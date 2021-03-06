 Skip to content
 
Woof. Are you a wolf?
    Hubei, Wuhan, Yangtze River, Wuhan University, Animal welfare, Dog, Chongqing, Global Times  
Gentlequiet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, same species.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Wolf... James Wolf
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it is a dog but at least is wasn't wok'd.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Telephone Awoo (Complete Ver.)
Youtube eGslweDOihs
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There wolf

Young Frankenstein ( junior ) - Werewolf! ...There!
Youtube gQQtgx4iG8E
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dennysgod: There wolf


Not Swearwolves.

What We Do in the Shadows (2015) - Werewolves, Not Swear Wolves Scene (3/10) | Movieclips
Youtube rF9Z6Hvmf5M
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
House Wolf!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For profit, non-scientific zoos seem like a terrible idea..They are no more than side shows.
They don't exist to protect and serve the interest of the animals, just to make money for some owner.
Maybe I have been spoiled in that I grew up with the St. Louis Zoo as my local zoo..It has always
been free and always about the animals and science.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember back in the neighborhood, at maybe 7-10, kids would try to say their dogs were part wolf. They at least looked more like wolves than this dog.

(Had an idiot uncle, an adult, that got himself a critter he claimed was part wolf. It bit him, quite badly. He probably had it coming.)
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SidFishious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another knockoff product from China.

Arctic Wolf Pups Explore Outdoor Habitat with Wolf Pack
Youtube skAmYiC8xqU
 
