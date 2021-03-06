 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Find Bigfoot in Oklahoma? The bounty for him is over $2.1 million now   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Oklahoma Bigfoot bounty  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just searched Oklahoma bigfoot... I was gonna make an Arkansas joke but... they seem pretty married to it so instead I'm backing away slowly, reconsidering future business trips.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they kill Bigfoot the average IQ in Oklahoma drops 50%.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your wife's a Bigfoot, isn't she, Gus?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was thinking texans were stupid.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it whenever there's a spot with two or more adjacent trees, people start claiming to see hairy bipedal simians over 7 feet tall?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm putting out a bounty of 15.6 million dollars for anyone that can bring me a live leprechaun.  I don't even care if you break any laws capturing it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'm putting out a bounty of 15.6 million dollars for anyone that can bring me a live leprechaun.  I don't even care if you break any laws capturing it.


The original Crichton Leprechaun news story from LOCAL 15 News, WPMI
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: And here I was thinking texans were stupid.


Texans are so stupid they want to build a wall on the Rio Grande instead of the Red River.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'm putting out a bounty of 15.6 million dollars for anyone that can bring me a live leprechaun.  I don't even care if you break any laws capturing it.


Ed Sheeran says he'll double that if someone bags you instead. He's got no patience for someone putting bounties on his head. He's aggravated enough by the kids constantly trying to steal his breakfast cereal.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: valenumr: And here I was thinking texans were stupid.

Texans are so stupid they want to build a wall on the Rio Grande instead of the Red River.


Simple reason: you can't get over the Rio Grande.

/stretching
//you just know some poor, hairy sap is going to get shot over this bounty in a fit of excitement
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Humphrey said his ultimate goal is to draw in tourists by providing safe, affordable fun."
 
