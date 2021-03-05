 Skip to content
(UPI)   Australian man sets a record running a 26 mile marathon while pulling a Ford Ranger, plans to go running tomorrow. Meanwhile, your feet are sore from sitting   (upi.com) divider line
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he had bought a Chevy, he could have driven it there.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not where my feet are

/Usually
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australian man reacts to futility of being the best at any productive or interesting activity in a global, interconnected society, and thus defines an increasingly frivolous set of criteria until he finds something that he can become rank one at, by being the only one who bothered to accomplish it

fixed the headline
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You sound weak.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sometimes you have to succeed at something - anything - no matter how risible to others, so you can feel what it's like to win, and build on that to have confidence in accomplishing the worthwhile things.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oh. Thought that's what participation trophy's were for. 🙂
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That actually does happen to me; of course, I was dropped out a 2nd story window when I was 5, so my legs and feet are pretty jacked up. Major reconstructive surgery on both feet, pretty bad arthritis, bone spurs... if I sit with my legs hanging and nothing under my feet, they get VERY sore.

Not gonna lie, kinda jealous of anyone who can hoof it for 26 miles.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  it was all downhill and the Ranger was tied to him.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I have played Arcana Heart 3: Love Max well over the minimum of one-hundred hours necessary to provide commentary, so I doubt it.  But you probably main Yoriko, so I can understand why you're S E E T H I N G.

All the worthwhile things are being done by the machines and a tiny handful of individuals who control many kinds of nuclear weapons.

The rest of us can keep busy by shiatposting on internet messageboards.  Some of us can even pay for the right to do so, giving us a direct financial investment in the outcome, which then leads to a stronger emotional investment.  A life worth living.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some records deserve to be celebrated. https://www.dailymotion.c​om/video/x3ed​jxb
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pfft.  I could do twice that.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*gasp* my feet really are sore from sitting!

/sciatic nerve issue
 
