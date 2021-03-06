 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   You will never be a perfect parent   (slate.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Parent, Culture, Childbirth, Mother, reporter Michaeleen Doucleff, local parents, heartfelt book, Ancient Cultures  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 2:14 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But if you read the advice columns from Slate, you have already failed as a parent.

/ and a human being in general
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The thing about parenting is no one seems to know how to do it "right", but pretty much everyone knows when it's done wrong.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Omg this article was hard to read.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We are the perfect parents.  We didn't have any kids.
 
thisispete
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's apparent.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The thing about parenting is no one seems to know how to do it "right", but pretty much everyone knows when it's done wrong.


No kidding. 90% of parenting philosophy is about figuring out what not to do, and that's perfectly valid. For example, you won't ever get me to give my kid a warning and then start counting to three. What the fark is that shiat? Whatever you were going to do when you get to three can be done immediately or without warning. Kids already know when they're driving you nuts or breaking the rules. They don't need warnings and god damned NASA rocket launch countdowns.
 
toejam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Strange game. The only way to win is not to play.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The thing about parenting is no one seems to know how to do it "right", but pretty much everyone knows when it's done wrong.


Though a lot of people, often people who aren't actually parents, certainly think they know how to do it right.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HAHA! Joke's on you, I'm fine with being a crappy parent.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think that would require me having kids but I'm no expert.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Omg this article was hard to read.


? Do you mean difficult? Or did the phone fall in to your face?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My parents used the shut up and do what you're told method. Is that still popular?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The thing about parenting is no one seems to know how to do it "right", but pretty much everyone knows when it's done wrong.


Hey, exactly like teaching
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*me, shortly before clubbing the jesus freak with a bowling pin*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just farted and blamed the kid.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No. No I will never be a perfect parent. In fact, it is so unlikely that I have decided a girl should be named Miracle and a boy should be named Random Event. Makes for a good acronym. "REB".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: I just farted and blamed the kid.


Where was the dog at this time?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is how woke whites think of everyone else. "to think of their lives as natural utopias, is time-worn, paternalistic, and dangerous."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 696x903]


A favourite poem.

Larken was born on August 9. In French it sounds like "New Fool" (Neuf Août) and it's close to one the worst dates in Jewish history (the Fall of the Second Temple which led to the Destruction of Jerusalem and the banning of Jews in that place, if I recall correctly). In Latin it sounds like "Non est", "it is not". Isaac Walton, famous angler, and a famous child psychologist were born on August 9 also. Forget parents and children. Go fishing. With a book.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I think that would require me having kids but I'm no expert.


If you are rich or famous enough, your "children" will find you even if you don't have any and never did.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.