahnawaz is +1 to hit libs, at best.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I guess these people are really tired of waiting on actual Jesus to come back so they keep inventing new messiahs.


Well, to be fair, Trump turned out to be useless in bring about their promised land of mass persecution of those too smart to buy their bullshiat, so now they need a new prophet.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: DRTFA, f*ck these stupid a**holes.


*DNRTFA, and still, f*ck these stupid a**holes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something out of a video game.

You have the mark so only you may wield the sword of Shahnawaz and save all of man kind but many will stand in your way!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20? 2020?

I am almost certain the Noah prophecy dates from 2021. Like all those ancient prophecies that turn up as rumours during Wars, such as the Iraq War II.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I 100% see this group claiming itself a religion & clogging up the courts with insane religious freedom suits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mention of Atlantis in connection with supposedly Biblical-sourced prophecy is mighty suspicious, and forces an instant 100% discount on any claims made by the writer or speaker of the prophetic lore.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those Trading Places bets, isn't it?  "Five bucks says I can get the QAnons to believe anything."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?


No, but I have a feeling there will be a lot more cranks and nutjobs harassing Masonic lodges because their double x looks like a half-assed version of our Square and Compasses.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... Qanon's the Brotherhood of Nod now?
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just point out that if you're searching for a picture of The Rock in his XXX role, searching for "XXX Johnson" or "XXX movie" will not find what you want. Not least of because the role was played by Vin Diesel.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saultydog: It's been a while since I cracked open a DM's guide, but I'm guessing the Sword of Shahnawaz is +1 to hit libs, at best.


I'd have called it a "Chazzwazzer" meself
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not even trying to make this shiat sound even remotely credible anymore.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?


Well actually, all the Gods who play in the mythological dramas in all legends from all lands were from fair Atlantis.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap. Another Parlertrick disposable meme becomes actual Q canon.
That crap was a bad joke 3 months ago.
Even the names are a pretty obvious joke;
Shahnawaz is a Taliban leader that also happens to be a Communist, so he hits the muslim/terroist/communist trifecta.
Same reasoning as choosing the 'Patriot Party' name for the trolling to disrupt the GA runoff elections, as it used to be a socialist/anti-racist/pro-lbgt party.
-
/The fact that r/ ParlerTrick trolls are accidentally creating what passes as official Q policy is probably scarier than if these people were coming up with these ideas themselves.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like scammers thinking they've found some easy marks.  Kinda like the dinar scam that was big in the early Trump years.

/They ain't wrong about them being marks
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need what few braincells I have left; can someone who took one for the team by reading the actual article explain what book of the bible / apocrypha / book of mormon / unabridged works of lovecraft this prophecy is from?
 
Jebus Slaves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: mateomaui: DRTFA, f*ck these stupid a**holes.

*DNRTFA, and still, f*ck these stupid a**holes.


"didn't" is a perfectly cromulent contraction
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorFarkGood: So.... Qanon's the Brotherhood of Nod now?


I belong to The Brotherhood of the Noid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait, double x, double cross.  I take it they couldn't just use a swastika instead?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a false flag Qnon myth? Already?

https://www.hopenothate.org.uk/2021/0​2​/12/the-sabmyk-network-how-a-mysteriou​s-disinformation-network-is-hijacking-​qanon/


I may have hit pay dirt:

This narrative, a blend of ancient mythology, New Age spirituality and some entirely new elements, appears to be the creation of an Iranian artist living in Germany who goes by the name Princess Ameli Achaemenes. Achaemenes claims to be a descendant of Persian royalty and to have been given her ancestral sword of Shawunawaz by the billionaire investor George Soros in 1992, before destroying it to prevent it from causing further harm. This tale is set out in the biography section of Achaemenes' website, along with other fantastical elements of her life story
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I am almost certain the Noah prophecy dates from 2021


December 2020, so close.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... Trump isn't the savior of humankind anymore?
 
cabal_man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That design looks like two Jesus Fish wan into each other at high speeds
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<drum fill>

Waaay dowwwwwwwwwwn below the ocean, that's wheeeeeeeere I wanna be
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jebus Slaves: mateomaui: mateomaui: DRTFA, f*ck these stupid a**holes.

*DNRTFA, and still, f*ck these stupid a**holes.

"didn't" is a perfectly cromulent contraction


And fark you as well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Sabmyk an Iranian photoshop? Or just another would-be Prophetess bullshiating her way into somebody elses story line? Is there a difference? Does anybody care?
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded of Tom Servo's reaction to the overly convoluted opening narration of "Cave Dwellers."

"Tolkien couldn't follow this plot!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: brantgoose: I am almost certain the Noah prophecy dates from 2021

December 2020, so close.


Well, I was thinking XX might reference 2020. It's so obvious that a conspiracist could think of it without any actually thinking taking place.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the mythical "sword of Shahnawaz.""
...sounds like a quest from Spaceballs 2.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: saultydog: It's been a while since I cracked open a DM's guide, but I'm guessing the Sword of Shahnawaz is +1 to hit libs, at best.

I'd have called it a "Chazzwazzer" meself


I didn't know you're from Australia.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people have no Slack.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: I'm reminded of Tom Servo's reaction to the overly convoluted opening narration of "Cave Dwellers."

"Tolkien couldn't follow this plot!"


Tom Servo quotations are always welcome in any thread I am reading.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: GardenWeasel: So we have to worship Vin Diesel now?

No, this is Fark, worship a beer instead:
[Fark user image 493x1024]


I'm not always the messiah, but when I am I carry the Atlantean sword of Shahnawaz.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Behold the savior, of FLAVOR!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 450x303]
Wait, double x, double cross.  I take it they couldn't just use a swastika instead?


And then there is Sir Charles Chaplin, famous joker. Another cromulent reference.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys are just having us on now, aren't they? Making up more and more outrageous stories just to see if the press will run with it, while they laugh about it. Or maybe a whole lot of people need a Baker act hearing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: [Fark user image image 850x567]

Behold the savior, of FLAVOR!


Mmmmm....La Gloria Cubana....a damn fine cigar.

Also, they need to bring him back.  The last guy in their commercials was a Eurotrash version of Michael Phelps.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10 minutes later:
We were only joking.  God, you liberals will believe anything.  We really owned you.  No wait, it was a false flag.  Liberals made up the whole story to make us look bad.  No wait, Saab Mike, Some bike?  Sabmyk?  Never heard of it, what are you talking about, liberal?  Seems like you liberals are the ones all obsessed and triggered.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got your Sword of Shahnawaz right here, baby!!
 
