Did you get a vaccine? You may suffer from vaccine guilt
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would you snowflakes feel less guilty if you got the virus and transmitted to others?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm all for vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable ASAP, but if we're talking about ending community spread, it actually makes sense to get shots into the arms of the young people who are more likely to be going out and about in public more often.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."


In some cases this is an okay sentiment. When Gila County AZ and Amarillo TX can't find people willing to get vaccinated, those who  do should step up so the vaccines aren't wasted.

When people ask me how come I got vaccinated so quickly I tell them I work wildfires and was gone from home, sleeping in a tent for over 3 months in 2020 and will probably do the same this year.

/second vaccination in Feb
//in a slacker, wife worked more than me
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got mine because I was in a research study so I don't know if I got the vaccine or a saline solution. I think they give me the real thing when the study's over and they can see who really got it. I don't have any symptoms so I assume I got the placebo.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first shot Thursday

/I'm fine
//How are you?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got vaccinated because the county I work in considered my employer part of critical infrastructure. I feel guilty. My kids teachers aren't even vaccinated yet and here I am at the front of the line for some reason.

I guess I shouldn't second guess public health official's recommendation, but....
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my 1st hit Thursday.

I got ragged on by a colleague who is older with even more comorbidities than me. But he is utterly useless at even using his email much less signing up with the health dept.

But that is a real issue in red states, there's no outreach and little coordination. We signed up with hospital chains, local and state health depts, local branches of drug stores and even a couple rural Walmarts (3 hour drive each way, yay!). Then one came thru.

Having a car, the ability to take a couple days off work, good Internet access, should not be preconditions to getting a vaccine to protect the whole community.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My wife got her first dose last week, neither of us have any idea why she was selected.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I plan on enjoying vaccine superiority in order to balance the Salonsplanation chi in the universe.
 
1981.911.sc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have both rounds, while I don't feel guilty, I don't walk around with me Superman shirt on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, just like i suffered from "mask guilt." Doing what's right and what I'm asked to do is not hard.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pansies.

Whatever happened to "I got mine, screw you!"?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unless you're Israeli. Then it should be automatic.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would I feel guilt?  Every vaccinated person improves our situation.
 
Likwit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I'm all for vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable ASAP, but if we're talking about ending community spread, it actually makes sense to get shots into the arms of the young people who are more likely to be going out and about in public more often.


This. And kids. They need to be in school. They should be first in line.

fark old people. They can wait.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You should feel guilty, because I haven't gotten mine yet, and that's the only thing that really matters.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."


Feeling guilty over dumb shiat (like this) is squarely in Woke's corner.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pansies.

Whatever happened to "I got mine, screw you!"?


I got mine, screw you!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Got my last shot last week.

It was offered to me and I signed up.

Where is the guilt?

If everyone did that we would get ahead of this thing.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

1981.911.sc: I have both rounds, while I don't feel guilty, I don't walk around with me Superman shirt on.


Of course not! When the superpowers kick in, you'll need to design your own unique costume. Mooching someone else's is just bad form.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will admit I'm getting a little frustrated that I don't qualify yet for the vaccine. I absolutely see the wisdom in getting people at the highest risk vaccinated first but it's gotten to the point where everyone I know who's over the age of 65 is vaccinated, everyone I know with severe health problems is vaccinated, and now I'm seeing people I know claiming to be two inches shorter and 20 lbs heavier so they would be "obese" and qualify.

I'm especially irritated that all of the die-hard middle-aged white Trumpers I know who said it was a hoax have been vaccinated but my wife and I still can't be (at least not if I'm honest and follow the rules).
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mentioned in another thread today - I got one yesterday by dumb luck. I asked the grocery pharmacist and she had literally just gotten a cancellation call and the shot went bad in 30 minutes. I asked many times if there was anyone else who was in a current category who could take it it, but if there weren't, shiat yeah, I'd take it. They were excited not to waste it and thanked me with a 10% off coupon for my groceries and an appointment card for my second dose.

I feel weirdly great today. I've been doing chores all day.

My wife got her second dose today and both hit her a bit. Or she's faking for a day of relaxation.
 
camarugala
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."


I know I feel that way.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thanks, religion
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you suffer from Vaccine Guilt?
Do you suffer from VG?
Do you suffer from 5G?

/phrasing matters
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Why would I feel guilt?  Every vaccinated person improves our situation.


