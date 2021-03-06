 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'God of Chaos' asteroid due to hit Earth in 2068 and detonate chemical mayhem upon us all. Or not   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or not.

At least this pass should be the last we hear about that rock for the next 15 years.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mi-Go will allow it to hit, or not, as suits their nefarious plans.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still preferable to__________?

1) 2020
2) the love story in Twilight
3) More years of 45
4) All of the above
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be long dead. Let it hit and kill President (Baron) Trump.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, thank goodness it's peanut shaped. I live in perpetual fear of civilization-destroying asteroids shaped like lima beans.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I am still alive in 2068, I'd probably want this to land on me, since going on 89 years old is good enough.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Whew, thank goodness it's peanut shaped. I live in perpetual fear of civilization-destroying asteroids shaped like lima beans.


You are lucky your fears are so specific.  Mine are similar, but in relation to legumes in general.  Peanut, lima, whatever.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too will be long dead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo...  is there a way we could speed this up?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt aLL cHeMiCaLs aRe nAtUrAL
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, the earth is wide open and ready for those red hot balls of fire RIGHT NOW DAMMIT.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I make it to 107 years old, this is how I want to go!
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: I too will be long dead:

[Fark user image image 320x212]


I'll be a young and sprightly 93, and if my current mood is any indication at all, 100% down and ready to welcome our new peanut-shaped apocalyptic overlord.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No consideration for those of us who are long tired of this "human civilization" shiat show.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it's not The God of Fark Deep Impactor.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm still alive when that thing hits, I'll join some other Farkers at the expected impact site. A pretty good way to say farewell to this dirt ball.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be the universe has has enough of Earth's shiat... don't want humans spreading beyond their mudball.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: The Mi-Go will allow it to hit, or not, as suits their nefarious plans.


I always thought the Mi-Go were not really that bad on the whole. Generally speaking they didn't screw with most populations. Just like a dude here and there.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like y'all's problem.
I should (hopefully) be dead by then.

Happy Armageddon to y'all.

Millennials and Z'ers are already just barely one step above cannibals.
So the first day that avocadoes aren't available it's long pig time.
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I volunteer to make out with Milla Jovovich and save the planet.

It's a tough job but somebody has to do it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x239]


Just watched him die on the table an hour ago, so I'm getting a kick....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give me hope.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it's a rule that tabloids have to publish an Apophis article every year when it passes.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Whew, thank goodness it's peanut shaped. I live in perpetual fear of civilization-destroying asteroids shaped like lima beans.


Um about that peanut shape. It looks a bit more butter bean shaped to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: jayfurr: The Mi-Go will allow it to hit, or not, as suits their nefarious plans.

I always thought the Mi-Go were not really that bad on the whole. Generally speaking they didn't screw with most populations. Just like a dude here and there.


Depends on whether you go by just Lovecraft's own works or the wider Cthulhu mythos contributed by other authors.  In "The Whisperer In Darkness", agreed, they did mess with the random individual here and there.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder whether millions of morons will refuse to wear their asteroid hats because it's all a hoax
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The impact would be equivalent to 880 million tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT), an explosive material, exploding all at once.

...an explosive material, exploding [detonating] all at once.

I guess it's a pet peeve to dislike the unnecessary use of the same word in a sentence unnecessarily when another word will do though it's not necessarily necessary.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The impact would be equivalent to 880 million tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT), an explosive material, exploding all at once.

...an explosive material, exploding [detonating] all at once.

I guess it's a pet peeve to dislike the unnecessary use of the same word in a sentence unnecessarily when another word will do though it's not necessarily necessary.


The Department of Redundancy Department would like a word...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll be long dead and don't have any kids that I know of. I'll feel bad for my friends' kids but Shirley by then they'll have some way of destroying it or altering its course.

We're not a lazy species when it comes to space stuff and definitely not lazy when it comes to blowing shiat up. Not like those loser dinosaurs.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"They feared that the 1,200ft asteroid had a nearly 1-in-30 chance of hitting Earth in 2029 and also in 2036 before both were later ruled out by NASA."

So they instead picked a date far enough out that the extreme error margin scenario allowed for a 0.0002% chance of intercept so NASA couldn't say it was also ruled out...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I'll be long dead. Let it hit and kill President (Baron) Trump.


The god of chaos hemorrhoid will do that, and much sooner than 2068.
 
