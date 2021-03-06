 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   This is another reason why we shouldn't allow lunatics to own power tools   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, Twitter, Property, Ownership, Mark Russo, Salem, New Hampshire, property owner, Arrest  
•       •       •

1205 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 10:50 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As white people lose their religion as well as their grip on popular culture Q has stepped in to give them a sense of collective self.  Instead of inscribing "Jesus Saves" or "Zeppelin Rules!" the average male honky is now reduced to vandalism involving cryptic paedophile ciphers.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ass.

And I don't even like ersatz monoliths.
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's his fark right winger handle?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4000 year old tablet? You mean 100 year old hoax.

Still a dick move, but let's be honest.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Use him as a thin red paste to cover the damage.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least he didn't carve anything into the alpacas.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
something something Joseph Smith?

/got nothin'
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But don't you dare try creating any BLM graffiti, because that would be illegal.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool, he thinks that his slogans are runes that will shut down a portal.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is not a person who can be trusted to follow any social contract. We really need an Australia equivalent to exile people like this. "Look, get out, you can do your own thing but you can't do it here."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: 4000 year old tablet? You mean 100 year old hoax.

Still a dick move, but let's be honest.


I doubt that rock was formes a hundred years ago. It's at least 500 years old.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: 4000 year old tablet? You mean 100 year old hoax.

Still a dick move, but let's be honest.


Either way.

It's not his to be craving stupid graffiti into.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Every time with these morons.
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oh I thought this was going to be about cops and guns.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Cool, he thinks that his slogans are runes that will shut down a portal.


We have to give it to him though, ever since the vandalism has American Stonehenge provided passage for any demons?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: But don't you dare try creating any BLM graffiti, because that would be illegal.


You didn't even try.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: As white people lose their religion as well as their grip on popular culture Q has stepped in to give them a sense of collective self.  Instead of inscribing "Jesus Saves" or "Zeppelin Rules!" the average male honky is now reduced to vandalism involving cryptic paedophile ciphers.


Yes. The "Average male honky" is a nutbag conspiracy theorist.

Step away from the internet/social media. Idiot.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: But don't you dare try creating any BLM graffiti, because that would be illegal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: big pig peaches: 4000 year old tablet? You mean 100 year old hoax.

Still a dick move, but let's be honest.

I doubt that rock was formes a hundred years ago. It's at least 500 years old.


The quarry that the rocks came from has already been located, the rocks themselves have modern quarry marks on them. The "artifacts" are all from local farming and quarrying operations from the early 19th century and the original "discoverer" moved the rocks back to their "original positions".

It was just one of the first of the old mystery roadside attractions that people put on their properties and charged admission to see. I submitted this as being just another example of how crazy, gullible and stupid the Q-Panzees are.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: The Googles Do Nothing: As white people lose their religion as well as their grip on popular culture Q has stepped in to give them a sense of collective self.  Instead of inscribing "Jesus Saves" or "Zeppelin Rules!" the average male honky is now reduced to vandalism involving cryptic paedophile ciphers.

Yes. The "Average male honky" is a nutbag conspiracy theorist.

Step away from the internet/social media. Idiot.


Below-average Male Honky?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

palelizard: This is not a person who can be trusted to follow any social contract. We really need an Australia equivalent to exile people like this. "Look, get out, you can do your own thing but you can't do it here."


It's called "Texas".
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Just another Qbert.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh look, a fifty year old teenager.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Attention whore needs to have a temporary legal name change to shiatweasel4823.  Said change would be for 4000 years.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Below-average Male Honky?


If you want to be taken seriously, making racist comments isn't helping. You just end up looking like an ass
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Use him as a thin red paste to cover the damage.


Bumper repair using Asian noodles - for real
Youtube ob19f_O8my4
i was going to post a gif of bondo repair but this is way stupider.
 
Pjd1965 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good job on whoever updated the wiki page

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ameri​c​a's_Stonehenge
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigKaboom: Oh look, a fifty year old teenager. [Fark user image 425x222]


No... I think he tried to dye his hair to look like what he thinks cheetolini's hair looks like.  An actual teen would go for black.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.