I had a very neat experience sitting in the parking lot at a busy vaccination site (I was transporting a vaccinee) watching all the people go in and come out. Just person after person after person. I thought, this is so good. Each person represents one less COVID target. One more vaccinated person. And what was happening at my little site was happening all over the world. It was cool to see.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
find themselves mired in anxiety

And they would "find themselves mired in anxiety " if they didn't get it yet.
"Oh my...what if I transmit the Rona to my relatives?"

Some people just need to feel guilty.
And others need a Salon article to tell them they should feel guilty.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was lucky and got the Pfizer vaccine.  Was visiting family in a small farm community and found out the local hospital was hosting a one day event, first come first serve.  There's been so much skepticism about the vaccine in the area and they needed to boost numbers or risk having less allocated in the future.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm in a low-risk category, living in the middle of nowhere in a country that got shafted by everyone we ordered vaccines from.  I figure I have a better chance of spontaneously developing immunity through divine intervention than I do of getting vaccinated anytime soon.

Which is fair.  There are a lot of people who would fare far worse than I would if they got COVID, and they should get the shot/s as soon as possible so I can go near them without killing them.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got my first one Wednesday, wife getting hers today. Hell no, I don't feel guilty. For one it means I'm far less likely to get it and spread it to others. Secondly, there's a whole legion of shiat for brains Trumpers out there who aren't wearing masks or getting vaccinated because "bIlL gAtEs MinD cONtrOl waKe Up SHEEPLE!!!" or some other such nonsense.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."


No, you don't have to feel that way.  But the premise of this article is stupid.  This "guilt" is stupid and the article is stupid for giving it any brainspace.

I got my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine and I consider myself only marginally qualified for having hypertension and blood clotting disorder (both treated with meds).  I feel good to (a) be somewhat protected and (b) have advanced the state of herd immunity.

Often guilt is good - can re-calibrate your moral compass.  This isn't one of those times.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: everyone I know with severe health problems is vaccinated


I think the solution is obvious. Find a crack den and get infected with AIDS. The vaccination clinics will wave you in like Johnny Depp at the Viper Room.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People always seem to find something about which to feel miserable.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got my vaccine shots at the start of the year because I'm a front line worker in a group home. It never occurred to me to feel guilty, and I still don't. The only thing I felt was kinda sick for a few days. And the sooner front line workers get vaccinated, the sooner everyone else can. So relax.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm at the end of the line so no, I won't feel guilty at all.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Both of my elderly parents were semi-housebound for much of the last year, and I and my sister-in-law were doing their grocery shopping and other errands. They just got both of their vaccinations a few weeks ago.

Now, my oldest nephew (18) just tested positive, and my brother's whole family is quarantined - so my mother is doing their grocery shopping in turn. Ma is stoked that she gets to pay it back.

I guess what I'm saying is SEND THOSE OLD-TIMERS TO WORK!
 
flamesfan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More people vaccinated the better.
I would only feel guilty if there were never to be enough vaccines to go around.
Covid don't care.
 
Big 900
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got my first shot yesterday. Wisconsin includes farmers in group 1B, which just became eligible on 3/1. Went through the online questionnaire on the county health services website, and I got an "Eligible" determination.  Hopped on to Walgreens website, and got the last appointment for Friday at a location about 30 minutes away. Scheduled for jab 2 on 4/2.
Felt a bit guilty, as I'm 43 and in good health, but my doctor friends all told me the same thing: "If you're eligible, get it as soon as you can and don't feel guilty at all. At this point, every vaccinated person is one more step towards herd immunity."
My mom got her first jab same day as me, and my dad gets his second in a couple weeks. My wife gets her first 3/9 and second 4/6. Finally there is light at the end of the tunnel.
 
patowen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got mine last month, as I am a state-employed caregiver.  I did feel a bit guilty, because I'm caring for my disabled son and we really don't go out much.  I got over that tho - the more people get it the better.

Some advice for those farkers happy about their first dose:  watch out for the 2nd one.  It kicked my butt (Moderna).  Plan for a sick day.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even though I'm a bit under 40, the state government said my BMI of over 30 and my essential job by their definition both qualified for 1C, and that started Monday, so no I don't feel bad about shopping around and hitting a lot of refresh to grab an appointment for the first shot I received on Thursday.  Especially since the place where you have to apply and then they send you an invitation sent me the invitation late Thursday night.
 
petec
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm farking while they make me wait to make sure I don't have any adverse reaction, so I'm getting a kick

/first shot of moderna
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I got my first shot Thursday

/I'm fine
//How are you?


wejash: I got my 1st hit Thursday.


