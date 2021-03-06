 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Some may call it a "misunderstanding", while the rest of us call it a "brilliant business plan"   (freep.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Girl Scouts of the USA, Girl Scout cookies, Girl Scout cookie, Cookie, Girl Scoutsof the United States of America, Scouting, local troops, scout leaders  
•       •       •

1262 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 12:26 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think Scouting organizations hate America.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From what I gleaned from the article
1) GSA, no problem
2) State of MI, no problem
Problem seems to be a select few that have a problem
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They aren't allowed to go in? Then, with the owner's permission, set up a table outside.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like good thinking to me. I thought the whole point was to turn girls into thinking, successful women!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mr_a: Seems like good thinking to me. I thought the whole point was to turn girls into thinking, successful women!


Putting them into slave labor is a great start.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: mr_a: Seems like good thinking to me. I thought the whole point was to turn girls into thinking, successful women!

Putting them into slave labor is a great start.


Activities and events costs money. And earning money with no skills isn't always fun. Might as well learn that early.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just like parking your charity volunteer in front of the liquor store on pay day. That's how it was done when I was younger.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was in Amsterdam a number of years ago and saw a pizza parlor opened right next door to one of the pot shops. The line was out the door in the early evening. Location! Location! Location!
 
Northern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mr_a: Seems like good thinking to me. I thought the whole point was to turn girls into thinking, successful women!


A few parents became concerned when the girls exhibited a love of jazz and started to hang out with brown people.
Oh, I mean white range rover driving suburban parents getting their gummies and vape cartridges.  The horror!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Legally in Michigan, dispensaries are not allowed to sell food or drinks inside the facility, so Millen took it upon himself to buy 301 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from the girls who were going to sell outside his shop today, to pass out for free tomorrow "just to prove a point."

Gets it, this guy does.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neglogon: From what I gleaned from the article
1) GSA, no problem
2) State of MI, no problem
Problem seems to be a select few that have a problem


I think it's even less than that. It appears to be one person who happened to pick up the phone at the Girl Scout headquarters who had a problem.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and 1?
 
ENS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure selling snacks to high people is like 30% of the GDP at this point
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But they didn't leave me in the rain for hours because they were late. Point goes to the Girl Scouts and "brilliant business plan".

/Aka, "taking five minutes to learn about your potential customer base."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ENS: I'm pretty sure selling snacks to high people is like 30% of the GDP at this point


As well as 90% of cases involving fun-loving criminals robbing banks.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time for new leadership...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.