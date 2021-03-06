 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Post US)   Priest accidentally plays rap music during his Mass livestream, plays it off brilliantly by saying everyone needs a good rap in the morning   (irishpost.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Anglicanism, Social media, County Donegal, Facebook, Fr Pat of the Kincasslagh, Error, Faux pas, United States  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 8:15 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's got more rhymes than the Bible's got psalms.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could really kick it old school with some Gregorian Chants backed with some sick beat...ings of heretics.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do "In the Garden of Eden" next for us older folk!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's got more rhymes than the Bible's got psalms.


At least you picked a group that thinks it's Irish.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. That included video is too hilarious.
Young Prophet - Black The Ripper (HOLLA BLACK 2006)
Youtube ehgj-C9BU_w

/today I learned Irish rap exists...not bad really
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do "In the Garden of Eden" next for us older folk!


The Simpsons - In the Garden of Eden
Youtube qSCUhqsy4Nk
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.