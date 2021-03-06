 Skip to content
 
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a rather unimpressive jump. Even our jackasses have dropped in quality.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the manatee...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: Oh, the manatee...


It's not that big.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That was a rather unimpressive jump. Even our jackasses have dropped in quality.

[i.imgur.com image 480x270]


I just realized how fake that is through a series of cuts they make the bridge look more retracted than it actually was for the actual jump
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had Evel Knievel Days for a few years  after he died.  (He was from town.)  It was supposed to draw in some of the Sturgis crowd, because more tourism is always the answer.

So a bunch of bikers and assorted rednecks would show up for the weekend and enjoy things like motorcycles jumping off mountains, doing flips, semi racing, and drinking.  You can drink right in the streets here, because more tourism is always the answer.

They discontinued it after 3 or 4 years, probably because the town welcomes everyone, but they hope its  a better crowd than that one.

Also everyone who actually knew Evel knows that he was an asshole, so they weren't too interested in the weekend.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It looked like the guy came down heavy on the front of his bike on the landing. I rode motocross only a few dozen times (enough to know I sucked at it) but I'm pretty sure that's not good. If that bridge was raised any higher the guy would have looked like he was recreating some of the old Evel Knievel crashes.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish we could have heard the biker shouting YEEEEEEE HAW!
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm an old school biker, been riding my Harley since the mid 70's. I'm embarrassed to be associated with all the moron Harley riders of the last 30-35 years. Just a bunch of posers and wannabees.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Like Florida isn't getting flooded by enough disease vectors
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look for a million bike trailers parked about 10 miles up I95.  They done really ride.  iDK what they hell they are.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Look for a million bike trailers parked about 10 miles up I95.  They done really ride.  iDK what they hell they are.


Same group that "rides" to Sturgis?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: I'm an old school biker, been riding my Harley since the mid 70's. I'm embarrassed to be associated with all the moron Harley riders of the last 30-35 years. Just a bunch of posers and wannabees.


last Daytona trip for me was 93. Rode my 57 Panhead from Linden NJ. 300,000 bikes on Main sStreet/beach. When you spend 1/2 hour looking for a space big enough to park your bike...well lets just say that was enough for me.

Still have the 57' Panhead, my first and last motorcycle.

/Our lawn, get off it.
 
