(Guardian) As God is my witness, I think cows can fly
22
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
drogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First assume a spherical cow...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.co

"Notice, they do not so much fly as plummet."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
muddybloke.files.wordpress.com
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When the beef...


...Drops!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 291x230]


Dammit, so close.

Could only find the piano.
 
wantingout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I said to a stranger, passing by, it;s a darn good thing, thats cows can't fly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: [Fark user image image 425x244]


Thank you. I was worried that wouldn't be the Weeners. Well done.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, cows have been flying in Oklahoma for a long time.

Fark user image
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drogg: First assume a spherical cow...


...of uniform density...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have probably guessed that Fliegende Hollanders are behind this.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen Holstein?
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i0.wp.com
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fly the veal.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ireland would, once again, like to thank Boris Johnson and the Brexiters for making life difficult for all of Ireland.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ireland would, once again, like to thank Boris Johnson and the Brexiters for making life difficult for all of Ireland.


It's the only reason they ever left their own damn island in the first place.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: macadamnut: [Fark user image 291x230]

Dammit, so close.

Could only find the piano.


Fark user image


/ got the vids (;
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's "as God as my witness", subby.
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's unease over the welfare of calves being flown to Europe to be turned into veal? Weird.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.