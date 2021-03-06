 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Old MacDonald had a farm, ee i ee i o. And that farm was worth a lot, ee i ee i o. With a dollar here and a dollar there, here a dollar, there a dollar, everywhere a dollar, Old MacDonald had a farm, worth sixteen million bucks   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Walter E. Hussman, Jr., Real estate broker/agent, Hamilton County, Hamilton County, Tennessee, Tom Griscom, owners of McDonald Farm  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a great place to clearcut and build condos.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rather picturesque. Wish I could afford to buy it.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not repurpose an industrial area probably rotting in a city near by? Stupid waste of good farm land.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Why not repurpose an industrial area probably rotting in a city near by? Stupid waste of good farm land.


I was actually wondering this, all over the country there are industrial areas going unused, refurbish redevelop whatever before adding more, flipside the Macdonald probably want their 16 million
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you wish your family would have owned some fruit orchards in Silicon Valley?  16 mill; bah, humbug!  That's pocket change for what they sold the last holdouts for.

South of downtown San Jose, on a hillside; didn't even start to get developed until the 00's/ early 10's.  Gadzooks!

Don't get me started on old tear downs (houses and apartments) in East Palo Alto!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the cows don't find out about their impending homelessness:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 228x221]


*shakes tiny hoof*
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The county is buying it? They sure love their socialism down in Tennessee.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Don't you wish your family would have owned some fruit orchards in Silicon Valley?  16 mill; bah, humbug!  That's pocket change for what they sold the last holdouts for.

South of downtown San Jose, on a hillside; didn't even start to get developed until the 00's/ early 10's.  Gadzooks!

Don't get me started on old tear downs (houses and apartments) in East Palo Alto!


Yeah, that doesn't seem like a whole lot of money for that much land. A ten acre parcel near me down here in South Puget Sound sold for $3 million a couple years ago, and all that went on that was about fifty  4bed/3bath type houses. And that isn't even near top of market because there aren't any view lots.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldernell: Sounds like a great place to clearcut and build condos.


TFA says they plan on building an industrial park.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Isn't spending other people's money a grand thing?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's quite a ways out from town. Very pretty country, though.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Thrakkorzog: Why not repurpose an industrial area probably rotting in a city near by? Stupid waste of good farm land.

I was actually wondering this, all over the country there are industrial areas going unused, refurbish redevelop whatever before adding more, flipside the Macdonald probably want their 16 million


Chattanooga has already re-purposed many of the old industrial sites - and most not already re-purposed are either spoken for or way too small. I hate seeing farmland "lost", but I understand this one. The old foundries are 90% gone and the old ammunition complex now has a large Volkswagen plant and other businesses on it. Most all of South Chattanooga has been "re-gentrified" and the East side is moving quickly in that direction. I don't miss the nasty, polluting plants of my childhood - Chattanooga has actually done a great job over the last 30-40 years. Still, loss of pretty farmland hurts.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who in that county govt is getting a kickback for buying that?   Like others said above, there are plenty of places to make into commercial/industrial areas without buying acres of farmland to do it.
 
xtalman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had a distant relative who's family owned a good sized farm in NJ.  They ran a Fruit stand but after awhile most of the money came from him selling off parts of the farm.  Grandkids are still living off what was made and invested.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xtalman: Had a distant relative who's family owned a good sized farm in NJ.  They ran a Fruit stand but after awhile most of the money came from him selling off parts of the farm.  Grandkids are still living off what was made and invested.


There's always money in the banana stand.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nanim: Who in that county govt is getting a kickback for buying that?   Like others said above, there are plenty of places to make into commercial/industrial areas without buying acres of farmland to do it.


I'm not defending the purchase - I don't know the "who/what" involved - but I would be interested in hearing where in Hamilton County (neighboring county to mine) you would put a 2000+ acre project. The "valley and ridge" geography of the area is interesting (and challenging). It's a beautiful area - and for a city named "the most polluted in the nation" in the sixties, they have really cleaned it up. The city was named "best for startups" and "best for remote working" lately by major publications - largely for the very inexpensive gigabit internet available from the EPB and the relatively low cost of living. (Damn, I wish I could get EPB fiber - but I'm about 8-10 miles to far out - Comcast sucks).
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.