 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Large turkey angry over tooth fairy money   (upi.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Sacramento, California, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Donna McDonald, Bird, Animal control, Greg Grimm, Glass, office manager  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2021 at 6:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What, no residuals?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So a turkey crashes into a dentist's office and says:
__________
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i'll fill your cavity, mr turkey

i5.peapod.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So a turkey crashes into a dentist's office and says:
__________


"Put a bite block in this mouth mother effer!" Then leaves with the receptionist.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.