Got my first shot Thursday as well. I qualified, signed up and got it. They didn't even check the qualifications. Second shot scheduled for 4/1. The day I got mine, they dropped the requirements further. Now any Alaskan over 55 can get it.

Likwit: namegoeshere: I'm all for vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable ASAP, but if we're talking about ending community spread, it actually makes sense to get shots into the arms of the young people who are more likely to be going out and about in public more often.

This. And kids. They need to be in school. They should be first in line.

fark old people. They can wait.


Problem is that they haven't done the testing for kids and don't know the dosage. The laws that regulate medical testing on children are draconian (and rightly so).


ArcadianRefugee: Pansies.

Whatever happened to "I got mine, screw you!"?


Republicans who drank the Kool-aid aren't the ones getting the shot. Republicans that didn't drink the Kool-aid are getting the shot but not saying anything for fear that the Kool-aid drinkers will rip into them. Can't be caught doing something rational after all.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got both of mine last month, because I'm old and decrepit. It was like getting out of jail for me. I can now go places because I want to, not because I have to.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I got my first shot Thursday

/I'm fine
//How are you?

wejash: I got my 1st hit Thursday.

Got my first shot Thursday as well. I qualified, signed up and got it. They didn't even check the qualifications. Second shot scheduled for 4/1. The day I got mine, they dropped the requirements further. Now any Alaskan over 55 can get it.

Likwit: namegoeshere: I'm all for vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable ASAP, but if we're talking about ending community spread, it actually makes sense to get shots into the arms of the young people who are more likely to be going out and about in public more often.

This. And kids. They need to be in school. They should be first in line.

fark old people. They can wait.

Problem is that they haven't done the testing for kids and don't know the dosage. The laws that regulate medical testing on children are draconian (and rightly so).


ArcadianRefugee: Pansies.

Whatever happened to "I got mine, screw you!"?

Republicans who drank the Kool-aid aren't the ones getting the shot. Republicans that didn't drink the Kool-aid are getting the shot but not saying anything for fear that the Kool-aid drinkers will rip into them. Can't be caught doing something rational after all.


Every Republican I know who drank the Kool-Aid absolutely has gotten the shot (and several of them lied about their eligibility to be able to do so).

Don't expect intellectual or moral consistency from anyone who voted for Trump twice.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got my second Pfizer shot this morning. 

I feel no guilt.  I signed up 1/16.  I have asthma so its a huge relief to know i most likely wont die now if I'm exposed.  Wife still waiting. 

In NJ its honor system so she could have said she had asthma, or high blood pressure, etc.  But she's not an ass and didnt want to take the spot of someone who actually needed it (like me).
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

patowen: Got mine last month, as I am a state-employed caregiver.  I did feel a bit guilty, because I'm caring for my disabled son and we really don't go out much.  I got over that tho - the more people get it the better.

Some advice for those farkers happy about their first dose:  watch out for the 2nd one.  It kicked my butt (Moderna).  Plan for a sick day.


The first Pfizer dose made me feel "general malaise".  My folks got their 2nd moderna and it made my mom extremely ill, but my dad didn't feel anything except for a sore arm.

My eldest brother and his wife caught COVID early last year and are both "long haulers" now.  So if a few days of discomfort is the trade off, I'll take the vaccine.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Dr.Fey: Feel guilty?  This is 'murica.  You are supposed to feel:  "Fark you.  I got mine."

Feeling guilty over dumb shiat (like this) is squarely in Woke's corner.


I'm woke but I'd rather be nap.
 
Big 900
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

patowen: Got mine last month, as I am a state-employed caregiver.  I did feel a bit guilty, because I'm caring for my disabled son and we really don't go out much.  I got over that tho - the more people get it the better.

Some advice for those farkers happy about their first dose:  watch out for the 2nd one.  It kicked my butt (Moderna).  Plan for a sick day.


I got my first Moderna yesterday. My arm got sore, but that was about it.  Oddly, the soreness was only in my triceps muscle. The should muscle that they actually jabbed me in feels fine.  Thanks for the heads up on round two. I get that on a Friday as well, so I won't plan much for Saturday.
 
