(The Daily Beast)   Realtor takes a play from Netflix's Ozark   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, Family, Criminal law, The Ozarks, Lawyer, Real estate broker/agent, Allegation, Prosecutor, The Killing  
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is it that cheerleader's moms are so psycho? I still remember the mom who wanted the rival of her daughter killed. I think that was in Texas. My oldest daughter was a cheerleader in grade school and the moms were all these weirdos reliving highschool pecking orders. Even their daughters cringed at their stage mother antics.


She definitely looks like someone who ain't all there.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1500.00 bucks? You get what you pay for and by that I mean you get caught.

When knocking off somebody always hire the best
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later."

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

Let that sink in for a moment. Many fellow humans suffer from this poisonous affliction.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear everybody,

It's at best slightly rude to hire somebody to off anybody. There's a fair to good chance that the people responding to such a request might be cops.

Be kind to others and don't kill each other. Is that so much to ask?

Fondly,
casdis
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: 1500.00 bucks? You get what you pay for and by that I mean you get caught.

When knocking off somebody always hire the best


She texted her daughter that her Grandmother was going to die. She wasn't a master criminal.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents lived near lake of the oxarks for nearly 20 years. There's a whole lot of crazy in those parts. Not one bit of this story surprises me.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozarks. Come on autocorrect
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: "She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later."

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

Let that sink in for a moment. Many fellow humans suffer from this poisonous affliction.


patch.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Why is it that cheerleader's moms are so psycho? I still remember the mom who wanted the rival of her daughter killed. I think that was in Texas. My oldest daughter was a cheerleader in grade school and the moms were all these weirdos reliving highschool pecking orders. Even their daughters cringed at their stage mother antics.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Circusdog320: 1500.00 bucks? You get what you pay for and by that I mean you get caught.

When knocking off somebody always hire the best

She texted her daughter that her Grandmother was going to die. She wasn't a master criminal.


To be fair, her grandmother is still going to die....eventually.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: BigMax: Circusdog320: 1500.00 bucks? You get what you pay for and by that I mean you get caught.

When knocking off somebody always hire the best

She texted her daughter that her Grandmother was going to die. She wasn't a master criminal.

To be fair, her grandmother is still going to die....eventually.


People are so impatient these days.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: 1500.00 bucks? You get what you pay for and by that I mean you get caught.

When knocking off somebody always hire the best


And TFA says that the actual killing was going to be subcontracted to others.  How's that work, 500 three ways or do the mechanics get an extra fifty? Should have stuck to her apparent comfort zone and just shook her tail feathers at the problem.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials."

I did a search on the very, very long IMDb cast page for Days Of Our Lives for "Leigh Ann Bauman" with no results, but I'm not sure that page loaded fully for searching purposes.

Am I the only one who always wonders if "work in pharmaceutical sales" is a euphemism for a meth addiction?
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: ...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

evilsofa: FTA: "Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials."

I did a search on the very, very long IMDb cast page for Days Of Our Lives for "Leigh Ann Bauman" with no results, but I'm not sure that page loaded fully for searching purposes.

Am I the only one who always wonders if "work in pharmaceutical sales" is a euphemism for a meth addiction?


Not too many years ago, Pharmaceutical Sales (women) meant "young hot woman perfectly willing to wear hot woman clothes and be visually inspected by horney doctors" in order to gain access to horney male physicians who would let them into their offices and allow the drug sale pitch to be made if they could ogle the hot drug sales woman for fifteen minutes.  Occasionally, other activities became part of the pitch.  Depending.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phrawgh: "She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later."

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

...at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.

Let that sink in for a moment. Many fellow humans suffer from this poisonous affliction.

[patch.com image 248x152]


It's amazing how many loopholes there are in God's perfect laws
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was $15K and I thought "yeah I might kill somebody for the price of Kia". But $1500? That's not quite homicide money.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$1500? Maybe for that annoying dog that barks all night.
 
